Tesla's Cost Cuts Are A Strategic Error (Rating Downgrade)

Nov. 27, 2023 11:04 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)HYMTF, VLKAF, VWAGY, VWAPY, GM7 Comments
Summary

  • Tesla, Inc.'s price cuts have failed to boost sales and have resulted in reduced revenue and lower profit margins.
  • Sales in Q4 are not trending towards new records, raising concerns about meeting analyst forecasts.
  • Tesla's quality and service issues, including safety concerns and poor customer service, need to be addressed for long-term success.

Failure of price cuts

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) sales growth has slowed noticeably over the last five quarters. Cracks started to appear in the growth story in the second half of 2022, but deliveries were maintained through

I am a retired engineer and company manager. I do not have a financial background or offer financial advice.The articles I write are for interest only and I try to find subjects that interest both me and my readers.I usually take a small position in the companies that a write about, long or short, but most of my investments are in boring blue-chip dividend stocks.An engineering education has provided me with keen analysis skills. Working on projects in over 30 different countries and living on three different continents has given me a broad view of the world and a healthy skepticism about much of what I see in the financial media these days.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will probably short this stock after the Cybertruck hype has died down.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

s
sr1952
Today, 11:42 AM
Comments (3.65K)
This article is exactly on point. Tesla revenue has flattened, profits are sinking and they now have enough aging vehicles on the road to show severe quality problems. Poor service (including terrible reviews of Tesla insurance) just make it that much worse.

Yes, I know that you love your Tesla and other owners love their Tesla but poor quality is not going to cut it for the other 98% of the market. The company is priced for insane growth and it is unravelling before your eyes.
h
hbannerman
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (38)
Tesla's safety record is far better than rest of industry. In accidents per million miles, they have 10x fewer accidents.
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
Today, 11:22 AM
Comments (8.72K)
I also think that these price cuts are negative. TSLA should slow down production and keep the prices firm. That would mean they miss thier 1.8m auto estimate for the year - but they could blame this on the very high interest rates...

ESP
ESP equity research profile picture
ESP equity research
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (8.72K)
I think you need to fix the title? Do you mean price cuts, not cost cuts?

ESP
K
KeHar
Today, 11:12 AM
Comments (15)
No one cares!!!!! Long term investors in Tesla will continue to invest whatever you say, as they (like me) have their own views and are looking 10 years down the line. Maybe research another company and it will save you coming back in six months time with a classic "I was wrong...but" SA post.
C
Cdoctator
Today, 11:10 AM
Comments (236)
Tsla price cuts failed to boosted sales, but it succeeded in killing the competitions…
s
sr1952
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (3.65K)
@Cdoctator Tesla has 2% of the automotive market and the competition has 98% so I do not think they have killed the competition.
