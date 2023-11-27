Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SunPower: Not Yet Done

Nov. 27, 2023 11:23 AM ETSunPower Corporation (SPWR)DNNGY, DOGEF, MAXN, MCRB, SEDG, TTE, TTFNF, XOM1 Comment
Keith Williams
  • SunPower is a Seeking Alpha Quant “strong sell,” with 36.9% of the shares shorted.
  • SunPower is majority-owned (50.7%) by TotalEnergies and it has a strong presence in the US domestic solar and energy management scene.
  • Notwithstanding reversals over the past 12 months, solar PV has a big future and household solar is just starting in the US.
  • The madness regarding SPWR share price (down 83% year on year) may have a lot to do with the extreme shorting of the stock.
  • SunPower has a key position in US domestic solar and power management. This is an interesting long-term play that seems dramatically undervalued.
Michael Hausmann/iStock via Getty Images

It's truly a surreal time with lots of drama about the looming end of leading companies in new technology spaces. Seeking Alpha’s Quant ratings have “strong sells” for a number of companies and this doesn’t reflect the fundamentals of a number of emerging

Keith began his career as a research scientist (developmental biology, biochemistry, molecular biology) at the Australian National University, University of Oxford (UK), the Max Planck Institute for Biochemistry (Munich, Germany) and finally Macquarie University (Sydney) where he held a Chair in Biology and established the Centre for Analytical Biotechnology. Pioneering the area of proteomics (with Marc Wilkins in his group coining the term), Keith established the world’s first government-funded Major National Proteomics Facility (Australian Proteome Analysis Facility) which was involved with industrialising protein science. Keith left academe with his team to found Proteome Systems Ltd in 1999 to commercialise proteomics. The company had a strong focus on intellectual property, engineering/technology and bioinformatics. As CEO he led the company to ASX listing in 2004. Since 2005 Keith has been involved in new business development in biotech, e-health and other emerging technologies. Keith sees climate change and sustainable development as a major issue for humankind and also a major business disruptor/risk and opportunity. Keith holds a Bachelor Agr Science from the University of Melbourne and a PhD from the Australian National University. He is a Fellow of the Australian Academy of Technological Sciences & Engineering and received an AM (Member of the Order of Australia) for services to the Biotechnology Industry. He has received various industry awards including an Innovation Hero Medal from the Warren Centre for Advanced Engineering. With 300 scientific papers and many patents written, Keith has a clear view of innovation in the Biotechnology and Climate/Renewable Energy space. He is not a financial advisor but his perspective adds relevance to decision-making concerning feasibility and investment in technology innovation.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPWR, ENPH, MCRB, MAXN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Today, 11:37 AM
Would like to hear more about $MAXN. Post-split, seems that is the better side of the business given it is manufacturing, with US manufacturing coming online soon. I believe $FSLR and the upcoming domestic $MAXN panels will be the only ones to qualify for IRA.
