AMD: The Road To $190 By 2025

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. showcased significant growth in Q3, outperforming competitors like Nvidia with a 350% increase in year-over-year diluted EPS.
  • Strategic acquisitions and partnerships, such as with Microsoft Azure, have bolstered AMD's market leadership in AI and cloud computing.
  • Despite declines in gaming and embedded segments, AMD forecasts a 9% YoY revenue increase for Q4 2023, banking on data center and client segment performance.
  • AMD's stock exhibits bullish momentum, potentially targeting $190 by 2025, contingent upon sustained financial progress and Supertrend indicator patterns.
Investment Thesis

In Q3 2023, Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) showcased significant growth across all segments, outperforming competitors like Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) with a 350% increase in year-over-year diluted EPS. From a technical standpoint, AMD's stock

Author of Yiazou Capital Research

Unlock your investment potential through deep business analysis.

I am the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate your due diligence process through in-depth analysis of businesses.

I have previously worked for Deloitte and KPMG in external auditing, internal auditing, and consulting.

I am a Chartered Certified Accountant and an ACCA Global member, and I hold BSc and MSc degrees from leading UK business schools.

In addition to my research platform, I am also the founder of a private business.

This article was written by

Yiannis Zourmpanos profile picture
Yiannis Zourmpanos
4.32K Followers

Yiannis Zourmpanos is a Charter Certified Accountant, a former corporate auditing consultant and a Fellow Member of ACCA Global with both BSc and MSc degrees.

As the leader of Yiazou Capital Research, Yiannis focuses on high-quality, free cash flow generative stocks with an above average growth rate and a strong business moat. He shares a model portfolio, watchlist, real-time trading alerts, 8 exclusive research reports for long ideas over the course of the year and weekly stock report updates. He also hosts a community chat room to answer questions regularly. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

Y
Youngguns40108
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (192)
Great article.. think it will be 2024
stockroach profile picture
stockroach
Today, 12:20 PM
Comments (3.37K)
"AMD: The Road To $190 By 2025" LOL
More like $1.90
R
RUBYRUBY3
Today, 1:15 PM
Comments (14.24K)
@stockroach
Short it make a killing.
P
PA
Today, 12:06 PM
Comments (285)
n terms of $AMD, here is the very simplistic (simple is good) top down/bottoms up view why i like it:

Bigger picture secular narrative:..GPUs magic beans...check
Bigger picture cyclical narrative:...PCs inflecting...embedded bottoming...DC troughing and inflecting in Q1 '24....check
Stock narrative: Catalyst Dec 6th, a lot cleaner than NVDA - don't need to worry about double booking for at least a year...check
Bottoms up #s / risk/reward: Bears sit at $4-5, 20-22 P/E, thats $100, what downside are they playing for? Bulls can get $5.50-$6 in EPS, lets say if excitement ramps, can trade at 30x = $170/$180....risk reward.
I
Indy72
Today, 12:00 PM
Comments (719)
"Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. showcased significant growth in Q3, outperforming competitors like Nvidia with a 350% increase in year-over-year diluted EPS."

What a joke. AMD earned just 4 cents last year so this percentage means nothing.
