Bitcoin And Stablecoins: The Monetary Gates Are Open

Nov. 27, 2023 12:02 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)21 Comments
Lyn Alden Schwartzer profile picture
Lyn Alden Schwartzer
Summary

  • New monetary technologies have the potential to disrupt the legacy money system, offering macroeconomic implications and investment opportunities.
  • Over 160 state-issued currencies have limited acceptance outside their host jurisdictions, creating liquidity and acceptance challenges.
  • Bitcoin and stablecoins are providing solutions to the problem of limited access to better money, particularly in developing countries, and are gaining adoption.
This article analyzes how new monetary technologies have significant potential to disrupt the existing legacy money system over the next years and decades. To the extent that this occurs, it would have macroeconomic implications and would offer investment opportunity along the way.

Lyn Alden has a background in engineering and engineering management, and since 2016 has provided research with a systems engineering focus into macroeconomics, energy markets, stock opportunities, and digital assets.

She serves as the fundamental analysis contributor to the investing group Stock Waves, which seeks to find market opportunities where the fundamentals and technicals align. Features of the service: daily technical analysis, multiple videos weekly with chart analysis, fundamental analysis, 2 deep dives on specific stocks monthly, and a vibrant chatroom for discussion. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (21)

PeterPunk profile picture
PeterPunk
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (124)
I believe in the significance of bitcoin and think a small allocation is a good diversifier. I just see two risk factors:
- regulatory
- quantum computers
The issue of a quantum computer attack on the blockchain should be adressed. Those systems might be introduced in a few years. IBM, GS & GM research on the QFS topic already.
P
PreCambrian
Today, 12:51 PM
Comments (2.95K)
How do people in Argentina and other jurisdictions with high inflation convert their currency to a stablecoin?
RockSolidInvestment profile picture
RockSolidInvestment
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (111)
You are beautiful. Thank you for the article.
W
Wcade
Today, 12:35 PM
Comments (315)
So Bitcoin will take away all government’s ability to tax via inflation. Wonder what they will tax instead? A VAT on Bitcoin maybe??

And here Congress will give up its right under our constitution to The power "to coin money" and "regulate the value thereof" withhold a fight?
W
Wcade
Today, 12:36 PM
Comments (315)
@Wcade without a fight
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Today, 12:40 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@Wcade No one has suggested removing Congress right to coin money. They voluntarily assigned the right to regulate the value thereof to the President back in the 1930s. In 1971, President Nixon used his power to set the value at 0. Thus was our fiat system born.
W
Wcade
Today, 12:48 PM
Comments (315)
@grendelbane Then Congress can tax all Bitcoin transactions or as they did with gold simply nationalize it.
U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Today, 12:14 PM
Comments (53)
There is a big flaw in your article. First and foremost blockchain allows people to maintain title to something, a security or an asset of some kind. Bitcoin is title to nothing. Microsoft trades globally as do most NYSE and NASDAQ stocks in U.S. dollars. So better to own title to a real cash generating security than Bitcoin which is title to nothing at all. Bitcoin is a farse for many reasons, namely that it cannot be safely or securely custody and because it runs on an easily hackable ecosystem. And ultimately Bitcoin is title to nothing at all. It is not a currency, it is not a security, it is a claim of value. Last but not least, it must trade through a centralized or decentralized ecosystem, so there lies the rub. Lastly, the biggest stable coin on earth, Tether, has been unwilling to be audited. With this lack of transparency, and the failures at FTC and Binance, why should anyone trust this lack of financial integrity? The comparison is not Bitcoin versus cash, it is Bitcoin versus real securities.
grendelbane profile picture
grendelbane
Today, 12:31 PM
Comments (5.02K)
@UpsideDownsideAnalyzer Fiat currency gives you title to nothing at all, also. Think about it.
D
DHinton
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (783)
@UpsideDownsideAnalyzer Since the dollar is no longer backed by gold, how does the US$ allow a person title to anything?
U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Today, 12:39 PM
Comments (53)
@DHinton the U.S. dollar is not a security. Bitcoin is title to nothing. The U.S. dollar is US currency. Not solely backed by gold, but by all of the assets of the U.S. government. Still trillions of gold in Fort Knox and within the Fed.
