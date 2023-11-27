Wall Street Lunch: Gold Rallies To 6-Week High

hernan4429

Charts say the yellow metal can test all-time highs. (0:15) Shopify sets Black Friday record. (1:40) Zero-day options arrive for Treasury bonds and oil. (2:31)

Gold prices (XAUUSD:CUR) are topping $2,000 per ounce, hitting a six-week high as traders continue to bet on Fed rate cuts.

Kim Cramer Larsson, technical strategist at Saxo Bank, says the charts predict a run to 2,039, but there is room to run to all-time highs between 2,070-2,078.

He says a “close below 1,965 will demolish the current bullish picture, and a close below 1,930 will reverse the trend.”

Last week, gold saw inflows of $700 billion, the biggest weekly number since May.

UBS said in its 2024 forecast that gold can be an effective hedge against rising geopolitical tensions.

In today’s trading

Stocks are slightly lower. But the bond market is more active – as is the style at the time.

The 10-year Treasury yield is back down closer to 4.4% after some soft housing data.

October New Home Sales fell 5.6% to an annual rate of 679,000, below the consensus of 721,000 and a downwardly revised 719,000 in September.

The median sales price of new houses sold last month was $409.3000, down from $418.8000 in August.

Among active stocks

Shopify (SHOP) announced that it set a Black Friday record with a combined $4.1 billion in sales from businesses worldwide. The e-commerce giant said its merchants drove a 22% increase in sales over last year, with shopping reaching a peak when collective sales reached $4.2 million per minute at 12:01 p.m. ET on Friday.

Activist investor Elliott Investment Management has taken a more than $2 billion stake in Crown Castle (CCI) and is expected to push for change at the owner of wireless towers. Elliott plans to engage with the company to try to boost its share price after accumulating the stake, according to a WSJ report.

UP Fintech's (TIGR) shares rose as total net revenues increased by 13.5% Y/Y to $58 million and the total account balance surged by 45.7% to $18.9 billion.

In other news of note

Zero-day options, which are this year's trendy options trade, have now reached the treasuries and commodities markets. Nasdaq is listing new options contracts tracking popular ETFs investing in oil, natural gas, gold, silver, and long-term Treasury bonds.

Options contracts that expire on Wednesdays were added on five funds: the United States Oil Fund (USO), the United States Natural Gas Fund (UNG), SPDR Gold Shares (GLD), the iShares Silver Trust (SLV), and the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT). These additions will start trading on Tuesday.

The strategy for zero-days-to-expiration options, or 0DTEs, involves trading an options contract on the day it expires. Traders use this strategy for a quick return and to hedge against short-term market moves caused by major events such as CPI reports and the Federal Reserve's policy meetings.

And in the Wall Street Research Corner

While much of the attention from investors on AI has been placed on companies like megacap tech companies, investment firm Redburn Atlantic says the AI "gold rush" can provide opportunities elsewhere.

Analyst Timm Schulze-Melander said semiconductor companies should give investors a "well-diversified" risk-reward exposure to the AI wave, highlighting companies such as Applied Materials (AMAT), ASM International (OTCQX:ASMIY), and Lam Research (LRCX) among those likely to benefit the most.

He said vertical scaling adoption, along with gate-all-around, or GAA, transistors and backside power delivery chip architectures, should help the aforementioned trio "deliver superior 3–5-year earnings growth as a result."