IGR: As Global Real Estate Stabilizes, Collect A 15% Yield From This CEF

Damon Judd
Summary

  • Real estate has been one of the worst-performing sectors in the U.S. equity market over the past three years.
  • Global real estate market conditions are stabilizing, indicating a potential recovery in the sector.
  • CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund is showing signs of recovery and offers high current income and potential for capital appreciation.

While many income-oriented investors who seek to achieve growth in their portfolio while generating income for retirement have traditionally viewed real estate as a core asset class, the past 3 years have not been kind to the real estate

Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in IGR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Interesting to say the least, but before I dig further, why does Schwab show dividend of 4+% and SA shows 15+%? This happens often, there needs to be some uniformity, I assume Schwab reports dividend and SA shows distribution, but I have no clue. I’ll be in this before you reply, at least a layering in position. Thanks for the write.
