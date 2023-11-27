Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Retirees Beware: Dividend Investing Is Overrated (Redux)

Nov. 27, 2023 1:04 PM ETAMZN, DGRO, ENB, ENB:CA, FTEC, GOOG, GOOGL, NVDA, QQQ, SCHD, SMH, T, TSLA, VIG, VOO, VYM, XOM3 Comments
Summary

  • Ordinary investors often make three common mistakes: thinking they can outperform the S&P500, trying to time the market, and over-emphasizing dividend income and yield.
  • Many retired investors focus too much on dividend income stocks, or yield, resulting in lagging returns compared to the broad market averages.
  • Retirees are particularly susceptible to over-emphasizing dividend income. They would be better off building a well-diversified portfolio centered on a low-cost S&P500 ETF with some growth stocks.

Coins in denominations of 1 American cent with a portrait of Lincoin on a gray background

Max Zolotukhin

As we head toward the end of yet another year of unexpected twists-and-turns, it is important for investors to stay the course and keep focused on the long-term. With that in mind, and from my perspective as a 15-year

Technology stocks, ETFs, portfolio strategy, renewable energy, and O&G companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, QQQ, DIA,FTEC. SMH, XOM, ENB, SCHD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I am an electronics engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

F
FalconCowboy
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (252)
As someone who tilts toward dividend growth, I’ll keep your kindly delivered investment advice in mind going forward. It’s really hard to argue with the logic of simply dollar cost averaging into VOO
TraderJoeZ profile picture
TraderJoeZ
Today, 1:14 PM
Comments (8.85K)
What if a retiree walks into a lost decade + like 2000-2010, or 1968-1982?

They would have to sell index funds when choppy, flat, or drawn down...

I like dividends
w
waleedhaque
Today, 1:12 PM
Comments (7)
I am constructing a SCHD VOO QQQ portfolio with REITS to complement some income, but its hard to buy QQQ in big chunks even tho i have plenty of cash sitting on the sidelines, given the high vaulations.. at 34 i have plenty of runway but the valuations just give me pause on the high growth names, what are your thoughts? @Michael Fitzsimmons
