Sundry Photography

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) is differentiating itself from other clean energy companies as it is able to execute well and live up to its promises, as evident in 3Q23.

There were multiple instances in the 3Q23 report that demonstrated that Bloom Energy's management is executing well against its own targets and ambitions, as I will highlight below.

How was 3Q23 relative to expectations?

Bloom Energy reported revenues of $400 million, 8% higher than the consensus expectation of $370 million. Revenues grew 37% from the prior year and 33% sequentially. Product revenue was up 43% from the prior year while installations revenue was up 27% from the prior year.

Revenue and margin analysis (Bloom Energy)

For 3Q23, Bloom Energy reported gross margins of 32%, up from 20% in the prior quarter and 19% from the prior year. This huge 13 percentage point improvement in gross margins was a result of maintaining pricing on acceptances with continued reductions in unit costs.

One of the key drivers for gross margin expansion was that Bloom Energy was able to successfully bring product costs down further in the quarter. Product costs declined by 18% from the prior year, from $2,674 per kilowatt in 3Q22 to $2,192 per kilowatt in 3Q23. This drove an improvement in product margin from 27% in 3Q22 to 42% in 3Q23.

Product per unit economics (Bloom Energy)

3Q23 EBITDA came in at $66 million, 266% higher than the consensus expectation of $18 million.

Likewise, adjusted EPS came in at $0.15, materially higher than the consensus expectation of -$0.04.

This quarter was a very strong one on multiple fronts

The magnitude of the beat was stellar, not only on the top line, but more so on the bottom line. Management said in the prior quarter in 2Q23 that service margins would trough in the quarter. The service margin for 2Q23 was -32% and it improved to -19% in 3Q23. Product cost reduction further accelerated to 18%, compared to the 13% product cost reduction we saw in 2Q23. This contributed to a huge 13 percentage point improvement in gross margins.

Guidance reiterated

One of the fears of the market was that Bloom Energy may not be able to meet guidance for the full year of 2023 given how weak the sentiment has been in the clean energy space, but the company delivered.

Bloom Energy reiterated 2023 guidance, with an expectation of $1.4 billion to $1.5 billion in revenues for the year, targeting 25% gross margins.

Based on the anticipated 4Q23 acceptances, the targeted annual revenue, and gross margins for 2023, Bloom Energy expects a positive operating margin for the year.

On a cash flow front, the company needs to hold additional inventories as mentioned in 2Q23, and has an elevated working capital level to support its time-to-power value proposition. Thus, the company does not expect to be cashflow positive from operating activities for the full year of 2023.

On the working capital front, while the working capital in 2023 has risen by about $250 million, this is intentional as Bloom Energy is building inventories to ensure that the cycle time for customers is reduced for those who require power urgently.

It seems like this elevated inventory position is one that management is confident in given that they have visibility on the commercial pipeline, they know that customers have a time to power issue, and at the same time, still need to get through the permitting and paperwork.

Thus, by building up inventory, these customers can get the power that they want and need very quickly when the permitting and paperwork is complete.

Thus, management is confident that based on its pipeline, the orders will be converted into deliveries very quickly.

At the same time, the team is prudent about its working capital. The goal here is to have sufficient inventory levels to put Bloom Energy in a position where it will be well-positioned for growth in 2024 as it meets customer demands quickly.

Interest costs, improving product margins and overall margins

One of the key concerns is the impact of rising interest rate costs.

For Bloom Energy, it needs to secure project financing and naturally, as rates have increased significantly over the year or two, investor cost-to-capital expectations have also risen.

For Bloom Energy, it has managed to offset this in two ways.

Firstly, earlier in the cycle, the company saw an improving credit profile help to offset the increasing rate pressure.

Secondly, after that early stage, while rates have continued to rise, Bloom Energy was able to offset that through the ITC benefits it obtained.

Another aspect of focus is the product cost reduction initiative, while at the same time maintaining price discipline.

In 3Q23, the 19% reduction in product cost from the prior year was a result of lower material costs, automation, and higher power output.

For every quarter in 2023, Bloom Energy has achieved double-digit cost reductions and the management team remains confident that they will be able to achieve its 2023 target of 12% in cost reductions.

In addition, management expected service margins to improve from 2Q23 and continues to expect the service margins to expand as revenues grow, performance payments are reduced and replacement power module costs are reduced. With that, management expects service margins to achieve gross margins of 20% by 2025.

In 4Q23, Bloom Energy plans to consolidate its California stack manufacturing in its Fremont facility and it is also consolidating its legacy Sunnyvale activities in Fremont to reduce headcount and expenses.

There are also multiple targeted restructuring initiatives Bloom Energy is taking to reduce costs without affecting its technical and commercial capabilities. These include reducing its operating headcount by 10%, and a $2 million restructuring charge and $6 million restructuring charge are expected to be recorded for 3Q23 and 4Q23 respectively.

Lastly, Bloom Energy sold a previously consolidated PPA entity and in the process paid off $119 million in non-recourse debt, improved margins, and also made financial reporting simpler. This was the last of Bloom Energy's remaining consolidated PPA entity.

In addition, I would note that this PPA V restructuring was already embedded in the guidance for the year and thus, within expectations.

Growing demand

It is interesting to note how Bloom Energy is an indirect beneficiary to the AI boom that we are seeing. Before the rise of ChatGPT and generative AI, demand was already strong from data centers and it was already a strong growth end market for the company.

However, management noted that the AI wave we are seeing and the increasing demand for generative AI, has brought the demand for power for these data centers to a whole new level.

This impact of AI on Bloom Energy's business has resulted in a rich sales inquiry pipeline as AI has expanded the adoption of Bloom Energy's products in the data center market.

For reference, an AI-powered search on a GPU takes five to 20 times more power than a regular search on a CPU.

With growing use and demand for AI across multiple sectors, this will correspond to an exponential increase in energy demand from data centers in the long run.

Bloom Energy sees huge demand from semiconductor companies as well as cloud service providers such that there is a mismatch in terms of demand and supply, and on top of that the case for Bloom Energy is also expanding as this sector does not require just energy resilience, but also timely primary power availability.

Bloom Energy highlighted that it powered its first such customer in Taiwan and Singapore recently.

In Taiwan, Bloom Energy installed a 10-megawatt solid oxide fuel cell with semiconductor player Unimicron, where it demonstrated its ability to move from contract to power in less than six months, solving power availability problems for its customers.

This success in Taiwan led to its Singapore deal, where Bloom Energy servers will be deployed for GDS (GDS).

Management highlighted that almost 70% to 80% of the data centers in the US are located in Virginia and Santa Clara.

Data centers were already a huge demand area for Bloom Energy before this AI wave, but with the huge power demand for AI-powered searches, there is a huge shortage of power in these two areas where Bloom Energy can fill in the gap.

CEO KR Sridhar said that it's not just in the US, but also in Taiwan and Singapore, and it's not just the cloud service providers, but also the semiconductor players, the entire ecosystem, and the supply chain that requires an increase in demand.

It looks promising for Bloom Energy moving forward as it positions itself in a very ideal position for large complex deals.

In fact, data centers were highlighted as the single largest inquiry today in its pipeline.

Hydrogen

Management shared that in the $7 billion investment by the Department of Energy to launch seven regional clean hydrogen hubs across the US, Bloom Energy electrolyzers were included in four of the seven winning hydrogen hubs.

This is a testament to the characteristics of the Bloom Energy electrolyzer in terms of high efficiency and being able to deliver at scale from its fully operational giga factories in Fremont and Newark.

There needs to be greater clarity on green hydrogen PTC for developers to really move ahead full steam with their projects, so any progress here would also be positive for Bloom Energy in terms of the timeline for these revenues to materialize.

For the four hydrogen hubs which included Bloom Energy electrolyzers, management expects these hubs to be operational between 2025 and 2026.

Clearly, this is a huge market and a big win for Bloom Energy and adds to the credibility of the company's flexibility of its Bloom Energy server platform in being able to operate as fuel cells to provide power or as electrolyzers to produce hydrogen when needed.

Some questions remain

There was a question about the Amazon (AMZN) deal.

This was the question the analyst asked management:

And so I'm just curious, Greg, what visibility do you have into Q4? I guess, originally, maybe steer me in the right direction, originally I was thinking the Amazon PDX 109 site in Oregon would be coming online here in late in the second half, as well as South Korea would be ramping up. And it doesn't look like either of those have to happening with open with the Oregon sites. So I'm just curious, can you just better flesh out the visibility for Q4? Would be helpful.

Management's answer was less than satisfactory in this regard in my view:

Yeah. Thanks Jeff. So when we went and looked at, we looked at the year and we looked at the sites that we expected to get over the course of the year, that's still consistent. It was how we came in the year. I would say we did really well in the third quarter and making sure that we got everything closed and accepted, which gave us a nice lift even off of where I thought we'd be this time three months ago when we had this call. And I kind of gave a soft guidance for the quarter. But it doesn't change. Based on the list of acceptances that we have planned in the US, in Korea and a few internationally, we see a path here to get -- to stay consistent with the guidance we've given you based on what we anticipate to accept here over the next couple months.

While I am fine with the management delaying the Amazon deal if it can continue to meet its guidance based on the acceptances from elsewhere, I think that the avoidance of the question is something that concerns me in this regard.

Nonetheless, given revenues beat in the quarter and the rich sales inquiry pipeline, I think at the moment that management continues to be able to meet revenue guidance and this is more of an issue of what is the progress with this one large customer.

Valuation

At this point, management is executing well according to its targets and guidance.

As a result, there are no changes to my one-year price target for Bloom Energy after this earnings review.

As a result, I reiterate my price target of $25.24.

The price target implies a 2025 P/E of 32x.

Conclusion

Bloom Energy stands out in terms of its 3Q23 execution and it has shown its differentiation from other peers.

With an improvement in margins and maintenance of guidance, Bloom Energy is beating peers like Plug Power (PLUG) which cut guidance and continues to report negative gross margins.

Bloom Energy continues to have strong demand in its end markets and with capital discipline and a focus on efficiency and lowering product costs, I continue to see improving margins and continued pipeline momentum going forward.

It was also nice to see that the strong demand from data centers as an end market continued to grow as a result of the increase in demand for generative AI use cases.

There's clearly an upside from 2025 onwards from the four of the seven winning hydrogen hubs that include Bloom Energy's electrolyzers.