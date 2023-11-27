Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Carlsberg: Fairly Valued Beer Giant

Nov. 27, 2023 1:22 PM ETCarlsberg A/S (CABGY)
Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.13K Followers

Summary

  • Carlsberg's ADRs look cheap at less than 4x Fwd P/E, but this is due to an incorrect ADR/share conversion ratio.
  • The company is actually trading at 17.5x Fwd P/E, in line with its beverage peers.
  • While Carlsberg is a well-run company with consistent profitability, there is no compelling reason to buy its shares at this time.

Carlsberg beer on Ice

mpalis

While screening for stocks with cheap valuations, I came across the brewing giant, Carlsberg A/S (OTCPK:CABGY). According to Seeking Alpha and other financial services like Tikr, Carlsberg's ADRs are trading phenomenally cheap at less than 4x P/E.

However, upon further

This article was written by

Macrotips Trading profile picture
Macrotips Trading
4.13K Followers
I spent 5 years as a co-founder and hedge fund CIO / manager. Before that, I was a hedge fund analyst/portfolio manager at a leading Canadian alternative asset manager. I write articles as part of my own due diligence on the stocks that I find interesting, for one reason or another.Follow me on twitter for my thoughts on macro trends.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CABGY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CABGY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CABGY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.