David Gyung

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) has reaccelerated its growth while becoming most efficient on the sales & marketing front, making it an attractive growth stock heading into 2024.

Company Profile

Originally classified as a robotic process automation (RPA) firm, PATH now considers itself an AI-powered automation firm. Its platform allows users to build automation that uses software robots to perform a variety of business tasks. These tasks include things such as logging into applications, updating information fields & databases, filing forms, and document understanding.

PATH’s platform has three major categories: Discover, Automate, and Operate. The Discover category centers around various types of process and task mining. An example of this would it being able to understand the sentiment of an e-mail. Automate, meanwhile, is involved in low and no code to help create apps. The Operate involves test suites and analytics.

PATH offers industry and department specific solutions across a number of sectors. Its solutions are sold both via a subscription model and well as through term licenses and can be deployed both on-premise and via SaaS.

Company Presentation

Opportunities

Much of PATH's revenue still comes from its on-prem legacy offerings, so transitioning customers to its subscription model is a nice opportunity for PATH. Through the first nine months of the year, about 44% of its revenue still came from licenses. In the past, numerous large software companies, including Microsoft (MSFT), Adobe (ADBE), and Intuit (INTU), have successfully transitioned their customer bases to predominantly subscriptions, and PATH still has a nice runway in this regards.

Like many SaaS companies, PATH uses a land and expand strategy. For PATH, the focus has been more on selling into its enterprise customer base, and it’s done very well with expanding within its existing customer base. This has been seen in its results so far this year, as its dollar-based net retention rate came in at 121%, or 125% excluding currency impacts, in Q2 when it reported its results in September and 122%, or 127% excluding currency impacts, in Q1. Dollar-based net retention was 123% for 2023, and 129% excluding currency.

The company moved to a more segmentation sales model late last year, and has invested more in industry verticalization.

Discussing its segmentation strategy at a Bank of America conference in June, CO-CEO Robert Enslin said:

“I mean, the couple of basics around the segmentation was getting higher density with larger companies. In other words, having more people focused on the larger companies so we can expand fast into those companies and expand the revenue streams much quicker. So we can mature the customer base, felt like we needed to help customers drive automation faster inside the organization. And in order to do that, we needed to be more relevant with the C level. So we actually changed the segmentation from a quota carrier having up to 80 accounts, 8-0, to 10 to 12 accounts. And now we're having deeper relationships much more deeper because we've also gone by industry a little bit. So we've driven it by industry. Now we can actually really solve really problems by industry, by environment. And then we've actually kind of expanded our footprint around what we call managed service providers. So they are companies that can't really focus on the full platform. We can actually build services that can use the services with our partners and get the benefit of the full platform, but don't necessarily need the technical skills.”

While PATH has the opportunity to continue to expand within its enterprise customer base, adding new customer is another opportunity. While the company is adding new customers, it has been at a modest pace. It added about 50 in Q1 and 40 in Q2, bringing its total to about 10,890. While adding new customers hasn’t been its big focus, compared to expanding within its existing customer base, most industries could benefit from automation, so there is a pretty big opportunity to go after as it continues to move into new verticals.

PATH also has recently formed a number of partnerships to help drive adoption, including with SAP, as well as with T-Systems in Europe. With SAP, PATH will offer a specific solution for SAP customers that will be sold by both SAP and PATH reps.

The use of generative AI and expanding its use cases is also a big opportunity for PATH. Combining AI with automation is a bit of a holy grail, as it just greatly improves operating efficiencies and removes the human element from mundane tasks. This is something most industries would benefit from, and its combination should just increase PATH’s TAM (total addressable market.)

So far, PATH seems to be benefiting from its new go-to-market strategy and introduction of AI into its products. While revenue growth had slowed over the past few years. - from 81% in 2020, to 47% in 2021, to under 19% in 2022 and only 6.5% in Q4 2022 - it has now seen an acceleration in the past two quarters with growth of 18% and 19%. Its fiscal Q3 revenue guidance of $313-318 million, meanwhile, was ahead of analyst estimates and forecast yet another quarter of increased revenue acceleration, indicating 20% growth at the midpoint.

Company Presentation

When PATH reports its Q3 results at the end of this month, I'm expecting another solid quarter on dollar-based net retention and solid Q4 guidance. The company faces a pretty easy Q4 comp, as it saw revenue growth bottom at 6.5% in Q4 of last year. Interest in AI and the momentum in large customers should continue to power results moving forward, while the SAP partnership should benefit next year (FY25).

Risks

When it comes to risks, the macro economy is front and center. Companies have been scrutinizing their spending more carefully, and sales cycles have lengthened. Layoffs have also been prevalent at many tech and financial firms over the past year. PATH’s strategy to focus on selling into its customer base and helping automate processes helps mitigate this some, but the overall macro is a risk, and before this year the company has seen revenue growth decelerate at a pretty rapid pace.

The company also gets a lot of its revenue from a number of large customers. PATH's solution is generally very sticky, as evidenced by its 97% gross retention rate, but the loss of any large customer would be a pretty big blow.

Technology innovation can also be a risk. While AI is an opportunity, it is also a technology that is rapidly being introduced among many large companies and could quickly become commoditized. While PATH may be at the forefront of RPA and AI automation today, there is always the risk an upstart comes up with a better solution.

Growth stocks can also fall out of favor, and as a result, their multiples can shrink. While SaaS multiples are not where they were in 2022-21 when they reached nearly 20x sales, they also aren't the 5x sales multiple they approached in 2016.

Valuation

SaaS companies are generally valued based on a sales multiple given their high gross margins and the companies wanting to pump money back into sales and marketing to grow. PATH has gross margins in the mid-80% range.

On that front, PATH is valued at an EV/S ratio of about 6.7x based on the FY 24 (ending January) consensus for revenue of $1.28 billion. Based on the FY25 sales consensus of $1.52 billion, it trades at an EV/S multiple of 5.7x.

Revenue is projected to grow 20.5% in FY24 and 19.1% in FY25.

From an EBITDA perspective, it trades at 40.5x the FY consensus of $212.5 million and 30.9x the FY25 consensus of $278.4 million.

The company is flush with cash, having $1.83 billion in cash, equivalents, and marketable securities and no debt. The company is on pace to generate well over $200 million in free cash flow this year.

PATH trades at a pretty large EV/revenue discount to large software companies that have made the transition to subscriptions, and at premium to some simple low-code companies.

PATH Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

I think the company could command between an 8-10x multiple based on its revenue growth rate, which is still well below the 14x many larger, more established software firms are currently trading at and more in line with the 8x multiple that SaaS companies were trading this spring. That would value it at between $25-$30.

SaaS Multiples (Aventis Advisors and Capital IQ)

Conclusion

There are a lot of things to like about PATH. It has a huge market opportunity in front of it, as the combination of AI and automation appear to have many use cases across many industries. Meanwhile, it’s been doing a great job of expanding into its existing customer base. In addition, its recent partnership with SAP and T-Systems should help introduce it to new customers.

At the same time, the company’s reorganization of its sale force seems to have really been paying off, with a nice re-acceleration of growth this year. That was a really nice pivot. Another thing I’ve really liked about PATH is that it’s been able to reaccelerate growth while actually lowering its sales and marketing expenses by -11% this year. It’s also been able to reduce its G&A expenses by -8%. That shows a company that is becoming more efficient and not just growing for the sake of growing. This has helped improve the payback on the company's S&M spending (trailing 12 months) from 4.8 years in Q3 of last year to 3.6 years in Q2.

PATH S&M Efficiency (Earnings Reports and Self)

Given the opportunity in front of it and its recent execution, I’m going to start the stock with a “Buy” rating and $30 price target.

Editor's Note: This article was submitted as part of Seeking Alpha's Top 2024 Long/Short Pick investment competition, which runs through December 31. With cash prizes, this competition -- open to all contributors -- is one you don't want to miss. If you are interested in becoming a contributor and taking part in the competition, click here to find out more and submit your article today!