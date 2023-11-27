Digital Forensics shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) presents potential investors with an interesting conundrum. The Company continues to maintain a Net Revenue Retention rate well into the triple digits, is growing revenues 15% or more annually while acquiring market share, is now free cash flow positive on a quarterly basis, and has the products, technology and leadership in place to continue generating growth for years to come. However, Cellebrite currently trades at 5.3x sales and 34.0x earnings. At these levels, potential investors will have to decide if there’s any multiple expansion left at current growth rates.

Company Overview

Specializing in solutions for mobile device forensics, data extraction, and analysis, Cellebrite is a digital intelligence company. Criminal intelligence agencies, commercial sector firms, and law enforcement agencies utilize their technologies to extract and analyze data from mobile devices such as tablets, smartphones, and GPS devices.

Investigators can obtain information on a subject's activities and behavior by extracting and analyzing data from a variety of sources, including deleted and hidden data, using the solutions provided by Cellebrite. Additionally, locks on mobile devices can be circumvented using the organization's technology.

Cellebrite provides consultancy services to assist corporations in developing and optimizing their digital investigative capabilities, in addition to its forensics products, training and certification programs for law enforcement and forensic investigators. The 2015 investigation into the massacre in San Bernardino is among the high-profile cases in which Cellebrite has been involved in.

Note that a full overview of the company’s products and service can be found in our previous coverage of CLBT.

Updated Strategic Investment Case

Unique, industry-specific technological expertise, industry partnerships and collaborations, “sticky” customer relationships and a global presence are some of the core investment themes highlighted as part of our last article on CLBT. Coming out of the Q3 earnings call, there is evidence that CLBT continues to capitalize on all of these competitive advantages.

During Q3, CLBT’s NRR hit 125%. This was the company’s 19th consecutive quarter above 120% and that is not a typo. CLBT has developed a set of core products and services that have become critical to its customer base. Additionally, global expansion continues for CLBT. Revenue during the quarter was up 23% in EMEA, 16% in the Americas and 13% in APAC, demonstrating that CLBT’s global expansion thesis remains on track.

Furthermore, management believes that significant industry trends will continue to power the company’s growth and expansion going forward.

“First, our consistently strong ARR and revenue growth during 2023 reflects a healthy market that is benefiting from a powerful macro tailwind. The wide is gap in public safety caused by unacceptable high crime rates, increasingly sophisticated criminals, the proliferation of digital evidence across a wide range of increasingly complex smartphones and other devices, limited then increasingly strained police manpower, and heightened interest in police operation and priorities.” Source: Q3 Earnings Call

Other favorable themes also emerged during the earnings call. Management noted that customer spending on digital forensic and investigative solutions is continuing to grow each year. This is largely driven by customer desire to increase efficiency in these areas and improve results by leveraging disruptive technologies that can greatly enhance outcomes and worker productivity.

Many customers of the company are also entering a multi-year upgrade and upsell cycle according to CLBT leadership, which also lends credence to the growth thesis. Customers are seeking advanced solutions and methods in order to lawfully access and extract data from smartphones and digital devices. Data processing and analytics offerings give CLBT further runway for growth during the upgrade cycle as well and should help the company maintain its high NRR above 120%.

In recent years, CLBT has also focused on transitioning its offerings from on-prem solutions to cloud and SaaS based offerings. Considering that many of its customers are often considered “low-tech” or just generally have limited in-house IT support, this is a massive benefit that helps customers become more efficient by spending less time on maintenance-related IT tasks.

Further supporting the strategic investment case is that the company recently hired its first Chief Revenue Officer – Marcus Jewell. It’s our view that this is a sign that management has significant confidence in CLBT’s global growth opportunities and will look to Mr. Jewell to continue driving double-digit revenue growth while maintaining NRR.

Financial Update and Outlook

A quick look at the quarterly revenue growth picture demonstrates the trends that management has been highlighting. Particularly over the last 5 quarters, CLBT appears to have entered a new expansionary phase of the sales cycle with quarterly revenue most recently hitting $80M. This level of sales appears to be sustainable in the near term with management guiding toward $315-$320M of revenue for full year 2023.

TIKR

Moving down the income statement, the company continues to demonstrate that it will be profitable in the long run by having achieved positive operating income over the last 4 quarters. In Q3, operating income hit a record of $12.8M. CLBT is in the process of not only landing more customers, but scaling its business. Net Income has historically fluctuated a bit more over the years due to some interest expenses and investment gains, but overall, that path to sustained profitability has been paved.

Turning to the balance sheet, CLBT remains in a very healthy position. CLBT currently has $264M of cash and short-term investments and no short-term or long-term debt. This amount represents $0.72 per share of cash. If there’s one area to watch from the balance sheet it is the company’s unearned revenue balance which currently stands at $171M. While this amount is a positive indicator of CLBT’s recent growth, the company must continue to execute operationally and deliver on its customer commitments in a timely fashion. Any delays could hamper growth.

More evidence of CLBT’s ability to execute can be seen from its growth in free cash flow. Not only has FCF been positive in absolute terms over the last 4 quarters, but CLBT’s cash margin increased to 35.1% in the most recent quarter. As more customers take full advantage of CLBT’s product and service ecosystem, we expect free cash flow to continue to increase.

TIKR

Finally, in the most recent quarter, ROE stood at 94%, a clear sign that management is executing on the strategic and operational goals it has set out.

Investment Risks

Over the next 12-24 months, there are a few primary investment risks for potential investors to keep a watch on. Global expansion is both an opportunity and a risk for CLBT. At the time of writing, CLBT has a market cap of $1.6 billion. As the company continues to expand globally, it will need to continue to navigate regional and country-specific dynamics and requirements. These legal and regulatory requirements are often complex and could slow growth as management learns the dynamics of new markets.

Key customer and economic risk also go hand in hand for CLBT. It’s no secret that the global economy is in a slow/low growth period and a recession would likely lead to a pullback in spending from CLBT’s customers (governments, agencies and institutions). Although temporary, this scenario could dent CLBT’s stock price and market cap significantly.

Lastly, CLBT operates in a world filled with sensitive processes and data. Any data leaks or security breaches could cause reputational harm and lead to customers turning to other solutions in the long run.

Valuation & Outlook

By virtually all measures, CLBT appears to be a financially healthy company that is executing on its growth plans. Additionally, the Company is in the process of developing significant competitive advantages which should allow it to take further market share. CLBT definitely seems to check the boxes for being a high-quality company, but at the moment, it’s not clear that investors should buy the stock since it’s trading at a $1.6 billion valuation. At the current valuation, CLBT is trading at 5.3x TTM sales and 4.5x Wall Street’s $371M consensus for next year’s sales. In the current macroeconomic environment, CLBT appears to be fully valued, perhaps even slightly over-valued. Although CLBT did generate $90M in Free Cash Flow over the LTM period, this would indicate that the company is trading at 17.7x FCF multiple. Once again, not exactly a screaming bargain.

The bull case for the stock is likely that the company achieves its sales growth targets for next year or potentially even slightly exceeds the $371M that Wall Street has projected. If this occurs, CLBT is likely to maintain a 5.0x P/S multiple and the valuation will grow to $1.85 billion.

Since CLBT is close to fully valued already, the base case is similar to the bull scenario, but would see CLBT growing revenue at 15% next year to $365M. In this scenario, a bit of multiple compression is likely and CLBT’s valuation hits $1.7B.

The bear case centers on economies in the US and EU which enter recessions. If this happens, it’s possible that some of CLBT’s government, agency and corporate clients slow or temporarily pause spending. Under the bear scenario, revenue growth drops to 8% and hits $340M in 2024. Multiple compression is also likely in this case and at 4.0x sales CLBT’s valuation hits $1.3 billion.

CLBT continues to demonstrate that it has built a high-quality sticky software product that its customer base values. It’s landing new customers and also expanding sales to current customers, which is exactly what potential investors would like to see for a company at an early stage of its lifecycle. The current valuation, however, is very challenging for potential investors as CLBT would likely have to significantly surprise to the upside of the bull case presented above in order for it to generate decent returns. At the moment, there doesn’t seem to be evidence that this scenario will play out. As such, CLBT should remain on watchlists for the time being and earns a Hold rating. A recommended entry point would be around a market cap of $1.1 billion.