Cellebrite: The Moat Is Widening

Nov. 27, 2023 2:05 PM ETCellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)1 Comment
Growth Hunter
Summary

  • Cellebrite, a digital intelligence company specializing in mobile device forensics, has a strong financial performance and global expansion.
  • The company's Net Revenue Retention rate is consistently above 120% and revenue is growing in all regions.
  • Cellebrite faces risks such as global expansion challenges, economic slowdown, and potential data breaches, but remains a high-quality company.
  • The company offers a range of complimentary products and services to customers, which appears to be creating a flywheel effect.  Free cash flow has been positive for the last four quarters.

African American FBI agent sitting in front of computer monitors and screen

Digital Forensics

shironosov/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Cellebrite (NASDAQ:CLBT) presents potential investors with an interesting conundrum. The Company continues to maintain a Net Revenue Retention rate well into the triple digits, is growing revenues 15% or more annually while acquiring market

This article was written by

Growth Hunter
Corporate strategy and finance professional with an investing focus on long (3 - 5 year) opportunities. Primary sectors of expertise include technology, media, consumer products and industrial goods. Served as a strategy consultant for Internet of Things opportunities and as an investment banking M&A associate prior to joining the tech industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This article was written for informational purposes only and is not intended as investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article. Additionally, I'm not a registered investment advisor and I do not have direct ties to the investment or wealth management industries. Please consult with your own financial advisor for specific guidance. As part of my analyses, I strive to provide accurate information, but I neither guarantee the accuracy nor timeliness of the information. Past performance does not guarantee future results. I reserve the right to make any investment decision for myself pertaining to any security without notification except where it is required by law. Note that the thesis that I presented may change at any time due to the changing circumstances and market/business conditions. Investing in stocks and options can result in a loss of capital. The information presented should NOT be construed as recommendations to buy or sell any form of security. My articles are best utilized as educational and informational materials to assist investors in the due diligence process. That said, you are expected to perform your own due diligence and take responsibility for your action.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Heisenberg View profile picture
Heisenberg View
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (290)
This is an interesting company that combines high switching costs (low churn), a high value add proposition visible through strong gross margins (80%), grows the top line by double digits, and we should see some operating margin leverage as the company keeps growing.

I am however concerned that according to their q3'23 presentation all growth seems to be coming from existing clients. Have they saturated the US market, and very few untapped public customers remain? Or are these customers already locked in with a competitor? Any views on this?

They seem to have brought in a chief revenue officer to perhaps try and solve this problem. I guess this means accessing international markets and private customers. Alternatively I can see more M&A over time as they have to circumvent high switching costs by buying growth. This is likely to be less pretty.

Does anyone have any sensible ideas where operating margins could converge to in 5 to 7 years. This requires appreciating (1) the benefits of scale to the margin, as well as (2) when growth falls a push into increasing the bottom line rather than the top line can lead to considerably reduced SGA?
