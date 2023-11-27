Top Wealth Group Aims For $10 Million Micro-IPO
Summary
- Top Wealth Group Holding Limited has filed proposed terms for a $10 million micro-IPO of its ordinary shares.
- The company sells caviar products to Asian markets, primarily through distributors.
- Due to regulatory risks, a small revenue base, and high valuation assumptions, my outlook on the Top Wealth Group Holding Limited IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
A Quick Take On Top Wealth Group Holding Limited
Top Wealth Group Holding Limited (TWG) has filed to raise $10 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm sells various caviar products to Asian markets.
Given the regulatory risks of operating in the PRC, the company's small revenue base, and high valuation assumptions, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Top Wealth Overview
Hong Kong, PRC-based Top Wealth Group Holding Limited was founded to purchase and distribute sturgeon roe (caviar) within Hong Kong and Macau and to international distributors.
Management is headed by co-founder, Chairman and CEO Mr. Kim Kwan Kings, WONG, who has been with the firm since its inception and has experience in market promotion, brand management and business planning in a variety of industries.
The company’s primary offering is Fujian Aoxuanlaisi Biotechnology Co.-farmed sturgeon roe for human consumption.
As of June 30, 2023, Top Wealth has booked fair market value investment of $641,016 from investors.
Top Wealth Customer Acquisition
The company sells its products primarily through distributors who then resell to businesses.
The firm's current primary end-market customers include high-end Hong Kong restaurants.
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped sharply as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
0.9%
|
2022
|
17.1%
|
2021
|
57.0%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling expense, rose sharply to 50.4x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
50.4
|
2022
|
5.8
(Source - SEC.)
Top Wealth’s Market & Competition
According to a 2022 market research report by Market Research Future, the global market for caviar was an estimated $300 million in 2021 and is forecasted to reach $600 million by 2030.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.63% from 2022 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are a growing number of certified fishing companies combined with new product launches in the market.
Also, the chart below shows a rough approximation of the historical and expected future growth trajectory of the Caviar market:
The Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest market share of any region in 2022, with 30.4% of the total share.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Karat Caviar
Caviar Creator
Caviar Blanc
Sepehr Dad Caviar GmbH
Labeyrie
The Caviar Co.
Caviar House
California Caviar Company
Sterling Caviar
Sasanian Caviar
Agroittica Lombarda.
Top Wealth Group Holding Limited Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Growing top line revenue from a small base
Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin
Higher operating profit
A swing to cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 6,966,288
|
88.7%
|
2022
|
$ 8,512,929
|
43300.1%
|
2021
|
$ 19,615
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 2,780,515
|
37.2%
|
2022
|
$ 4,203,182
|
27368.2%
|
2021
|
$ 15,302
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
39.91%
|
-15.0%
|
2022
|
49.37%
|
-36.7%
|
2021
|
78.01%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,820,585
|
26.1%
|
2022
|
$ 2,280,358
|
26.8%
|
2021
|
$ (16,888)
|
-86.1%
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Net Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,459,298
|
20.9%
|
2022
|
$ 1,917,771
|
22.5%
|
2021
|
$ (10,995)
|
-56.1%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ (631,484)
|
2022
|
$ 120,260
|
2021
|
$ 63,515
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, Top Wealth had $180,573 in cash and $2.0 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was ($758,047).
Top Wealth Group Holding Limited IPO Details
Top Wealth intends to raise $10 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering two million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $139 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 6.9%, which would make it a ‘low float’ stock subject to potentially higher trading volatility.
The firm is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means management can disclose substantially less information about its financial results and operations.
Such company stocks have generally performed poorly post-IPO.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm has not been involved in any litigation that has had a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.
The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Pacific Century Securities and Revere Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Top Wealth
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$145,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$138,668,996
|
Price / Sales
|
12.30
|
EV / Revenue
|
11.76
|
EV / EBITDA
|
46.49
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.08
|
Operating Margin
|
25.31%
|
Net Margin
|
20.58%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
6.90%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
-$759,047
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
-0.52%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
0.62
|
CapEx Ratio
|
-24.53
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
88.66%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About Top Wealth’s IPO
TWG is seeking U.S. public capital market investment to fund its general growth plans.
The company’s financials have generated increasing top line revenue from a small base, higher gross profit but lower gross margin, growing operating profit but a swing to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was ($758,047).
Selling expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its Selling efficiency multiple rose to 50.4x in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment back into the firm's growth and working capital needs.
TWG’s recent capital spending history indicates it has continued to spend on capital expenditures despite negative operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for caviar products is fairly small but is expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth through 2030.
The caviar market is characterized by a number of competitors, and the Asia Pacific region is the most valuable.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its tiny size, thin capitalization and highly concentrated customer base.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value / EBITDA multiple of approximately 46.5x.
Given the regulatory risks of operating in the PRC, Top Wealth Group Holding Limited's small revenue base, and high valuation assumptions, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
