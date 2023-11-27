Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

H World Group Limited (HTHT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 27, 2023 1:25 PM ETH World Group Limited (HTHT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.4K Followers

H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 27, 2023 8:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jason Chen - Director, Investor Relations

HE Jihong - Chief Financial Officer

JIN Hui - Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ronald Leung - Bank of America

Simon Cheung - Goldman Sachs

Sijie Lin - CICC

Operator

Thank you for standing by and welcome to the H World Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call. All participants are in a listen-only mode. There will be a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

I would now like to hand the conference over to Mr. Jason Chen, Senior IR Director. Please go ahead.

Jason Chen

Thank you. Good morning and good evening, everyone. Thanks for joining us today. Welcome to H World Group 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call. Joining us today is our Chairman, Mr. Ji Qi; our CEO, Mr. Jin Hui; our CFO, Ms. He Jihong; and our President Ms. Liu Xinxin. Following their prepared remarks, management will be available to answer your questions.

Before we continue, please note that the discussion today will include forward-looking statements made under the safe harbor provision of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. As such, our results may be materially different from the views expressed today. A number of potential risks and uncertainties are outlined in our public filings with the SEC. H World Group does not undertake any obligations to update any forward-looking statements except as required under applicable laws.

On the call today, we will also mention adjusted financial measures during the discussion of our performance. Reconciliations of those measures to comparable GAAP information can be found in our earnings release that was distributed last Friday. As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. The webcast

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HTHT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HTHT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.