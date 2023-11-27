metamorworks

A Quick Take On SU Group Holdings Limited

SU Group Holdings Limited (SUGP) has filed to raise $5.6 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of security engineering and related services in Hong Kong.

Given the high valuation expectations by management, the company's various regulatory and bid process risks and its generally low-margin business opportunity, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

SU Group Overview

Hong Kong, PRC-based SU Group Holdings Limited was founded to provide turnkey security engineering services to existing infrastructure or planned developments in the greater Hong Kong region.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Chan Ming Dave, who has been with the firm since 2006 and was previously director of Hong Kong Cargo Screening Services and General System Engineering Limited. He received a Technical Diploma in Electrical Engineering from Aberdeen Technical School in Hong Kong in 1983.

The company’s primary offerings include the following:

Security engineering

Security guarding

Securing training.

As of March 31, 2023, SU Group has booked fair market value investment of $1.25 million from investors.

SU Group Customer Acquisition

The firm obtains new business from public infrastructure bids as well as private industry sales and marketing efforts.

The company also provides security guarding, screening, and related vocational training through its 2019 acquisition of Fortune Jet.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 14.3% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 22.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 27.0% Click to enlarge

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, 1.9x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 1.9 FYE Sept. 30, 2022 0.6 Click to enlarge

SU Group’s Market & Competition

According to a 2022 market research report by Frost & Sullivan, the market for Hong Kong security services was an estimated HK$22.1 billion in 2015 and rose to HK$28.0 billion in 2020. It is expected to reach HK$39.9 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 7.7% from 2021 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are a strong increase in security services due to the public order events of 2019.

Also, there has been significant growth in the number of security personnel permits sought and granted, indicating increasing supply of and demand for security services.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Chubb Hong Kong Limited

G4S Security Systems (Hong Kong) Limited

ADT Hong Kong Limited

Jardine Engineering Corporation Limited

Sunevision Super e-Technology Services Limited

Others.

The market is highly fragmented, with the top five market players estimated to account for only 11.6% of market share in 2020.

SU Group Holdings Limited Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit but decreasing gross margin

Uneven operating profit

A swing to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 12,362,901 38.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 17,382,725 15.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 15,048,445 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 3,248,338 19.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 4,997,339 8.5% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 4,604,154 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 26.27% -4.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 28.75% -6.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 30.60% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,383,613 11.2% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 869,503 5.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 1,042,373 6.9% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ 1,287,166 10.4% FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 1,051,031 6.0% FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 770,835 5.1% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended March 31, 2023 $ (92,742) FYE Sept. 30, 2022 $ 567,408 FYE Sept. 30, 2021 $ 2,378,645 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of March 31, 2023, SU Group had $3.0 million in cash and $7.2 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $75,358.

SU Group Holdings Limited IPO Details

SU Group intends to raise $5.625 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 1.25 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $4.50.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $52.4 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 9.43%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

approximately 21.5% will be used for deepening our penetration of the security-related engineering services industry; approximately 6.0% will be used for strengthening our development capability and the enhancement of product offerings under our “SUNGATE” brand; approximately 13.5% will be used for the expansion of our security guarding services and the improvement of our operational efficiency and scalability; approximately 8.5% will be used to expand our related vocational training services; approximately 40.0% will be used to pursue strategic acquisitions and investment opportunities to strengthen our market position and further enhance our competitiveness in the security services industry; and approximately 10.5% will be used for general working capital. (Source - SEC.)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, there were no threatened or pending legal claims against the firm as of March 31, 2023.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is The Benchmark Company.

Valuation Metrics For SU Group

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $59,625,000 Enterprise Value $52,388,716 Price / Sales 2.87 EV / Revenue 2.52 EV / EBITDA 30.32 Earnings Per Share $0.15 Operating Margin 8.31% Net Margin 9.44% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 9.43% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow $75,358 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 0.13% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.00 CapEx Ratio 1.22 Revenue Growth Rate 38.17% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About SU Group’s IPO

SUGP is seeking U.S. public capital investment to fund its overall corporate growth and working capital requirements.

The firm’s financials have produced increasing topline revenue, growing gross profit but declining gross margin, variable operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending March 31, 2023, was $75,358.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have declined as revenue has grown; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple rose to 1.9x in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and retain any future earnings for reinvestment in its growth and working capital requirements.

SUGP’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent heavily on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for providing infrastructure security engineering, products and services is somewhat large and expected to grow in the wake of the public order events in 2019.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include its ability to win new clients through competitive bidding processes, as well as being subject to regulatory risks from unpredictable government policies.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 30.3x, a very high figure indicating the IPO is priced for perfection.

The firm is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means management can disclose substantially less information than otherwise.

Such companies have generally performed poorly post-IPO.

Given the high valuation expectations by management, the company's various regulatory and bid process risks and its generally low-margin business opportunity, my outlook on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.