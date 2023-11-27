IR_Stone

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) experienced a year of challenging comps as customers underwent destocking of inventory. Management discerned in their FY23 earnings call that the first half of FY24 will reflect similar effects with the back half of the year set up to experience an upswing. Aside from destocking, the three major infrastructure-related legislations in place, including the CHIPS Act, IRA, the Infrastructure Bill, and the latest act, “Building a Better Grid”, a program designed to deploy over $20b for energy transmission modernization, are expected to benefit Atkore in 2h24. Despite the cyclical downturn of the industry, management remains fixated on bringing EPS back up to $18/share in FY25 through a number of initiatives relating to the infrastructure megatrend. Given the cyclical upswing Atkore will be progressing towards and their 11% free cash flow yield, I provide ATKR shares with a SELL rating with a price target of $104.90/share as the firm works through the tail end of this cyclical downturn.

Macro & Operations

Their top revenue generator, PVC-related products, remains to experience price normalization as destocking continues to occur. Given the overstocking of polymers in the petrochemical industry, as I have written about here (XOM) and here (LYB), this segment may continue to face challenges throughout the next year. Atkore has made significant strides in developing this segment outside of virgin polyvinyl in which the firm is actively investing in developing recycled polymers through the acquisition of Cascade Poly Pipe & Conduit and Northwest Polymers for $62mm back in August 2022. Though this will potentially become a high-valued asset in years to come if recycling mandates were to be placed in the US, most of the value in recycled resins are found in the EU as minimum required blends are already enacted. On a price/value basis, virgin resins still remain better priced and may not be optimal outside of customer-driven requirements.

Looking to infrastructure projects, there are some headwinds on the horizon that may create a more challenging FY24 for Atkore. As reported in the Wall Street Journal November 11, 2023, three of the major infrastructure projects that have received funding agreements have either been delayed or canceled due to higher financing costs. To rub salt in the wound, the WSJ also reported in Monday’s issue that more ESG funds either closed or removed the ESG branding than ESG funds opening as investors withdrew over $14b from these funds in 2023.

Some of the companies are in Catch-22 situations. Washington won’t issue them loans until they raise outside money and move ahead with projects. And they typically can’t qualify for tax credits until they finish building plants. Tight funding and high costs mean they sometimes can’t do either. – Amrith Ramkumar & Scott Patterson of the WSJ

In conjunction with these challenges, the CHIPS Act poses challenges of its own. In reviewing the details of the requirements to receive funding, finding established firms to accept financing may be a greater challenge than anticipated. The CHIPS Act requires detailed documentation of the underlying technology and manufacturing processes for chip manufacturing, distribution of excess cash flow to the US Government for projects receiving greater than $150mm, and the inability to issue dividends or share buybacks.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), United States Department of Commerce

It’s undetermined whether these foundry and infrastructure projects were baked into FY24 projections, but cash flow resulting from these legislatures may either be stymied or delayed even further. In relation to this, I’d go as far as to say Atkore’s entrance into the solar industry was either too late or much too early as investments in the renewables space have significantly reduced resulting from higher financing costs and low EROI. For comparison, Goehring & Rozencwajg suggest the EROI for Solar is 8:1 while natural gas is 30:1. Though economics aren’t necessarily the core value driver for solar power expansion, I believe that in a costlier financing market, the new solar project outlay may be outpriced when compared to alternative energy resources. As experienced with Enphase (ENPH), much of the growth in the industry has driven by subsidies and tax credits, and as net metering 3.0 has come into play, much of the investment has decayed.

Aside from government-backed programs, there are some major megatrends across energy transmission and digital infrastructure. Despite the near-term headwinds in renewable energy project development, the grid will still require some massive topgrading over the next decade to support electrification dependency and intermittent energy sources. As discerned in my articles covering Argan (AGX) and Quanta Services (PWR), there are huge sums of money being invested into new substations to support intermittent power loads as the traditional grid was designed for continuous loads. This should be beneficial for Atkore across their product lines for electric conduit & fittings. Whether these facilities are new builds or retrofitted for these sources, Atkore should benefit from the upswing.

The 5G telco and datacenter space is also positioned to experience significant upswings as communications become more digitized and the flow of information accelerates. According to McKinsey, data center power consumption is expected to increase to 35GW by 2030, up from 17GW in 2022. Growth in the datacenter space includes more mechanical equipment, electrical, and plumbing equipment, on top of the core operations within a datacenter. This will trickle down to the necessity for a stronger grid or on-site power generation through solar-PV, or more likely a combination of the two.

Corporate Reports

Considering topline performance, sales have been consistently lower since FY22 on a sequential TTM basis. Management outlined two factors that come into play for revenue growth. The first is a top-down GDP-tracking approach that volumes track to. The second is at the commodity level that pricing tracks to. For q4’23, aggregate sales volumes increased 3.2% as the pricing dynamic created a -16.5% headwind to revenue. On a segmented basis, Electrical experienced both a volumes and pricing decline of -0.3% and -15.7%, respectively. Safety and Infrastructure experienced a significantly different mix with a 15% tailwind for volumes and a -19.10% headwind to pricing.

FRED

Management did disclose stocking on steel inventory in anticipation of stronger solar and HDPE volumes. Given my macro perspective as discussed above, I believe this stocking came too early in the cycle and may lead to higher COGS in the near-term as Atkore reports using LIFO inventories. As covered by the WSJ, electric vehicle demand is stalling in the US as domestic manufacturers pull back on investments and reengineer vehicles to sell at a lower price point. Another article suggested challenges still remain relating to the reliability of working public charging stations. Though charging stations are effectively more in line with end-markets for Atkore, the overarching trend may alleviate some of the pricing pressures for both steel and copper and may potentially harm Atkore in the near-term as the firm works through their steel inventory. As of q4’23, the firm does not hedge their commodities risk.

Outside of normal operations, Atkore has been actively investing in broadening their operational footprint through acquisitions (heavily in 2021-2022) and process improvement at the factory level. Though Atkore has pulled back total capital investments by 5% for FY23, the firm increased their investments in machinery and equipment by 20% and more than doubled their investment in constructing facilities as the firm builds out their solar-related torque tube capacity in Indiana and their regional service centers in Texas and Atlanta, Georgia. Management disclosed CAPEX for FY24 will be in range of $219mm with 65% being allocated to expanding their conduits business.

The firm is anticipating a continuation of the cyclical decline going into 2024 with pricing headwinds in the amount of ~$250mm aEBITDA, offset by increased volumes of ~$41-92mm for expected FY24 results of $900-950mm, resulting in a decline of -9-14%. The aEBITDA margin is anticipated to compress off their FY23 level of 31% down to 26%. Management also anticipates revenue generation to be relatively flat for FY24 in the range of $3.5 – $3.65b with an anticipated net margin of 17-18%. Much of the topline growth is expected to be the result of higher volumes through telco and datacenter-related projects.

Corporate Reports

Valuation & Capitalization

There are many aspects to Atkore’s business and performance that I find appealing. Though the firm is anticipated to continue their cyclical downturn over the next year, the firm holds a low level of debt at 0.37x net debt/EBITDA with no maturities through 2028. Management is also actively changing their capital structure by repurchasing huge sums of outstanding shares, reducing the share count from 44mm to 39mm over the course of FY23. Management also guided further reductions to 37 – 38mm shares outstanding by the end of FY24.

Corporate Reports

Aside from the shareholder benefits, I do believe there will be a better price to acquire ATKR shares at some point throughout 2024. Given the current state of the business cycle, I believe the end of 1h24 through 2h24 will present a more optimal purchasing opportunity. With this in mind, I provide ATKR with a SELL recommendation and a price target of $104.90/share, or 5x eFY24 EV/EBITDA.

SeekingAlpha

Tactical Trading

On a tactical basis, the 61.8% Fib suggests the stock should trend within range of my price target. As described above, I believe ATKR shares would make a great addition to a portfolio; so as the share price reaches my price target, I believe this will create a good buying opportunity to start building a position. This may change over the course of the year as the business climate progresses and I will be updating my thesis next quarter.

WallStree.io

Some last minute housekeeping; there is currently 12.22% outstanding short interest with a 25bps cost of borrowing. Open interest for April 19, 2024, puts appears to be concentrated around the price range of $115-140/share, allowing for decent liquidity if one were to utilize options for a short position. Be aware of the unlimited downside risk of shorting shares directly or selling naked calls.

Schwab

