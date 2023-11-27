metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) is an adtech company predominantly serving the U.S. market, specializing in digital advertising solutions. Its focus areas include retail media and Connected TV (''CTV''), with diversified creative formats across multiple advertising channels.

Presently, Perion is out of favor with investors, although it is highly profitable, and growing its cash flows.

Altogether, I argue that paying 8x this year's EBITDA for Perion is a compelling valuation.

Rapid Recap

In my previous bullish analysis, back in August, I said,

[Perion] continues to deliver strong prospects, and yet its share price has recently taken a small breather. However, I argue that this breather is par for the course, that stocks don't move in straight lines. This is not because Perion has had any mishaps in execution.

Since I penned those words, Perion Network Ltd. stock has failed to move in a positive direction.

And while I recognize that this is not a blemish-free investment thesis, I continue to believe that Perion is a compelling investment.

Perion's Near-Term Prospects, A Mixed Outlook

Perion is a global technology company primarily serving the U.S. market, specializing in digital advertising solutions. With a diversified business model, Perion focuses on key growth drivers such as retail media and CTV.

The company leverages advanced data capabilities to provide advertisers with high-impact creative formats across various channels, including CTV, display, video, and social.

Perion's near-term prospects appear promising, as evidenced by its diversified business model. Key bullish matters include its nine months of 2023 CTV revenue increasing 48%, outpacing the overall market.

Additionally, Perion's retail media solutions have performed strongly, with nine months of 2023 revenue increasing 81%, surpassing the anticipated U.S. retail media growth for 2023.

However, Perion faces several headwinds in the near term. For instance, the shift in inventory from video to display may pose challenges as the dynamics of the advertising industry evolve. Despite Perion's success in CTV, the decline in video advertising by 60% year-over-year indicates internal strategic shifts that could have implications for revenue streams.

Given this background, let's turn to discuss its outlook.

Revenue Growth Rates Likely to Moderate

PERI revenue growth rates

There's a lot to like about Perion. But if I were to point to one detraction to the bull case, it would be that its growth rates have been slowing down. Not only are its growth rates expected to be around the mid-teens in Q4, but this growth rate is less than half the pace it was growing at in 2022.

Indeed, this rapid sort of deceleration surfaces important questions. How likely is it that in 2024 its growth rates stabilize? Or could it be the case that in 2024, its revenue growth rates rebound higher? And is there much evidence to support this ''bounce'' back thesis?

Then, to further complicate matters, there was a time when Perion could be counted on for high 30s% and even low 40s% CAGR. However, today, investors wouldn't even consider those sorts of growth rates as a realistic outcome.

On the other hand, given the easier comparables with 2023, there's a high likelihood that Perion's growth rates could produce close to 20% CAGR in 2024. And if that were to happen, investors would be reassured that there's still some steam left in the tank.

Furthermore, as it stands right now, analysts following the stock expect Perion's revenue growth rates to continue decelerating, see below.

And if that transpires to be the case, Perion's multiple on its stock would continue compressing.

Profitability Profile Remains Very Strong

The bull case for Perion undoubtedly starts with its strong balance sheet. Perion holds just over $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet and no debt. This means that nearly a third of its market cap is made up of cash. This aspect in and of itself illustrates that investors are not paying for a ''story stock.''

The other noteworthy matter is that Perion's EBITDA guidance implies that for 2023, Perion is going to make approximately $170 million of EBITDA.

Now, as discussed above, it's difficult to form a view on what Perion's growth rates could stabilize at. Analysts expect its revenues to continue compressing, while management describes its Retail Media solutions as performing very strongly.

Nonetheless, the stock is left priced at 8x this year's EBITDA. A figure that I believe already factors in a lot of potentially negative outcomes.

The Bottom Line

Perion functions is an adtech company specializing in digital advertising solutions, with a primary focus on the U.S. market.

Despite currently being out of favor with investors, the company sustains high profitability and robust cash flows. I firmly assert that considering the valuation at 8x this year's EBITDA, Perion presents a compelling investment opportunity.

Examining the near-term outlook, Perion shows promising prospects, evident in substantial growth in CTV revenue and impressive performance in retail media solutions.

Nevertheless, the company contends with challenges like the transition from video to display inventory and a slowdown in revenue growth rates, prompting inquiries into the sustainability of its historical growth trajectory.

Despite these challenges, I believe Perion's profitability remains strong, supported by a solid balance sheet and an EBITDA guidance of around $170 million for 2023, positioning it as an appealing investment prospect.