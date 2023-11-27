Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Fed Rate Cuts Will Not Save The Economy

Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
2.22K Followers

Summary

  • Market implied Fed Funds rate discount a string of cuts starting in January 2024 and culminating in a 4.492 percent in January 2025.
  • Markets are not following monetary aggregates, and what they show is not good for the economy.
  • Fed rate cuts as the drivers of multiple expansions and bullish markets may be the ultimate mirage.

FED, Federal Reserve with interest rate cut concept, small cube block with alphabet building the word CUT next to Federal Reserve emblem on US Dollar banknote

Nuthawut Somsuk

By Daniel Lacalle

Market implied Fed Funds rate discount a string of cuts starting in January 2024 and culminating in a 4.492 percent in January 2025. These expectations are based on the perception that the Federal Reserve will achieve

This article was written by

Mises Institute profile picture
Mises Institute
2.22K Followers
The Mises Institute is the world’s largest, oldest, and most influential educational institution devoted to promoting Austrian economics, freedom, and peace in the tradition of classical liberalism. Since 1982, the Mises Institute has provided both scholars and laymen with resources to broaden their understanding of the economic school of thought known as Austrian economics. This school is most closely associated with our namesake, economist Ludwig von Mises.We are the worldwide epicenter of the Austrian movement. Through their research in the fields of economics, history, philosophy, and political theory, Mises’s students F.A. Hayek, Henry Hazlitt, Murray Rothbard, and others carried the Austrian School into the late twentieth century. Today, Mises Institute scholars and researchers continue the important work of the Austrian School.Austrian economics is a method of economic analysis, and is non-ideological. Nonetheless, the Austrian School has long been associated with libertarian and classical-liberal thought—promoting private property and freedom, while opposing war and aggression of all kinds. The Mises Institute continues to support research and education in this radical pro-freedom tradition of historians, philosophers, economists, and theorists such as Jean-Baptiste Say, Frédéric Bastiat, Richard Cobden, Herbert Spencer, Lysander Spooner, William Graham Sumner, Albert Jay Nock, Mises, Hayek, Hazlitt, Rothbard, and many others.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

G
Gregorcal
Today, 2:36 PM
Comments (141)
Nailed it, thank you. Not something to look forward to however.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.