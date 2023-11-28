Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Annaly Capital: Significant Margin Of Safety With A 14.6% Dividend Yield

Summary

  • Annaly Capital Management investors experienced a decline in October 2023, but dip buyers returned with high conviction, anticipating a sustained bottom.
  • The stock remains in a long-term downtrend, but there may be speculative opportunities for a mean-reversion rally.
  • The company's operating performance suffered in Q3, leading to concerns about a potential dividend cut, but NLY's risk/reward profile is still attractive.
  • I argue why the $15 level remains resilient for NLY, despite the recent scare. Therefore, I'm confident that the worst in NLY's steep decline is likely over.
  • Supported by a dividend yield of almost 15%, NLY holders have a significant margin of safety at the current levels.
economyis bad

tiero

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) investors endured a rude shock in October 2023 as holders capitulated, compelling a breakdown of NLY's October 2022 lows ($15 level) before bottoming out. As a result, while my previous upgrade on NLY

JR Research is a seasoned investor with a background in economics. He focuses on identifying 3 main things - leading growth companies, emerging market trends, and secular growth opportunities. His approach combines price action with fundamentals investing.

He runs the investing group Ultimate Growth Investing which specializes in identifying high-potential opportunities across various sectors. The group is designed for investors seeking to capitalize on emerging, high-growth opportunities, and investors looking for sustainable growth opportunities at a reasonable price.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Thanks for the article. I have always believed in NLY. However, the concern about the dividend cut is real if the price doesn't stop falling. Furthermore, how much loss can we bear even with this yield of 14.6%? This is the balance we must make.
Thanks for the wake up call on NLY. I stopped following it a decade ago, but it does look attractive to me now even though most of the analysts I follow see little if any appreciation potential and CFRA has a SELL Rating on the stock. If the stock were simply to maintain its current price, the 16% yield is enticing.
👏 i just reed it this write up very nice always t y again @JR Research
