The Stock Market Is Driven By The Net-Transfers Coming From The U.S. Treasury
Summary
- Fiscal-policy determines the spending of the Government.
- Government deficit-spending means there is a net-transfer of money from the Treasury into private bank accounts.
- The stock market is driven by positive net-transfers.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Away From The Herd. Learn More »
In this piece, we will outline how fiscal policy--specifically, deficit-spending-- results in positive net-transfers from the Treasury into private-sector bank accounts and thus drives the stock market higher.
Fiscal-Policy
The Federal government is the currency-creator and, therefore, has no need for an income like a currency-using household does. The laws of Congress allow the creation of US dollars by spending them into existence, and the cancellation of US dollars by taxing them out of existence.
The matching of deficits with bond sales, and the regarding of those sales as "borrowing", are choices left over from the old gold-standard days, not a necessity under the current floating-exchange system. What the herd considers as public "debt", is simply the depositing of 'already-created' dollars into risk-free savings accounts called "Treasuries" that pay interest. The fear-mongering around the ticking "debt bomb" has been around for 80-years, and still it persists; It is not a bomb, it is not ticking, and it isn't debt. It is simply the accounting of the dollars that have been spent into existence (deposited in private bank accounts) and that have not been taxed back and cancelled. How is having dollars in private hands (the economy) a problem?
The Treasury creates US dollars when it directs the Federal Reserve Bank to (indirectly) deposit money into private bank accounts (to pay for the real-resources it buys), and it cancels US $ when it collects taxes from the private bank accounts. The aggregated result is a net-transfer into or out of the private sector (the economy)--depending on whether spending is greater than taxation, or taxation is greater than spending, respectively.
If spending is greater than tax-collection, then there is a budget deficit for the Treasury, but a budget surplus for the private sector (very good for the stock market), with the reverse situation producing a private-sector deficit (very bad for the stock market).
Government Deficit = Private sector surplus
A balanced budget means that every dollar spent into the economy by the government gets taxed back and cancelled (zero net-transfer), thereby, leaving nothing in private hands.
The way I see it is that we cannot grow the economy by having a balanced budget, or worse still by cutting the deficit. The economy can only grow by deficit-spending. The economy "follows" the fund-flows, and so does the stock market.
The Stock Market
The chart below, shows how the average slope of the S&P 500 (SPX) depends on the net-transfer rate: Blue is when the government was spending (transferring to the private-sector) $1T more than it taxed back in the fiscal year: Green is $2T/year: and Black is $3T/year. In fiscal 2023 (ended September 30, 2023), the government spent $1.7T (green line). So far, in the 2024 fiscal year, the rate of net-transfer is $1.8T/year.
Similar to last year at this time, the SPX has moved above the $3T transfer-rate (black line). If the similarity continues, then we can expect the SPX to drop back to the $2T transfer-rate (green line) and then rally into the new year (pink arrows).
So far in the month of November, +$222B has been net-transferred into private bank accounts, compared to only +$196B last year. Higher fund-flows have produced net-transfers that are now 13% above last year which means the net-transfer for this year is running closer to the $2T/year rate than it was last year--a year that saw a 25% move (low-to-high).
The 20-day average of the daily net-transfers is +$13.55B/day which is 17% higher than last year. This higher average net-transfer, could mean that the SPX weakness we expect as the mid-December tax-take approaches (vertical red-line below), will be less severe than last year's. Regardless, we expect the SPX to rally once the tax-take is done with.
The stock market will be supported as long as the net-transfer rate, from the Treasury into the private-sector, is maintained. Short-term traders might take advantage of the pre-tax weakness by trading options on an index ETF such as SPXL or TQQQ, while investors can wait to buy the dip that is expected to develop.
"It is probably the only report of its type on the planet when you think about it."
" I am SO VERY thankful for the discovery of this site, and the wisdom and knowledge I have gained ... "
" I have not seen this type of analysis anywhere else. Please keep up the awesome work! - James "
" Happy ANG subscriber here. I believe them to be the best broad market analysts on seeking alpha. "
" Best here in seeking alpha...@ANG Traders . Best of the best! "
Take advantage of our14-day free trial and stay on the right side of the market and Away From the Herd.
This article was written by
ANG Traders is an investor with 40+ years of experience and has degrees in math, science, and education. He believes that Modern Monetary Theory analysis provides the best predictions for market action and staying with the primary trend is key to wealth accumulation.He leads the investing group Away From The Herd, along with David Huston and Alan Longbon. Their working-hypothesis is that, in addition to Federal fund flows, the only other constant in the market is the human emotion of fear, the fear of losing and fear of missing out (greed). These emotions leave repetitive patterns in the pricing history of the market which informs investors about probable futures. ANG Traders and team act on their research with stocks, index ETFs, and options - according to the risk/reward dynamics they find in the market. Features include real-time trade alerts, weekly market analysis, technical analysis, and a chat room. Learn more.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)