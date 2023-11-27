Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Life Time Group Holdings: Potential With Pickleball

Nov. 27, 2023 4:39 PM ETLife Time Group Holdings, Inc. (LTH)
OA Research profile picture
OA Research
181 Followers

Summary

  • Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. is benefiting from new memberships and has seen a 30% increase in its stock value this year.
  • The company has over 160 locations and plans to expand further, focusing on pickleball, personal training, and small group training.
  • While the company's revenue growth is a positive, its high level of debt is a concern for investors.

Colombian American Hispanic Couple Playing Pickle-ball on Sunny Autumn Day Photo Series

eyecrave productions/E+ via Getty Images

Like many Americans I've been drawn in by the allure of pickleball. In my opinion, it's a fun, engaging sport that is relatively easy to play, lets you socialize with fellow pickleball enthusiasts, and it's a great way to get

This article was written by

OA Research profile picture
OA Research
181 Followers
I'm a financial consultant and lifelong investor. I like to focus on long-term and am particularly fond of founder-led businesses with growth potential.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About LTH

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LTH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LTH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.