Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FutureFuel Corp.: Watching But Not Buying Here Just Yet

Nov. 27, 2023 4:57 PM ETFutureFuel Corp. (FF)1 Comment
Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
837 Followers

Summary

  • FutureFuel Corp.'s stock price has declined steadily and is currently around $6 per share.
  • The company operates in a growing market for biofuels, but strong top and bottom-line expansion is needed for a more positive outlook.
  • The company has shown improvement in net income, but challenges and risks remain, including potential policy changes and transportation obstacles.
Holding a fuel nozzle against with gas station blurred background

retouchman/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Rundown

The stock price for FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) has been on quite the ride the last 12 months, especially after the Q2 report in August this year which resulted in the valuation dropping by almost 30% as the

This article was written by

Wealth Analytics profile picture
Wealth Analytics
837 Followers
I write about companies that fascinate me and that also offers investors with potential as a long-term position. I primarily focus on the energy and industrial sector but every now and again venture out to other sectors too.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Analyze This profile picture
Analyze This
Today, 5:30 PM
Comments (2.61K)
OMG talk about a poor article with no substance and missing the top points about this company. Did the analyst even bother to look at the balance sheet..... ? I don't think so. The company has $203 million in cash and zero debt and the analyst thinks " I think they can adequately support their dividend, " says the author. Really ? Do you think the company can afford the $10m/yr dividend ? No mention of the value of this company when considering the TEV as compared to its EBITDA. No mention that the company has $5.37 per share in working capital and $4.71 per share in net cash alone. No mention of the history of large special dividends in the recent past. " Paying a 24x multiple for FCF seems unreasonable unless there's clear evidence of expanding profitability" the author says. If you net out the cash, the author should realize that no one is paying 24x for anything. This article has ZERO insights and has no value added to any current or prospective investor. The balance sheet is a critical in the company from a valuation perspective and the author totally missed it.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.