Enbridge: We're Backing Up The Sleigh

Nov. 28, 2023 7:00 AM ETEnbridge Inc. (ENB), ENB:CA7 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Demand for infrastructure investments is at a record high, with global assets in listed infrastructure products reaching $111 billion.
  • Enbridge Inc., a multinational pipeline and energy company, is viewed as a solid buy-and-hold investment with a 7-8% dividend yield.
  • The company is well-positioned for growth in the renewables sector and has a conservative leverage target and strong profitability.
Profile side view of nice attractive cheerful glad excited funny carefree pre-teen elf sitting on sled carrying delivering fairy miracle tradition isolated over bright vivid shine red background

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

This article was coproduced with Wolf Report.

Demand for infrastructure investments is at the highest level on record, and assets in listed infrastructure products has reached $111 billion globally.

The appetite for infrastructure's attractive historical investment

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
113.81K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ENB either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:48 AM
Comments (417)
I have owned Enbridge since they bought Spectra, a natural gas company Duke spun off. I have added several times and think their purchase of Dominions NG assets will serve them well in the future. They are a solid company. NG will continue to grow as a source of electric power as other reliable baseload sources are taken offline.

I have added several times but if/when I add again it will be a new position in an IRA. I do get a foreign tax credit for the 15% they withhold in a taxable account, however I am getting very close to the limit on that credit.
S
Saint Mark
Today, 7:39 AM
Comments (1.4K)
Long ENB. Unfortunately Schwab doesn’t allow dripping, otherwise this is a fine income generator.
O
Optician52
Today, 7:41 AM
Comments (343)
@Saint Mark I'm in the same boat. I'd love to drip !
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:47 AM
Comments (76.27K)
@Saint Mark Yes, I was reviewing my portfolio yesterday I noticed the same thing. I'll have to point that out to management. Happy Holidays!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 7:51 AM
Comments (417)
@Saint Mark. I think you are mistaken. I have held many assets in my Schwab account that I dripped for years. Now I typically take the income but I can change that with a simple click in a box for the item I want to drip.

www.schwab.com/...
postal8081 profile picture
postal8081
Today, 7:34 AM
Comments (350)
I have owned it a few years in a taxable account. They do withhold the Canadian taxes, but you do get it back at tax time. Otherwise, great investment. Nice write up. Thanks.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 7:35 AM
Comments (76.27K)
@postal8081 Thank you and Happy Holidays!
