A Quick Take On Mingteng International

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (MTEN) has filed to raise $11.1 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a range of industrial casting products for the automobile sector in China.

Due to the company's dropping top line revenue, reduced net margin, and operating and regulatory risks in China, my opinion on the Mingteng International Corporation Inc. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Mingteng Overview

Wuxi, China-based Mingteng International Corporation Inc. was founded to provide a full suite of casting products and related services for various automotive parts.

Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Yingkai Xu, who has been with the firm since 2015 and previously held various management-level roles at Tin Cummins Turbocharger Technology and the Wuxi Yelong Precision Machinery Co.

The company’s primary offerings include the following casting molds for:

Turbocharger systems

Braking systems

Steering and differential system

EV motor drive systems

Battery pack systems

Engineering hydraulic components.

As of June 30, 2023, Mingteng has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million from investors, including YK Xu Holding, DJZ Holding and Hongze L.P.

Mingteng Customer Acquisition

The firm seeks customers in the automobile parts manufacturing industry through its direct sales and marketing efforts.

Most of the company's customers have been clients for more than five years, and the firm generated 84% of its total revenue from customized mold production.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Selling, G&A Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 17.9% 2022 13.2% 2021 9.4% Click to enlarge

The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Selling, G&A Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 -0.4 2022 0.2 Click to enlarge

Mingteng’s Market & Competition

According to a 2023 market research report by Prophecy Market Insights, the global market for industrial molds was an estimated $25.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $46.9 billion by 2032.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.

The main drivers for this expected growth are the integration of IoT sensors, the increasing use of advanced materials and the growing utilization of additive manufacturing, among others.

Also, conditions that may impede the market's growth in the coming years include the need to invest in technological enhancements, compliance with increasing environmental regulations and shortages in skilled labor.

Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Declining top line revenue

Reduced gross profit and gross margin

Lower operating profit

A shift to cash used in operations.

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 3,667,888 -6.9% 2022 $ 8,026,764 2.9% 2021 $ 7,797,305 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 1,563,436 -13.2% 2022 $ 3,913,103 -2.5% 2021 $ 4,012,700 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin % Variance vs. Prior Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 42.62% -3.1% 2022 48.75% -5.3% 2021 51.46% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 683,243 18.6% 2022 $ 2,361,249 29.4% 2021 $ 2,870,502 36.8% Comprehensive Income (Loss) Period Comprehensive Income (Loss) Net Margin Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ 318,140 8.7% 2022 $ 1,653,343 20.6% 2021 $ 2,669,916 34.2% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023 $ (65,621) 2022 $ 2,852,697 2021 $ 1,489,143 (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

As of June 30, 2023, Mingteng had $1.6 million in cash and $3.8 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.

Mingteng International Corporation Inc. IPO Details

Mingteng intends to raise $11.1 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.225 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 each.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.

Notably, an investment entity the CEO controls is seeking to sell shares into the IPO.

The firm is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means it can disclose substantially less information than otherwise.

Such company stocks have typically performed poorly post-IPO.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $28.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 31.8%.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.

Valuation Metrics For Mingteng

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure [TTM] Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $35,000,000 Enterprise Value $28,451,476 Price / Sales 4.51 EV / Revenue 3.67 EV / EBITDA 14.12 Earnings Per Share $0.17 Operating Margin 25.98% Net Margin 16.10% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 31.79% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share $5.00 Net Free Cash Flow $1,263,738 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share 3.61% Debt / EBITDA Multiple 0.69 CapEx Ratio 2.00 Revenue Growth Rate -6.92% (Glossary Of Terms.) Click to enlarge

Commentary About Mingteng’s IPO

MTEN is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in new plant and equipment for other expansion needs.

The company’s financials have generated dropping top line revenue, lower gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.

Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has declined; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.

MTEN’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.

The market opportunity for producing industrial molds is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.

Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include strong competition, the fact that its operations are largely confined to China and its comparatively small size.

Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 14x on falling revenue and margin.

Mingteng is one of so many small Asian companies seeking to IPO at around $5.00, ostensibly to sell their shares to retail investors.

These stocks have generally performed quite poorly after their IPO.

Due to the company's falling top line revenue, reduced net margin, and operating and regulatory risks in China, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.