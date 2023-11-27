Mingteng International Files Terms For Mini-IPO
Summary
- Mingteng International Corporation Inc. has filed for a mini-IPO to raise $11.1 million.
- The company provides industrial casting products for the automobile sector in China.
- Due to declining revenue, reduced net margin, and operating and regulatory risks in China, my outlook on the Mingteng International Corporation Inc. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »
A Quick Take On Mingteng International
Mingteng International Corporation Inc. (MTEN) has filed to raise $11.1 million in an IPO of its ordinary shares, according to an SEC F-1 registration statement.
The firm provides a range of industrial casting products for the automobile sector in China.
Due to the company's dropping top line revenue, reduced net margin, and operating and regulatory risks in China, my opinion on the Mingteng International Corporation Inc. IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Mingteng Overview
Wuxi, China-based Mingteng International Corporation Inc. was founded to provide a full suite of casting products and related services for various automotive parts.
Management is headed by Chairman and CEO Mr. Yingkai Xu, who has been with the firm since 2015 and previously held various management-level roles at Tin Cummins Turbocharger Technology and the Wuxi Yelong Precision Machinery Co.
The company’s primary offerings include the following casting molds for:
Turbocharger systems
Braking systems
Steering and differential system
EV motor drive systems
Battery pack systems
Engineering hydraulic components.
As of June 30, 2023, Mingteng has booked fair market value investment of $1.4 million from investors, including YK Xu Holding, DJZ Holding and Hongze L.P.
Mingteng Customer Acquisition
The firm seeks customers in the automobile parts manufacturing industry through its direct sales and marketing efforts.
Most of the company's customers have been clients for more than five years, and the firm generated 84% of its total revenue from customized mold production.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Expenses vs. Revenue
|
Period
|
Percentage
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
17.9%
|
2022
|
13.2%
|
2021
|
9.4%
(Source - SEC.)
The Selling, G&A efficiency multiple, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Selling, G&A expense, fell to negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:
|
Selling, G&A
|
Efficiency Rate
|
Period
|
Multiple
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
-0.4
|
2022
|
0.2
(Source - SEC.)
Mingteng’s Market & Competition
According to a 2023 market research report by Prophecy Market Insights, the global market for industrial molds was an estimated $25.3 billion in 2022 and is forecasted to reach $46.9 billion by 2032.
This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 6.4% from 2023 to 2030.
The main drivers for this expected growth are the integration of IoT sensors, the increasing use of advanced materials and the growing utilization of additive manufacturing, among others.
Also, conditions that may impede the market's growth in the coming years include the need to invest in technological enhancements, compliance with increasing environmental regulations and shortages in skilled labor.
Major competitive or other industry participants include the following:
Mingteng International Corporation Inc. Financial Performance
The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:
Declining top line revenue
Reduced gross profit and gross margin
Lower operating profit
A shift to cash used in operations.
Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:
|
Total Revenue
|
Period
|
Total Revenue
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 3,667,888
|
-6.9%
|
2022
|
$ 8,026,764
|
2.9%
|
2021
|
$ 7,797,305
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Gross Profit (Loss)
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 1,563,436
|
-13.2%
|
2022
|
$ 3,913,103
|
-2.5%
|
2021
|
$ 4,012,700
|
Gross Margin
|
Period
|
Gross Margin
|
% Variance vs. Prior
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
42.62%
|
-3.1%
|
2022
|
48.75%
|
-5.3%
|
2021
|
51.46%
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Period
|
Operating Profit (Loss)
|
Operating Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 683,243
|
18.6%
|
2022
|
$ 2,361,249
|
29.4%
|
2021
|
$ 2,870,502
|
36.8%
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Period
|
Comprehensive Income (Loss)
|
Net Margin
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ 318,140
|
8.7%
|
2022
|
$ 1,653,343
|
20.6%
|
2021
|
$ 2,669,916
|
34.2%
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Period
|
Cash Flow From Operations
|
Six Mos. Ended June 30, 2023
|
$ (65,621)
|
2022
|
$ 2,852,697
|
2021
|
$ 1,489,143
(Source - SEC.)
As of June 30, 2023, Mingteng had $1.6 million in cash and $3.8 million in total liabilities.
Free cash flow during the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.
Mingteng International Corporation Inc. IPO Details
Mingteng intends to raise $11.1 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its ordinary shares, offering 2.225 million shares at a proposed midpoint price of $5.00 each.
No existing shareholders have indicated an interest in purchasing shares at the IPO price.
Notably, an investment entity the CEO controls is seeking to sell shares into the IPO.
The firm is a "foreign private issuer" and an "emerging growth company," which means it can disclose substantially less information than otherwise.
Such company stocks have typically performed poorly post-IPO.
Assuming a successful IPO, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $28.5 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.
The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 31.8%.
Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:
Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.
Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management said the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its operations or financial condition.
The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is Univest Securities.
Valuation Metrics For Mingteng
Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:
|
Measure [TTM]
|
Amount
|
Market Capitalization at IPO
|
$35,000,000
|
Enterprise Value
|
$28,451,476
|
Price / Sales
|
4.51
|
EV / Revenue
|
3.67
|
EV / EBITDA
|
14.12
|
Earnings Per Share
|
$0.17
|
Operating Margin
|
25.98%
|
Net Margin
|
16.10%
|
Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio
|
31.79%
|
Proposed IPO Midpoint Price per Share
|
$5.00
|
Net Free Cash Flow
|
$1,263,738
|
Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share
|
3.61%
|
Debt / EBITDA Multiple
|
0.69
|
CapEx Ratio
|
2.00
|
Revenue Growth Rate
|
-6.92%
(Source - SEC.)
Commentary About Mingteng’s IPO
MTEN is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in new plant and equipment for other expansion needs.
The company’s financials have generated dropping top line revenue, lower gross profit and gross margin, reduced operating profit and a swing to cash used in operations.
Free cash flow for the twelve months ending June 30, 2023, was $1.3 million.
Selling, G&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue have risen as revenue has declined; its Selling, G&A efficiency multiple fell to negative (0.4x) in the most recent reporting period.
The firm currently plans to pay no dividends and to retain future earnings, if any, for reinvestment back into the company's growth and working capital requirements.
MTEN’s recent capital spending history indicates it has spent moderately on capital expenditures as a percentage of its operating cash flow.
The market opportunity for producing industrial molds is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth in the coming years.
Risks to the company’s outlook as a public company include strong competition, the fact that its operations are largely confined to China and its comparatively small size.
Management is seeking an Enterprise Value/EBITDA multiple of approximately 14x on falling revenue and margin.
Mingteng is one of so many small Asian companies seeking to IPO at around $5.00, ostensibly to sell their shares to retail investors.
These stocks have generally performed quite poorly after their IPO.
Due to the company's falling top line revenue, reduced net margin, and operating and regulatory risks in China, my opinion on the IPO is to Sell [Avoid].
Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.
Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.
Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.
Get started with a free trial!
This article was written by
Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and software companies.
He also leads the investing group
which offers: actionable information on growth stocks through first look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.
.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments