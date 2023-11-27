milehightraveler/E+ via Getty Images

OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) is the holding company parent of Oklahoma Gas & Electric Company, the twenty-seventh largest investor owned electric utility in the US by market cap, currently $6.98 billion. “Gas & Electric” is a legacy name as OGE sold its share of midstream gas business to Energy Transfer LP (ET) for about $1.07 billion in the third quarter of 2022. Today the company is a pure regulated electric utility. It has about 894,000 customers in Oklahoma and Arkansas and a generating capacity of 7,240 megawatts. Its territory is centered on the two major freeways in the state, I-35 which travels north to south through Oklahoma City and Norman, and I-40 which travels eat to west through Fort Smith Arkansas. The only major urban area in Oklahoma that OGE does not operate in is Tulsa, which is served by Public Service Company of Oklahoma. OGE’s market is one that often sees extreme weather and that was certainly the case in 2023 with the June heat dome, or in 2015 with heavy winter storms.

OGE Market Area (2023 Investor Presentation)

OGE currently has a credit rating of BBB+, or medium investment grade. During the last two years, shares peaked at $42.78 in August 2022; they are now trading at $34.81, so down some 18.6% from the most recent peak. This is unsurprising, as shares in the utility sector are down 15.0% since the beginning of the year per Morningstar, and are having their worst year since 2008 according to Forbes. The average yield for the sector is currently 3.5% and Morningstar rightly points out that “interest rates are higher than utility yields for the first time since 2008-2009.” The yield for OGE is currently 4.8% and while that is significantly higher than the sector average, it is below many money market funds, like T. Rowe Price Treasury Money (PRTXX) currently paying 5.24%. It is also below the current 12-month treasury rate of 5.26%. So investors will need an additional reason to invest in OGE Energy Corporation beyond the today’s yield.

Valuation – Shares Are a Buy Under $31.00

In 2022, earnings per share were $3.32, while in 2021, they were $3.68 per share. The most recent consensus for 2023 is $2.02 to $2.07 per share, up from the estimate of $1.93 to $2.07 in the second quarter. The reason for the decline is that at the end of the third quarter 2022, on September 30th, OGE sold the balance of its shares in Energy Transfer, its midstream gas operations for $1.07 billion. This resulted in a non-recurring capital gain of $282.0 million, but lowered earnings per share. Moving forward, OGE is a different company, a pure play electric utility, with no more exposure to commodity fluctuations.

OGE has worked on exiting its gas operations for several years. Enable Midstream, with natural gas and crude oil pipelines, was formed by OGE and Texas-based CenterPoint Energy (CNP) in 2013. Over time OGE’s interest dropped from 25.5% to 3.0%, as Enable Midstream was merged into Energy Transfer. Besides producing inconsistent annual income (and losses) for OGE, it exposed the company to natural gas commodity prices. Over the last few years, OGE has recognized gains from selling portions of this investment: $344.4 million in 2021 and $282.1 million in 2022.

Before the sale, earnings per share varied quite a bit. However, if you only look at the electric utility division, net income over time is rather predictable as shown below:

Electric Utility Earnings per Share (Annual Reports)

Moving forward, to value OGE’s shares I have used two methods: comparable P/E ratios and a dividend discount model. This year has been a tough environment for utilities and it was deemed the “worst performing sector” by Investor’s Business Daily. According to Gabelli Funds Mid-Year Update for utilities, “Over the past twenty years, electric utility multiples climbed from roughly 10x forward earnings to over 23x, driven by improving fundamentals and higher growth rates. Electric utilities (today) trade at 16.5x consensus 2023 earnings estimates, which are modestly above the historical median.” Yardeni Research issues more frequent updates on multiples in the utility sector and it published another report on November 24th indicating that the current P/E multiple for the sector is 15.1, as shown below.

Using this multiple with the midpoint earnings estimate of $2.05 for 2023, the valuation of OGE shares is $2.05 x 15.1 = $30.96.

Electric Utility P/E Multiple (Yardeni Research)

I have also used a dividend discount model as a cross check to OGE’s valuation. An investor would buy this stock chiefly for the dividend with some share price appreciation. The particular version I used is the Gordon Growth Model, which requires an estimate of the one year forward dividend, a recent return on equity (ROE) and the growth rate of the dividend going forward. Below is a chart of OGE’s return on equity over the last five years with an estimate for 2023. These numbers were sourced from Morningstar and vary significantly because of the gas midstream operations and gains. I am using the 2023 ROE, which excludes its natural gas division, sold in 2022. I am forecasting the company’s next dividend as $1.69 for 2024. Dividend increases slowed to 1.0% in 2022 and 2023 with the disposition of Energy Transfer and the income it produced. Moving forward, management has said that dividend growth will be slow for a couple years then pick up. Therefore I am using a long-term number of 4.0%, still below the historic compounded dividend growth rate of 5.43%. The calculation would now be $1.69/(0.0933-.04) = $31.71.

So we have two value estimates of $30.96 and $31.71; we can say the fair value of the stock is somewhere around $31.00. Shares are currently trading at $34.81 so they are a little more than 10.0% overvalued by the market.

Return on Equity (Morningstar)

An Attractive, Sustainable Dividend with Slow Growth Near-Term

OGE has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years and has paid a dividend for 77 years. The target payout ratio is 65.0-70.0%, which the company is exceeding right now due to the sale of Energy Transfer. I estimate this reduced earnings per share by about $0.30 per year, but OGE has not cut its dividend. In fact in the third quarter conference call, management has said that it is committed to growing the dividend. The dividend growth rate will be low the next few years to allow earnings per share to rise and get the payout ratio back to the targeted range, which it will certainly exceed by at least 10.0% in 2023. After that dividend increases should pick up. Note that the earnings figures below exclude gains and losses from the Energy Transfer restructuring.

Payout Ratio (Value Line and Author Calculations)

The current dividend is $0.4182 per quarter, just increased in October from $0.4141 per share, for a yield at today’s $34.81 per share price of 4.81%. In comparison Southern Company (SO) currently pays a dividend of 3.99%, while American Electric Power (AEP) pays a dividend of 4.48%. After a long stretch of static dividend payments starting in 1999, OGE's dividend began going up in 2007, when it was raised from $0.16625 to $0.17 per quarter. I calculate the compound annual growth rate in the dividend from 2006 as 5.43%.

Generally Favorable Regulatory Environment

OGE Energy is regulated by two agencies. Oklahoma operations are overseen by the OCC, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, and Arkansas by the APSC, or Arkansas Public Service Commission. The OCC consists of three elected officials serving six-year terms, similar in structure to the Arizona Corporations Commission that regulates Pinnacle West (PNW). Because the members are elected they will sometimes listen to the public, which of course prefers lower electric rates. In contrast, the APSC consists of a three-member governor appointed board.

OGE’s current rate structure allows a return on equity plus a “fuel adjustment mechanism” that passes through these costs to consumers. This insulates the utility from expensive open market purchases. In 2021, OGE filed a rate review requesting a 10.2% return on equity and a $163.5 million base rate increase. The OCC left the return on equity at the existing 9.5% but granted a $30.0 million rate increase. Even so, OGE stated in the third quarter results that it finds the Oklahoma Corporation Commission responsive and that the utility and the OCC have “lots of agreement.” According to Edison Electric Institute, the average allowed return on equity for US electric utilities in 2022 was 9.47%, while the average requested return on equity was 10.0%.

In 2023, OGE was still able to increase electric rates in Oklahoma and its current average is $0.1047 per kilowatt hour, up from $.1026 reported in 2022, $0.0825 in 2021 and $0.071 in 2020. At these rates, OGE is one of the least expensive US electric utilities with only six others that charge less. Last year Duke Energy (DUK) averaged $0.1044, Evergy (EVRG) was $0.1097, Dominion Energy (D) was $0.1117, and Southern Company (SO) was $0.1229. Consolidated Edison (ED) was one of the most expensive in the country at $0.2643 per kilowatt hour.

In Arkansas the rate structure is also a return on equity plus a rider that passes on the actual cost of fuel and any purchased power to consumers. There is an annual adjustment to rates “if the earned rate of return falls outside of a plus or minus 50 basis point band around the allowed return on equity.” The current allowed return on equity in Arkansas is 9.5%.

Utility ROE (Edison Electric institute)

Oklahoma, Growing Significantly Since 2020

Between 2020 and 2023, Oklahoma has been one of the faster growing states, as people relocated during and after the pandemic from denser to less dense locales. The move-in-to-move-out ratio is 1.54. OGE predicts long-term population growth of 1.0-1.5% per year in its market, but load growth of 3.0-3.5%. The latter is largely due to increased energy demand from call centers, data centers and AI processing facilities that are locating in Oklahoma. Oklahoma City, the largest urban center in OGE’s territory is growing at a rate just above 1.5% per year with a current population of 1.44 million. People generally move to this city for quality of life issues, open space and a lower cost of housing. The suburbs of Oklahoma City are somewhat faster growing, in particular Canadian County to the west, which has had an annual growth rate of nearly 3.0% between 2010 and 2020, and over 4.0% per year since then.

Customer vs. Load Growth (2023 Investor Presentation)

Long-Term Debt is Manageable

As of year-end 2021, long-term debt was $4.49 billion (35.7% of total assets), while as of year-end 2022 it had declined to $3.55 billion (28.3% of total assets). This is due to OGE Energy having sold all of its 95.4 million Energy Transfer shares, which gave the company $1.07 billion in pre-tax proceeds over three years, which it used to pay down long-term debt and senior notes due in 2023. Moving forward the structure of the company will be different and debt ratios may change, but as of now the company’s debt levels are very reasonable. It should be noted that OG&E’s current financial covenants require it to limit its debt to capitalization ratio to 65.0 percent or below.

Renewable Energy and Capital Expenditures

There are two legislative acts that will impact near term capital spending by OGE. First, the Inflation Reduction Act passed in August 2022 provides incentives for utilities to discontinue coal electric generation. It has targeted emissions levels based on a 2005 benchmark, with a 40.0% reduction by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The goal is to decarbonize the country’s electric grid. It provides incentives from decade long tax credits for renewable power (solar, wind, hydro and geothermal) to $9.7 billion in loans to improve transmission into rural areas. The second act is the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, also passed in 2022. This provides $65.0 billion in federal funds to upgrade power infrastructure and improve reliability, making the grid more resilient when faced with extreme weather conditions. OGE was awarded a $50.0 million grant from this act, which it will use to upgrade its existing transmission system.

OGE currently has nine power plants, three wind farms, and six solar farms. The power generation mix is 68.0% natural gas, 21.0% coal, 7.0% renewables, and 4.0% dual generation. As of year-end 2022 OGE had already “reduced carbon dioxide emissions by over 40.0 percent compared to 2005 levels…with emissions of SO2 having been reduced by approximately 90.0 percent.” It expects to achieve a carbon dioxide reduction to 50.0% percent of 2005 levels by 2030. To date the company has converted two coal-fired generating units at its Muskogee Station to natural gas. In June of this year, it filed for approval to replace two power generation units at its Horseshoe Lake power plant. These gas and fuel units will be replaced with newer and more efficient gas-fired combustion turbines.

As part of its move toward renewables, OGE has developed a five-year capital expenditure plan. This plan was also developed to maintain and improve the reliability of the company’s grid and electric generation and is presented below.

Projected Capital Expenditures (2022 Annual Report)

Risks to Outlook

Many utilities have experienced declines in earnings due to warmer than usual winters in 2022 and 2021. Extreme winter weather may also pose a problem for the power grid in Oklahoma, and forecasters say extreme weather will likely be a side effect of this year’s El Nino. Oklahoma is a state that often sees severe weather like the tornado events in May of 2023. Summer 2023 was unusual in that there was extreme heat that tested the capacity of OGE’s equipment, but there were also fewer cooling days. Beyond the unpredictable weather, more interest rate hikes from the Fed could raise interest payments on the company’s debt. Finally, regulators in Oklahoma, where the majority of OGE’s business is, seem to be in the company’s corner for now, and have granted several requested rate increases lately, but of course this could change.

Conclusion

The OGE of 2023 is not the same company it was in 2022 – it is minus the gas operations of Energy Transfer. This has lowered the company’s earnings per share. But now OGE is a pure electric utility without the risks of commodity gas prices. I view this as a positive thing. The gas portion of the company, in which OGE was a partner, created significant variation in earnings from year to year, while the electric division produced relatively steady results. In this case, simpler is better. OGE is minus the income stream of Energy Transfer, but it is continuing to pay the dividend it was paying before the divestiture. As a result, dividend growth should be slow near-term, but pick up as the electric utility reinforces its position. The current dividend yield is 4.81%, but at the recommended buy price of $31.00 it would be 5.4%. This combination of a dividend over 5.0% with the potential for future growth in a relatively favorable regulatory environment would make the company an attractive investment.