General Motors: Commitment To Self-Driving Revenue In Question With Ouster Of Cruise CEO

Doron Levin
Summary

  • General Motors' growth strategy of autonomous robotaxis appears uncertain due to safety concerns and the resignation of Cruise's CEO.
  • The company's plan to produce thousands of Origin vehicles for its Cruise subsidiary has been scaled back.
  • GM is still committed to self-driving technology but must address safety and regulatory issues to achieve its revenue goals.
  • Financial update scheduled for Nov. 29 could reveal strategic shift.

The past several months have clarified the reality that U.S. car buyers are a lot less interested in buying battery-powered electric vehicles than automakers – General Motors Co. (NYSE:GM) prominently among them – have been counting on for the past

This article was written by

Doron Levin
I am a journalist based in Detroit, having spent almost my entire career writing about business and economic subjects for The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, Detroit Free Press and Bloomberg. I'm the author of two books and am an acknowledged expert on the world automotive industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (4)

R
Roy_H
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (1.83K)
I would be not at all surprised if GM shut this segment down altogether. Stop the bleed, and wait for a better autonomous system Tesla or someone else develops that they can purchase.
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 7:32 PM
Comments (2.83K)
Another foolish mistake by Mary Barra for refusing to spin off Cruise for 20-25 billion when she could. For this alone, she should be fired but of course there are many other reasons. She continues to make bad decisions on just about everything including all the failed partnerships along with the inability to scale up EV production. Also, what GM is not telling the public (yet) is they are having plenty of issues with their new Ultium battery systems too. Mix in a few recalls and marginal demand for their EV products continually proves she is in over her head. Basically, the only thing GM has going on is how much money they make on ICE vehicles. Basically, everything else has gone very unaccording to her plans.
M
Muath87
Yesterday, 7:22 PM
Comments (66)
So what?!
This segment cost gm more than $700 million in q3 alone, and the earnings was very strong and smashed all estimates with current multiple below 4 and you being cautious because of this shitt*y segment?!

Be as such if the stock is above at least $50 or $60
Rex Rode profile picture
Rex Rode
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (2.83K)
@Muath87 their EV segment (main focus) was a total disaster too. If not for ICE vehicles GM would be bankrupt.
