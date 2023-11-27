Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W. P. Carey: What Happens After Stock Decline

Nov. 27, 2023 7:30 PM ETW. P. Carey Inc. (WPC)2 Comments
Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W. P. Carey irked income investors with a spinoff and a lower dividend percentage, causing the stock price to decline.
  • Despite the decline, the company has investment grade rated debt and better prospects after the spinoff.
  • Management needs to fulfill promises with business growth and market revaluation. If that happens, the stock has the potential for a bigger total return.
  • The debt refinancing challenges are likely being dealt with by management.
  • The current situation exposes the risks of paying more for consistency.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »
Mixed Use Commercial Building Exterior

alacatr

W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) aggravated income investors when they announced the spinoff of the office properties and suggested that they would set the dividend at a lower percentage of AFFO than was the case in the past. Offsetting some

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
20.25K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in WPC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

Income4ever aka Cyclenut profile picture
Income4ever aka Cyclenut
Yesterday, 7:41 PM
Comments (11.53K)
"But that is the mistake of investors, not management. Investors can be as angry with management as they want"

I beg to strongly disagree with your statement above. Management absolutely deceived shareholders with the dividend increase two weeks before going public with its plan to cut the dividend and spin off the offices... thats on management not shareholders

All that said i now totally agree WPC is still a high quality blue chip worth holding
GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (521)
$WPC all day long at these prices. Tenant quality got better, not the other way around. Re-rating will likely benefit its multiple.

Best,
Daniel
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About WPC

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on WPC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WPC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.