Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I liked the fact that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PECO) REIT has a very defensive nature that is anchored by large and branded grocery players. I am reiterating my buy rating for PECO as I remain positive about its defensive nature and the bargaining power it holds in terms of pricing in this retail climate and purchasing power against property sellers.

Financials / Valuation

PECO's core funds from operations [FFO] per share for 3Q23 were $0.58, and management narrowed its core FFO guidance range for 2023 to $2.33. Looking at the key operating metrics, PECO had a same-store net operating income growth of 3.2% in 3Q23 (YTD growth is 4.5%). The guidance for same-store net operating income growth at the midpoint of FY23 is 4.125%, which implies an acceleration from 3Q23. As expected from PECO’s defensive nature, the portfolio leased rate remained at a record 97.8% in the quarter, in line with 2Q23 and a 70 bps increase from 3Q22.

The beauty about modelling a defensive REIT is that there is high visibility to its cash flow per share (FFO per share in this case). I believe PECO can easily grow its FFO per share to mid-single digits for the foreseeable future, given the nature of its tenant portfolio and the type of goods they sell. Using FFO per share as a replacement for earnings per share in my DCF model and assuming that FFO per share can grow at 5% for the next 5 years, followed by levelling off to 2% in the terminal year, I believe PECO is worth $43.57 at an 8% discount rate. I assumed 2% growth in the terminal year, as that is the US long-term inflation target.

Comments

3Q23 was a positive quarter from all perspectives and is reflective of its defensive nature. In the quarter, the occupancy rate stayed at a record 97.8%, with anchors accounting for 99.3% of that figure. Another impressive statistic is the high tenant retention rate, which stands at 93.1%, compared to an average of 87% in the recent past (before COVID-19). As I've already discussed previously, low tenant turnover, downtime, and capital expenditure requirements are the result of strong tenant retention. I expect tenant retention to remain strong, especially in the current retail climate, where there is limited retail supply. Also, because of the current low supply environment, PECO has a lot of pricing power (seen in 3Q performance) to sustain leasing spreads. Total rent leasing spreads for 3Q23 were 13.9%, an increase of 240 basis points sequentially from 2Q23's 11.5% and 3Q22's 10.4%. Additionally, there was a rent spread of 16.9% for comparable renewal leases during the quarter. All of these are clear indications of PECO pricing power and should drive same-storing net operating income and FFO per share growth. With regard to the former, management is confident in its ability to achieve a long-term increase of 3-4% in SS NOI, which should translate to FFO per share growing by a percentage in the mid-single digits annually.

Some might argue whether PECO’s local tenants are able to continue paying the high lease spread, or, in other words, whether the tenants’ balance sheet can sustain the high lease. Keep in mind that 26.5% of ABR consists of local tenants, who typically stay for 9 years. Renewal rent spreads for local tenants were 19.8% for the quarter, surpassing PECO's overall portfolio. This is an interesting metric that indicates local tenants are much stronger than one might expect. Importantly, remember that 70% of PECO's ABR comes from necessity-based retail, so their tenants are naturally defensive. This serves as an inherent cushion for any potential downturn, as consumers still need to purchase their daily goods. To put things in perspective, consider that PECO had less than 100bps exposure to troubled retailers like Party City, Bed Bath and Beyond, and Tuesday Morning, indicating the quality of their portfolio (which is really geared to defensive tenants).

I would reiterate my point on PECO’s defensive nature, which is a key reason why I like the business. If we take a drastic view that a subprime-like crisis is going to happen, PECO is unlikely to be significantly impacted, as they only experience peak to trough occupancy declines of 180 bps when it happened back then, and recovered all the lost occupancy in just 12 months.

And in that period of time, we lost in a way at 180 basis points of occupancy. So again, not an insignificant number, but I would put the number up against any other retail portfolio. Source: 3Q23 earnings

I also like the fact that management is not tapping out on inorganic growth opportunities. The management reported that several transactions involving multiple sellers are in the pipeline for 4Q23. Importantly, sellers have started lowering prices in response to market conditions, which I believe is giving PECO more leverage in negotiations. This is because, in my opinion, more sellers are trying to "get out of the market" because there aren't many buyers. The fact that PECO is an all-cash buyer (according to the previous transactions) gives it even more leverage in negotiations. If sellers are in a hurry for cash, they are likely to consider selling to PECO.

Risk & conclusion

In the 3Q call, management signalled that they are keen to enter new markets. This suggests to me that management is not hunting for growth, which is good. However, if they overestimate the potential of the market, it could lead to good money (FCF that could be dished out as dividends) being wasted (a new market return on investment does not make sense). Given that it is a new market, it also means that PECO does not have local expertise yet.

In conclusion, I am still recommending a buy rating for PECO. PECO's 3Q23 results showcased steady growth, with a same-store net operating income rise of 3.2% and a record portfolio lease rate of 97.8%. PECO should continue to have high pricing power and see tenant retention, evident in strong leasing spreads and a favorable tenant mix geared toward defensive retail.