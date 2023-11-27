Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Phillips Edison & Company: Strong Pricing Power, Good Occupancy, Defensive Nature

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
705 Followers

Summary

  • Phillips Edison & Company's defensive nature and bargaining power make it a good investment in the current retail climate.
  • PECO's financials show steady growth, with a same-store net operating income rise of 3.2% and a record portfolio lease rate of 97.8%.
  • The company's strong tenant retention and high pricing power indicate continued growth and favorable performance in the future.
REIT Real Estate Investment Trust, text words typography written on book against dark background, life and business motivational inspirational

airdone/iStock via Getty Images

Summary

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy, as I liked the fact that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:PECO) REIT has a very defensive nature that is anchored by

This article was written by

Normad Capital profile picture
Normad Capital
705 Followers
Both a full-time investor and a full-time operations manager. I've learned about investing over the years by reading and researching businesses that, in my opinion, have a significant competitive advantage that can sustainably produce returns above its cost of capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PECO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on PECO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PECO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.