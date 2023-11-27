Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
BlackRock: A Strong Buy Due To Competitive Advantages And Valuation

Nov. 27, 2023 8:05 PM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK)
Summary

  • BlackRock has delivered a total return of 13,260% since going public in 1999, outperforming the S&P 500 by a wide margin.
  • The company enjoys substantial competitive advantages due to its scale.
  • BLK is well-positioned for future growth due to rising asset prices, market share gains, and its leading position in the ETF business.
  • BLK trades at a valuation inline with the S&P 500 and at a slight premium to peers.
  • BLK shares have outperformed since my initial buy recommendation, and I am now upgrading the stock to a strong buy.

Blackrock Posts 22 Percent Increase In Quarterly Profits

Andrew Burton

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK), the world's leading asset management company, has proved an excellent investment since going public in 1999. Since its IPO, BLK has delivered a total return of 13,260%. Comparably, the S&P 500 has delivered a total return of 602%.

Blue Chip Portfolios is an investment publication company founded and managed by Sam Pollack. He is a seasoned investor with 18 years of investing experience. Sam is a CFA Charterholder and received his MBA at NYU Stern. His experience includes working at PIMCO where he helped manage fundamental and systematic strategies across hedge fund and mutual fund portfolios, time spent working at Greenhill in the restructuring and financing advisory group, and internships during the early part of his career with Greycourt & Co and the U.S. Department of the Treasury.Blue Chip Portfolios is also the publisher of the Blue Chip Portfolio's Newsletter on Beehiiv

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

