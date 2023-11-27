Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alexandria Real Estate: Life Sciences Demand Suggests Growth Potential

Summary

  • Alexandria Real Estate is a leading life sciences-focused REIT with a portfolio of research labs in major US life sciences centers.
  • The company has been negatively impacted by the overall decline in commercial REITs, but the demand for life sciences properties remains strong.
  • Falling interest rates could benefit Alexandria by reducing borrowing costs, increasing property values, and making REITs more attractive compared to government bonds.
  • Life Sciences demand remains high and suggests a positive outlook for Alexandria.
Expert scientist analyzing microscope samples, looking at virus samples working inside a scientific research lab. Dedicated and busy medical researcher examining, recording and checking cells

Sean Anthony Eddy/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) is a leading life sciences-focused REIT that owns research labs across major life-sciences centers in the US. Despite solid fundamental growth and demand for labs outstripping supply, the shares have plunged over 50% since 2021, with the

This article was written by

I am a small investor who only manages my personal portfolio. I focus on finding overlooked value stocks and only buy at the right price. I contribute to seeking alpha as a hobby, and to share and discuss ideas.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

GreenCollegeGrad profile picture
GreenCollegeGrad
Yesterday, 8:41 PM
Comments (524)
Great article. Huge believer also in $ARE.

Best,
Daniel
