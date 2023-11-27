Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
An Uneventful Thanksgiving Holiday Week For The S&P 500

Summary

  • The Thanksgiving holiday-shortened trading week saw the S&P 500 close at 4559.34, up 1.0% from the previous week's close.
  • October 2023's short-term spike in long-term U.S. Treasury rates occurred just one month ago, so the model's raw projections are being skewed by the volatility in stock prices at that time.
  • The CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to expect the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through next April (2024-Q2).

Welcome back from the Thanksgiving holiday! We're pleased to confirm that not much happened to affect stock prices during the week that was, so if you took the entire week off, you really didn't miss much.

That's because

