Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Companies And Investors Should Know About COP28

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.42K Followers

Summary

  • In 2009 at COP15 in Copenhagen, developed countries set a target of providing $100bn per year by 2020 to help developing countries combat climate change. That target has already been missed.
  • Despite an increase in the pace of capital mobilisation, a recent OECD report suggests that by 2021, developed countries were still about $10bn short of the target.
  • While the same report also estimates that the $100bn target is likely to be met between the end of 2022 and 2023, there has clearly been a delay in offering assistance to developing countries.

COP28 President-Designate Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber And UN Special Envoy Michael R. Bloomberg Announce COP28 Local Climate Action Summit At COP28 In Dubai In December Alongside Local Leaders

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images Entertainment

By Gerben Hieminga, Senior Sector Economist; Coco Zhang, ESG Research

COP déjà vu?

Do you remember the first COP meeting held in Berlin in 1995? We don’t, so we won’t blame you either. We definitely remember the epic

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.42K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESG--
FlexShares STOXX US ESG Select Index Fund ETF
ESGG--
FlexShares STOXX Global ESG Select Index Fund ETF
ESGN--
Columbia International ESG Equity Income ETF
EFIV--
SPDR® S&P 500® ESG ETF
SNPE--
Xtrackers S&P 500 ESG ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.