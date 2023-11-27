Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Polestar: Compelling Growth Story With Major Risks

Summary

  • Polestar’s revenue has grown at a CAGR of 85%, as strong product development, battery innovation, and benefits from its relationship with Volvo and Geely have allowed it to gain market.
  • We expect strong growth to continue, as the company increases scale, launches new vehicles, and expands its geographical and national footprint. In the near term, however, economic conditions are weighing.
  • Polestar’s biggest issue is its margins, which have shown little signs of improvement. Further, the company currently has a FCF margin of (52)%, a highly concerning level.
  • Polestar’s valuation and momentum do not inspire confidence in its share price performance in the coming quarters so we suggest caution.

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • Polestar has a great market offering, underpinned by its high-quality design philosophy, battery technology, and its relationship with Volvo Cars/Geely.
  • This has allowed the company to grow well, although

Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

U
UpsideDownsideAnalyzer
Yesterday, 9:11 PM
What is the risk of bankruptcy? And if they go bankrupt, what happens to the manufacturer’s warranty? Do the parts companies stand behind the component warranties? What rights do Volvo and Geely have to their assets in bankruptcy? Last, how much equity would they have to raise to avoid bankruptcy?
