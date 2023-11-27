peterschreiber.media

One of the major financial market events of 2023 was the collapse of numerous small banks. Throughout the year, we've seen five bank failures, the last occurring in November with the fall of Citizens Bank. Initially, the financials sector (NYSEARCA:XLF) was among the worst performing this year; however, most have held their ground since May despite the failure of a few more banks. Looking into 2024, I believe new catalysts and ongoing issues may cause more significant strains in certain at-risk financial stocks.

I was among the few analysts warning of an impending bank liquidity crisis in 2022 and have maintained a bearish view on the financials ETF since then. I covered the fund last in May, warning that it was likely not sufficiently discounted compared to its risk profile. That said, XLF has seen a decent rebound since then, recovering around 9% of its value as many investors have looked toward discounts in the sector. Since then, most financial firms have been stable due to aid from the Federal Reserve's liquidity program. However, as loan loss risks grow and negative liquidity strains continue, I am not certain that financials will continue to hold ground in 2022.

An Updated View on Financials Macro Profile

I believe many investors are reluctant to consider all the facts regarding the US banking system. This is understandable due to people's emotional ties to their financial positions. However, I believe there could be some cognitive dissonance in that many understand the financial system has become dependent on Federal Reserve stimulus but may not consider the real possibility that the Federal Reserve will not support it forever. Indeed, it is likely true the Federal Reserve is trying to protect depositors but not equity holders in banks that are hardly solvent.

As discussed in my recent article regarding preferred equities, total unrealized banking losses today are likely around $1.7T to $2T if we include HTM (held-to-maturity) securities and HTM loans (particularly real estate). The latter are often not included because few banks measure the fair value of their loan book; however, unrealized losses on loans are an issue if those loans have very long maturities (20-30 years) and banks may need liquidity. That compares to a total bank equity value, including preferred equity, of about $2.1T. In other words, many banks do not have sufficient net equity if their assets are accounted for at market value, given the rise in interest rates devalues fixed-rate assets (particularly those with long maturities).

Popular ratios like the "CET1" do not account for unrealized "off-balance sheet" losses, so it is not helpful. Remember, according to the Federal Reserve's report, Silicon Valley Bank had among the highest CET1 capital ratios amongst all banks but failed first because the ratio did not account for its massive off-balance sheet losses. These off-balance sheet losses are technically a non-issue if a bank or insurance company does not need liquidity. However, with the total money supply falling and the cost of money rising, that is nearly a certainty. See below:

Data by YCharts

The most significant overall influence on the total money supply is the Federal Reserve's balance sheet. The Federal Reserve can create and destroy money through its QE or QT program. When it pursued QE in 2020, long-term interest rates declined as the Fed purchased bonds while encouraging banks to do the same. Now that the Fed allows its bonds to expire, money "created" around 2020 is being removed from the financial system. Over time, that translates to a decline in total bank deposits.

There was a temporary reprieve from this trend around May when the Fed launched its "BTFP" program that gave temporary cash for bond positions at par value. However, that is certainly not a "bank bailout" but a temporary effort to give banks enough liquidity to avoid what would have likely been a rapid collapse of many other banks. Fundamentally, this program is not a stimulus because it does not alter bank solvency but increases interest costs while delaying some liquidity/solvency issues.

There is also the issue of reverse repurchase agreements that should accelerate liquidity issues in 2024. Around 2021, many banks had excess cash due to QE but could not lend it because their total leverage had neared safe limits. As such, many banks effectively lent that QE money back to the Federal Reserve at the discount rate through reverse repo agreements. These are essentially an "extra liquidity" source for banks that have allowed deposits to remain stable in recent months despite the continued decline in the money supply. Banks have pulled back about half of these assets this year, meaning by the end of 2024, banks will lose this liquidity source as long as the Fed does not return to QE. Banks' total leverage has also risen again over recent months, indicating potentially more significant liquidity needs to come. See below:

Data by YCharts

Significantly, the bank "liabilities-to-assets" figure above counts assets at book value, not fair value. If all assets were accounted at market value, the ratio would be closer to 99% due to unrealized securities and loan losses due to higher long-term rates. That said, declining long-term interest rates would mitigate this significant solvency risk factor.

Notably, only around a quarter of XLF is directly in bank stocks, though strains in banks will also impact financial services (33.5% of XLF), capital markets (22%), and insurance (17%). Further, unrealized asset losses are a more significant issue for insurers than banks due to greater exposure to long-term bonds. However, insurers can count on similar maturities between assets and liabilities, so hypothetically, insurers' payout liabilities have declined in value with higher interest rates. Still, most insurance companies are seeing a sharp rise in underwriting loss ratios due to inflation in claims severity, so I would say unrealized bond losses are a solvency risk factor for insurance companies if we assume sticky inflation. Capital markets firms, such as Charles Schwab (SCHW), also face significant unrealized bond losses that could eventually strain the firm.

Financial Profit Margins Will Slip in 2024

In my view, the most significant issue facing the financial sector, excluding most financial services firms, is the rise in long-term interest rates that has spurred record losses in bond markets. Looking at the entire yield curve, it seems unlikely that we will see a sharp decline in short-term rates soon, considering the two-year Treasury is just 65 bps below the Fed's discount rate. Further, with the "10-2" spread still inverted and the "30-10" spread historically low, it looks partially likely that long-term interest rates could rise slightly. See below:

Data by YCharts

Generally, the yield curve remains inverted, although flatter than before. As mentioned in recent articles, the yield curve usually "re-steepens" back to positive territory as a recession occurs, meaning long-term rates could rise in a recession if the inflation outlook does not fall sufficiently. Since banks borrow money in short-term markets and lend at long-term rates, their net interest margins will ultimately be tied to the yield curve, though with significant delay since deposit rates hardly keep up with risk-free rates.

On that point, we're seeing an anomaly today that is greatly beneficial to larger banks while somewhat harmful to smaller ones. For the most part, large bank depositors are more likely to be retail clients who do not focus too much on savings account returns. Conversely, smaller bank depositors are more often higher-wealth individuals or companies who move deposits to banks with the best interest rates more quickly. Thus, some banks pay 4-5%+, while most large banks still pay near zero.

Ultimately, this is true regardless of FDIC insurance, so there is no risk benefit from putting money in a bank without deposit interest. Indeed, because deposits should eventually flow from low-paying banks toward high-paying ones, I believe the "large low-paying" banks (with poor market-value solvency) like Bank of America (BAC) could eventually be riskier than many smaller high-yield banks.

However, in the meantime, the large banks with low APYs will have significant net interest margins until more depositors shift money into money markets or other banks. Still, with the vast discrepancy between CD rates and short-term Treasuries, we're seeing a considerable shift away from noninterest-bearing deposits toward time deposits (which still have historically significant discrepancies between banks). See below:

Data by YCharts

In 2024, I believe we will continue to see an acceleration in this trend. For now, large banks are earning great net interest profits, while those small banks competing for depositors are seeing massive profit declines (or losses). In my view, larger banks like BAC or WFC would only need to see a 3-5% decline in deposits before raising deposit rates accordingly to compete with money markets, aiding their solvency but hampering their interest margins.

As with the long-term interest rate issue, this problem could only be mitigated by a significant decline in interest rates and should grow as long as Federal Reserve policy remains unchanged. It should also accelerate once the reverse repurchase assets (liabilities at the Fed) are fully utilized. Historically, a recession will mitigate the specific interest rate issues hampering solvency and liquidity in banks, capital markets, and insurance companies. That said, sticky inflation issues could make that pattern less pronounced, and the strains from defaults and deficiencies would likely become a greater issue.

Potential Impact of a 2024 Recession

Of course, recessions are not totally predictable and are certainly unpredictable outside of a 1 to 3-year timeframe. In other words, if I am to predict a 2024 recession, then external events could push that event into 2025. Indeed, last year, I expected a slowdown in 2023, which has certainly been seen in specific segments but not in employment and the GDP, partially due to a rebound in strength in the US dollar and Federal Reserve efforts to improve bank liquidity issues. That said, I believe there is relatively little the Federal Reserve can do to avoid a recession again in 2024.

A few key measures include reducing the manufacturing PMI, which indicates lower business activity and weakened consumer sentiment. The "Mishkin Estrella" recession probability indicator, based on changes in Treasury rates, is also very high. See below:

Data by YCharts

Based on these data, the odds of a 2024-2025 recession are as high or higher than the odds prior to the past four recessions. Some investors see a recession as a positive because it is usually associated with an improvement in interest rates due to Federal Reserve stimulus. While there is merit to that view, I believe the strains in loan losses would be much more troubling for banks. In general, only insurance firms have some degree of safety from a recession, while most banks could be at risk due to the sharp ongoing increase in default rates. Currently, consumer credit default rates are above pre-COVID levels despite being very low at the onset of 2023.

If we assume a short-lived recession met with a substantial decline in inflation and interest rates, then the financials sector may not take a significant hit. Considering total US public and private debt levels, I feel there is some need for a relatively large recession with a fair amount of inflation (to reduce long-term debt burdens). Regarding inflation, although there has been a reduction in the rise in prices, that is mainly driven by the declines in commodity prices. Looking at services inflation (a considerable portion of living costs), which is less impacted by commodities, we still see a very high inflation rate despite high interest rates. See below:

Services inflation vs. CPI inflation (Federal Reserve Economic Database)

From an economic standpoint, the overall CPI inflation rate is more important than the services inflation rate. Indeed, lower overall inflation will benefit economic stability in 2023. That said, the overall CPI is highly sensitive to commodity prices impacting goods prices. Commodities declined substantially from 2022, aiding disinflation, but now show signs of rebounding even higher. Considering services inflation is far more "sticky," I would not be surprised to see the overall inflation rate rise back up toward the rate of the service if we see commodities rebound (for primarily geopolitical reasons).

This issue could be of significant importance for financials in 2024. Many investors have bought into XLF under the view that the financials industry will be stimulated by the Federal Reserve again in a recession. For one, I doubt the Fed can provide sufficient stimulus to offset all of the industry's issues, which has been in a "zombified" state since 2008. Even then, the Federal Reserve's hands will be tied if inflation also rebounds in a recession, as that would make a return to QE or rate cuts very unlikely.

The Bottom Line

Overall, I believe the financials sector has the worst risk-reward profile among all sectors, with a one to two-year outlook. I expect most, potentially excluding insurance, to suffer profit declines due to either a decline in activity (trading, etc.) or a potentially significant reduction to net interest margins. A recessionary spike in loan losses could exacerbate that issue dramatically. Further, I do not expect a reprieve from the Federal Reserve regarding long-term or short-term rates if a recession occurs due to US dollar volatility and sticky inflation.

In this scenario, it is difficult to say the potential downside of XLF. That said, we must remember that the US's total public and private debt-to-GDP has been unchanged since 2008, remaining very high compared to long-term norms at ~355%. This is not an issue until interest rates rise, and now they're much higher than in 2008. Thus, I believe an argument could be made that the financial system is in worse shape today than it was in 2008, mainly because its core issues were never fixed, besides it becoming more dependent on QE and low rates. As such, I believe XLF's potential total downside is very large (over 50%), given the lack of "market value" solvency amongst most banks and many insurers. In my view, XLF's meager 1.9% dividend and (for the sector) its higher 14.4X forward "P/E" give it little benefit compared to its high downside risk.