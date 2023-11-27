JHVEPhoto

Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a “Hold” rating as I see limited upside from current elevated valuation levels despite a stellar revenue and EPS growth outlook.

ServiceNow, Inc. stands as a formidable leader in the enterprise software space, offering a comprehensive platform that has become integral to streamlining IT processes for organizations globally. The company's remarkable journey over the past decade reflects its unwavering growth, driven by an innovative platform, expanding product offerings, and a strategic focus on customer satisfaction.

The company's impressive client base, including 85% of Fortune 500 companies, attests to its solutions' widespread adoption and effectiveness. With a renewal rate of 98% and a net expansion rate exceeding 125%, ServiceNow demonstrates not only customer loyalty but also the indispensability of its platform in enhancing operational efficiency.

Furthermore, the company's strategic positioning, minimal exposure to volatile regions, and dominance in key markets contribute to a de-risked revenue stream. Despite economic challenges, ServiceNow has consistently delivered robust financial performance, showcasing sequential and YoY growth rates above 20%, even during challenging periods like the COVID-19 crisis.

Looking ahead, ServiceNow remains well-poised for continued growth, with ample opportunities to expand its platform offerings, penetrate new markets, and leverage emerging technologies such as AI. The company's focus on AI integration, exemplified by its partnership with Nvidia (NVDA), positions it as a beneficiary of evolving technological trends, promising additional value to customers and sustained growth.

While ServiceNow's recent financial results underscore its resilience and high-quality offerings, the current valuation, trading at a premium compared to peers, raises concerns. Despite the company's strong fundamentals and optimistic growth outlook, the current share price might limit potential returns for investors. Hence, a cautious approach is advisable, with a recommendation to hold for now and consider entry at more favorable valuation levels. For existing shareholders, particularly those who entered at more favorable levels, holding onto shares seems justified, given the company's promising future prospects.

ServiceNow, Inc. – An introduction to this high-quality enterprise software leader

ServiceNow is a leading global IT software provider that offers cloud-based solutions to help organizations manage and automate various business processes. Established in 2004, the company initially focused on simplifying and automating IT service management (ITSM) processes. Since then, ServiceNow has expanded its offerings to cover a wide range of business processes and services accessible through a single platform using a subscription-based model (SaaS), creating a simplified and vertically integrated product. This is the ServiceNow platform.

This platform serves as the foundation for various modules and applications that address diverse IT software solutions, such as IT service management, IT operations management, customer service management, and human resources services. The platform is a one-platform-fits-all design as it is highly customizable and is often used by organizations to create tailored solutions for their specific needs. Customers can choose how many of these modules or solutions they want to use and can easily add more over time.

The Now platform (ServiceNow)

Organizations can streamline and automate their IT processes by utilizing the ServiceNow platform, saving time, money, and resources that would otherwise be spent on manual efforts. ServiceNow’s software products help streamline business processes, reduce manual efforts, and increase efficiency.

The growing demand for such solutions, fueled by ongoing trends in digitalization, has propelled ServiceNow's platform to popularity over the last decade. Globally, enterprises are increasingly looking for efficiency drivers, with 62% of these actively looking for cost reductions in their IT environment today.

Over the last decade, this has driven incredible growth as the company has emerged as a leader in this area. ServiceNow has received 14 leadership recognitions from various agencies, reinforcing its status as a top choice.

Simply put, ServiceNow’s platform is pretty much a no-brainer for any large company or government looking to streamline its IT environment. As a result, the company has experienced substantial growth, and its platform is widely adopted by businesses and enterprises globally. 85% of Fortune 500 companies utilize the ServiceNow platform, boasting over 7,700 customers with an ACV of over $1 million. Notably, ServiceNow maintains an impressive renewal rate of 98% and a net expansion rate exceeding 125%, highlighting its customer base’s satisfaction and continued growth.

This combination of an incredible and dominant platform offering, rapidly growing demand, a massive TAM, and the SaaS subscription-based revenue model and stickiness of the platform have driven strong and consistent growth in the company’s financials.

Just how impressive and consistent growth for NOW has been over recent years is beautifully highlighted below. The company hasn’t reported a single sequential or YoY decline in over a decade and has consistently kept its growth rate above 20%, even amid significant headwinds during economically challenging times like the COVID-19 crisis or the recent slowdown in economic growth that has impacted much of the IT environment as companies are looking to cut costs.

Yet, that is precisely the beauty of the NOW platform: it has driven efficiencies for businesses, making it highly unlikely for NOW customers to drop the product, no matter the circumstances. Contributing to this is the fact that companies regularly sign multi-year deals with ServiceNow. Customers simply can’t afford to drop the platform, protecting NOW’s subscription revenue against cyclicality.

Meanwhile, the company also has little exposure to more volatile regions, deriving 90% of its revenues from the Americas and EMEA, contributing to the little cyclicality and de-risked revenue stream.

Revenue growth (Macrotrends)

The growth rates shown above not only highlight the incredible growth the company has been through by expanding its platform offering and penetrating new markets and regions with dominant IT productivity solutions but also show how steady the company’s subscription-based revenue stream is and how sticky the product is.

This protects the company against the downside in economic downturns like the one we are experiencing today and meaningfully improves the risk profile. This is as de-risked as possible in the technology space, justifying the company’s premium valuation.

ServiceNow has plenty of levers to continue driving incredible growth

The company is also still far from done growing as it has plenty of opportunities to further grow the platform’s offering by penetrating other enterprise software verticals or leveraging new technologies like AI, as well as adding more customers and expanding to more regions.

ServiceNow

The previously discussed high level of customizability makes the platform well-suited for many different industries, giving NOW a massive TAM to penetrate. Management believes it operates a $220 billion TAM (2025) after rapid product expansion in recent years and has penetrated this TAM by below 5%, leaving a massive growth runway.

ServiceNow

For starters, as the company’s cloud-based product is marketed as software as a service (SaaS), NOW has incredible product expansion potential. We have seen this for the company over recent years. What once started as an ITSM product has been expanded over the years into an enterprise software management platform. For reference, the company has grown major products in the Now platform from just 12 in 2020 to over 20 in 2023.

Today, the company continues to add new features and software solutions to the platform, consistently expanding its TAM or revenue potential. Ultimately, it is easier for the company to sell more software solutions to existing customers who are already convinced by the product than to acquire new ones. Yet, this company has shown that it is a star in both.

The company has been growing subscription revenues at a stellar pace, with a CAGR above 30% for much of the last five years. This is driven by new customer growth of over 40% and customer value growing rapidly at the same time as existing customers adopt more and more modules. This leads to a 125% net expansion rate. That customer value is increasing rapidly is further highlighted by the fact that the number of customers spending over $5 million has grown 4x since 2018, illustrating that customer value is simultaneously rising as the company grows the number of customers, giving it two growth engines.

The company’s track record makes me quite bullish on its growth potential through the decade’s end and most likely beyond. Yes, growth will likely slow down from what we have seen over the last decade as the rule of large numbers is kicking in, but this is no reason for concern.

NOW currently holds a market share of approximately 40% in the ITSM market, making it the market leader by a distance. This market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% through 2030, driven by the rising adoption of cloud computing and emerging technologies, necessitating ITSM solutions for managing complex IT environments.

According to Gartner, the company is also the market leader in AIOps and IT operations. With the enterprise software industry projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.5% through 2030 and ServiceNow being one of the largest players while still having incredible growth potential through expanding its product offering, penetrating new regions and markets, and winning market share, I think it is safe to assume this company to keep its growth above a CAGR of 20% for the foreseeable future.

ServiceNow is a prime beneficiary of recent AI developments

How ServiceNow is a large beneficiary of recent developments in AI technology is not hard to see. A significant aspect of the company’s offering is automation, an area in which AI shines, giving NOW a lot of potential AI integration opportunities to increase the value of its platform to customers and introduce new functionalities to further boost customer value. According to IBM (IBM), over 50% of global companies are already looking to leverage AI this year, indicating that demand is high.

Furthermore, Gartner forecasts that $3 trillion will be spent on AI and GenAI through 2027. GenAI accounts for 36% of AI spending overall, which, according to management, is a big tailwind for ServiceNow. NOW has already been using AI technologies in its software solutions for years to improve productivity and efficiency to elevate work experiences, but recent innovations massively increase its options. NOW can use AI to quickly identify critical issues, discover hidden patterns in data, recommend actions, and deliver answers, all streamlining employee experiences and automating processes, leading to improved efficiencies.

NOW is currently working on using recent generative AI innovation by leaning on two capabilities:

Summarization – overviews and insights to help employees reduce manual work

Content generation – creation of intelligent search results, work notes, and knowledge base articles to help employees find and digest information more rapidly

For example, NOW uses generative AI to create virtual assistants to help employees get their questions answered more quickly and personally 24/7 by using LLMs. And NOW is not just going about with this but has already released Now Assist within 15 use cases on the Now platform, including IT Service Management, Customer Service Management, HR Service Delivery, and Creator. Now Assist uses generative AI that is designed to enhance user productivity and efficiency through conversation. This is what NOW says about the functionality:

if a user asks Now Assist for Virtual Agent a question, the solution will use generative AI to provide a straightforward answer within the conversation that helps users immediately get the information they need—such as internal pieces of code for product and engineering teams, product images or videos, links to documents, or summaries of relevant knowledge base articles.

To accelerate these AI innovations within its software NOW has partnered with Nvidia to craft LLMs trained on data specifically for the ServiceNow Platform. The result of this partnership will expand ServiceNow’s existing AI capabilities and make me bullish on new AI innovations coming from NOW in the medium term.

Overall, I am expecting significant adoption of these AI functionalities by NOW customers, which should be a growth driver in the long term as NOW sells these functionalities as a separate package. We are already seeing excellent customer interest in the company’s AI products today, with a pipeline of over 300 customers waiting to get these functionalities. According to management, the recent GenAI SKUs drove the highest number of customer requests for a pre-release product, highlighting the high demand for these functionalities. The company already signed four large deals a day after its Vancouver AI event, including with the US government.

Meanwhile, this is only the beginning. As NOW introduces more AI functionalities into its software, this should increase customer value, improve the platform's attractiveness, and boost customer satisfaction. This makes AI a great growth driver and opportunity for NOW, and I am happy to see that NOW management is proactive in its approach to these technological developments. The company already pointed to some of the company’s largest deals in its history to be driven by the introduction of AI functionalities. In closing, this is what management said:

"We’re already hearing that our generative AI advancements maximize productivity, improve agility, and drive cost efficiency – radically simplifying the way businesses serve customers and care for their employees,"

NOW delivered stellar Q3 results as the company is insulated from economic weakness

That this is an incredibly high-quality company is clear by now after discussing growth drivers and product offerings. Yet, just how high-quality this company really is and how strong demand for its products is can be seen in its most recent quarterly report, highlighting why this company, to me, is a must-own and one of the highest-quality technology companies on the market. For reference, the company is the fastest-growing company in this market at its scale and has the highest rule of 50 across its large-cap software peers.

NOW reported Q3 earnings on October 25 and managed to beat the already quite optimistic Wall Street consensus on both the top and bottom lines. It reported revenue of $2.29 billion, up 25% YoY, driven by subscription revenue growth of 27%.

Subscription revenue came in at $2.22 billion and was up 24.5% in constant currency, which better reflects YoY growth but is still incredibly impressive. While macroeconomic issues, driven by high-interest rates and inflation, are pressuring many sectors, including technology and IT, NOW has seen growth barely slow down at all over recent quarters.

Subscription revenue growth (ServiceNow)

The Q3 top-line performance is remarkably strong and surprised investors and analysts alike. The resilient growth is a testimony to the company’s essential role in customers’ operations. This was further highlighted by a retention rate that showed no weakness at 98%, meaning the company is seeing no churn originating from the economic weakness and cost-saving efforts by companies globally.

This was also visible in the company’s RPO results as RPO YoY growth has been accelerating in recent quarters, indicating that NOW continues to see very healthy demand for its products and has a strong revenue pipeline. RPO at the end of Q3 was $14.4 billion, up 23.5% YoY, and current RPO was $7.43 billion, up 24% YoY, blowing away the consensus.

Q3 RPO data (ServiceNow)

Another indication is the fact that the company closed another 83 deals with an ACV of over $1 million in Q3, bringing the total to 1789 customers contributing over 1 million in ACV, with 58% YoY growth in those contributing over $20 million. This included a deal with the United States Air Force, which was the third largest in the company’s history. It is worth noting that the company has seen great adoption among governments in recent quarters, with Q3 being the best US federal quarter for NOW in its history (19 deals of over $1 million).

ServiceNow valuable customer growth (ServiceNow)

Furthermore, the strong growth in high-value customers shows great adoption of the company’s modules. In Q3, 18 of the top 20 new deals included eight or more products, and the Creator Workflows module crossed $1 billion in ACV (annual contract value), showing that NOW is making great progress in terms of module adoption.

In terms of top-line growth and revenue consistency, investors really have very little to complain about as NOW delivers stellar results driven by the sheer importance of its products to customers.

ServiceNow continues to improve margins in Q3

Moving to the bottom line, there is more reason for excitement as NOW continues to drive margin improvements, driven by disciplined spend management and top-line outperformance. In Q3, NOW reported an excellent overall gross profit margin of 82%, driven by an 84% subscription gross profit margin. This sits roughly in line with SaaS peers. The company has been steadily improving its gross profit and margin over the last few years, driven by improved leverage as top-line growth has been stellar.

ServiceNow margins (Macrotrends)

The operating margin in Q3 expanded by 350 basis points to 30%, which is also 250 basis points above management’s expectations. Similar to the gross margin, NOW has been steadily growing the operating margin as well, as the company grows revenue faster than operating expenses and this has led to an industry-leading margin profile.

Q3 margin data (ServiceNow)

However, I do need to add that the GAAP operating margin is quite a bit lower at just 10%. This is primarily attributable to significant levels of SBC. In Q3, this accounted for over half of the non-GAAP operating profit (19% of revenue) and has resulted in the total shares outstanding growing 7.3% over the last five years, meaningfully diluting shareholders.

However, on a more positive note, management is working to lower this and targets this to get below 15% of revenue. In the meantime, management is using share repurchases to manage the impact of the dilution with its first-ever repurchase program amounting to $1.5 billion. This will offset some of the dilution, but shareholders will likely still be facing some dilution in the next few years.

ServiceNow SBC expense (ServiceNow)

Finally, Q3 net income was $603 million, representing a net income margin of 26.9%, up 630 basis points YoY. This resulted in an EPS of $2.92, up 49% YoY. Furthermore, the FCF margin was 9%, also up 300 basis points YoY, resulting in an FCF of $196 million.

Taking into account the repurchases, NOW ended the quarter in excellent financial health with a total cash position of $7 billion. This gives the company plenty of cash to keep investing in the business and to repurchase shares to offset some of the dilution. In the meantime, the company will likely continue improving its margins steadily, driven by improving leverage and its SaaS operating model. Therefore, EPS should sit very slightly above top-line growth in the 20-25% range.

Outlook & Valuation – Is NOW stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Following a strong Q3, management raised its FY23 outlook, with subscription revenues now projected to come in at a range of $8.635 billion to $8.640 billion, up 25% YoY at the midpoint. As a result of the higher revenue level and operating expenses remaining unchanged, management also increased the full-year operating margin from 26.5% to 27%. Meanwhile, management continues to project a subscription gross margin of 84% and an FCF margin of 30%.

This means management now guides for Q4 revenue of between $2.320 billion and $2.325 billion, representing 24.5% to 25% YoY growth. This is combined with an operating margin of 27.5%.

Taking into account this upgraded guidance, the impressive Q3 results, and my in-depth research, I now expect the following financial results through FY26.

Financial projections (Author)

This brings me to the largest negative regarding NOW shares today, which is the valuation. Based on the estimates above, shares now trade at a whopping 52.5x FY24 earnings and a forward Price/Sales multiple of approximately 12.65x. In today’s economic climate, these multiples are hard to find, meaning NOW is valued at a significant premium to almost all of its large-cap software peers. And honestly, even for a high-quality company like NOW, with a very reliable and incredibly resilient revenue stream and stellar growth outlook, I have trouble justifying this kind of premium.

Even when using a very opportunistic 12x Price/Sales multiple or 45x earnings based on my FY25 financial estimates, I only arrive at a fair value of $722, leaving a minimal upside of 7% over the next 24 months or returns of just 3% annually.

In closing, I can say that I am a massive fan of NOW. The company is a true one-of-a-kind with a stellar revenue stream, incredible revenue resilience, and a staggering growth outlook as demand for its products remains incredibly high, and the company continues to expand its module offering. Meanwhile, AI presents another massive opportunity and growth driver for NOW.

As a result, I expect NOW to keep reporting stellar growth and deliver revenue and EPS growth at a CAGR of over 20%, making it one of the highest-quality companies on the market today. However, the current share price is too demanding and leaves minimal upside even when based on optimistic growth estimates and valuation multiples.

Therefore, I am rating shares a "Hold" for now and recommend investors look for a share price correction to a level closer to $570, which shares were trading on not even that long ago, last hit the end of October. Since then, shares have rallied close to 20% to current overvalued levels.

Shares are now slightly overbought, so I recommend investors stay on the sidelines for now. However, for those holding the shares at much more attractive entry levels, I see absolutely no reason to sell as this company has a very, very bright future for sure.