ServiceNow: This Is A True One Of A Kind

Nov. 27, 2023 9:22 PM ETServiceNow, Inc. (NOW)3 Comments
Summary

  • ServiceNow, Inc. stands as a formidable leader in the enterprise software space, offering a comprehensive platform that has become integral to streamlining IT processes for organizations globally.
  • The company's strategic positioning, minimal exposure to volatile regions, and dominance in key markets contribute to a de-risked revenue stream.
  • ServiceNow's impressive client base, strategic positioning and focus on AI integration contribute to its continued growth potential.
  • While ServiceNow's recent financial results underscore its resilience and high-quality offerings, the current valuation, trading at a premium compared to peers, raises concerns.
  • A cautious approach is advisable, with a recommendation to hold for now and consider entry at more favorable valuation levels.
Investment thesis

I initiate my coverage of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) with a “Hold” rating as I see limited upside from current elevated valuation levels despite a stellar revenue and EPS growth outlook.

ServiceNow, Inc. stands as a formidable leader in the enterprise software

Daan Rijnberk is an independent investor and author who focuses on finding businesses with a strong moat, healthy financials, and a promising growth outlook to deliver investors stable and above-average long-term profits. This includes a combination of both value and growth opportunities across industries to help readers build well-diversified portfolios. The articles aim not to make quick gains but to achieve long-term sustainable growth by identifying the most promising opportunities in the markets at a fair price. The leading strategy is to buy and hold for as long as the investment thesis is intact. Therefore, an update on most of the covered equities will be provided every 3-6 (In some cases 12) months to keep the rating and thesis up-to-date. Built upon professional experience and personal interests, Daan has specific expertise in semiconductors and fintech. Articles and analyses are published exclusively on Seeking Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NOW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

H
Harry Sack
Yesterday, 10:17 PM
Comments (2.35K)
Good article.
b
ba_stock analyst
Yesterday, 9:34 PM
Comments (28)
Good article with nice analysis. In my view, this company is significantly overvalued and overrated, but there is not much customer value in this platform. I feel it's lacking innovation, missed the ai driver and revenue seems to be slowing down. Probably needs course correction and settles at 300
Shamanski profile picture
Shamanski
Yesterday, 9:50 PM
Comments (4.74K)
@ba_stock analyst
You must be a short getting crushed !
Don't short best in breed companies , short garbage.
