Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Prices Of New Houses Drop Further, -18% Year-Over-Year, Sales Drop, High Inventories Rise Further, Supply Jumps

Nov. 27, 2023 10:10 PM ETDHI, ITB, XHB, NAIL, HOMZ, PKB, IYR, REZ, REM, RWR, VNQ, ICF, FRI, PSR, JRE, KBWY, SCHH, ROOF, MORT, REET, FREL, SRET, RSPR, XLRE, USRT, NURE, PPTY, SRVR, INDS, BBRE, NETL, RDOG, IVRA, REIT, FPRO
Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.38K Followers

Summary

  • The median price of new single-family houses sold in October fell by 3.1% from September, to $409,300, the lowest since August 2021, down by 17.6% from a year ago.
  • Sales of new houses – not seasonally adjusted, and not the annual rate of sales – fell to 51,000 houses in October.
  • Inventory for sale of new houses at all stages of construction rose to 449,000 houses in October.

Moving house, relocation. The key was inserted into the door of the new house, inside the room was a cardboard box containing personal belongings and furniture. move in the apartment or condominium

Nuttawan Jayawan

Mortgage-rate buydowns, “smaller product footprints,” and “de-amenitizing” to bring down payments: D.R. Horton.

Homebuilders, in order to sell new houses at a decent clip in this new mortgage-rate environment – even as sales of previously owned homes

This article was written by

Wolf Richter profile picture
Wolf Richter
4.38K Followers
Wolf Richter is the publisher of wolfstreet.com, a site focused on business, finance, and money. The site is free. In addition to the many years at wolfstreet.com and its predecessor site, he has 20 years of C-level operations and finance experience.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DHI--
D.R. Horton, Inc.
ITB--
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF
XHB--
SPDR® S&P Homebuilders ETF
NAIL--
Direxion Daily Homebuilders & Supplies Bull 3X Shares ETF
HOMZ--
The Hoya Capital Housing ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.