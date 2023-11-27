Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Zscaler, Inc. (ZS) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nov. 27, 2023 10:06 PM ETZscaler, Inc. (ZS)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.41K Followers

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Q1 2024 Earnings Conference Call November 27, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Bill Choi - SVP of IR and Strategic Finance

Jay Chaudhry - Chairman and CEO

Remo Canessa - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Brad Zelnick - Deutsche Bank

Saket Kalia - Barclays

Alex Henderson - Needham & Company

Joel Fishbein - Truist

Rob Owens - Piper Stanley

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Gabriela Borges - Goldman Sachs

Jonathan Ruykhaver - Cancer Fitzgerald

Patrick Colville - Scotiabank

John DiFucci - Guggenheim Securities

Tal Liani - Bank of America

Fatima Boolani - Citi

Hamza Fodderwala - Morgan Stanley

Matthew Hedberg - RBC

Shrenik Kothari - Baird

Brian Essex - JPMorgan

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to Zscaler's First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in listen only mode. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I will now turn the call over to your host, Mr. Bill Choi, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations and Strategic Finance. Please go ahead.

Bill Choi

Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Zscaler first quarter fiscal year 2024 earnings conference call. On the call with me today are Jay Chaudhry, Chairman and CEO; and Remo Canessa, CFO.

Please note that we have posted our earnings release and a supplemental financial schedule to our Investor Relations website. Unless otherwise noted, all numbers we talk about today will be on an adjusted non-GAAP basis. You will find the reconciliation of GAAP to the non-GAAP financial measures in our earnings release.

I'd like to remind you that today's discussion will contain forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the company's anticipated future revenue, calculated billings, operating performance, gross margin, operating expenses, operating income, net income, free cash flow, dollar-based net retention rate, future hiring decisions, remaining performance obligations, income taxes, earnings per share, our objectives and outlook, our customer response

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.