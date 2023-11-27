TheaDesign/iStock via Getty Images

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) currently stands as a small-cap stock with a market cap of approximately $.12 billion. The stock has encountered a notably high short interest of 18.58%, signifying prevailing negative market sentiment. Over the past year, the stock has experienced a 20.74% decrease in value. However, a deeper analysis of the company's TTM financials reveals a marked year-over-year improvement across various metrics, including revenue, bottom-line performance, cash flow, and a strengthening balance sheet. Following the release of its Q3 2023 earnings report, the company posted an EPS of $0.46, surpassing expectations despite a YoY revenue decline of 8.54% to $145.94 million. Despite recent stock price fluctuations, the company's robust financial standing, particularly its strong revenue and cash generation from long-term contract agreements, notably with the US government, could present a compelling buying opportunity. This strategic positioning may encourage investors to consider a bullish stance on the stock, given its potential upside in the coming years.

One year stock trend (SeekingAlpha.com)

Company overview

Target Hospitality, established in 1978, operates as a consumer discretionary stock, specialising in rental and hospitality services primarily across North America. With a focus on delivering comprehensive, complete turnkey hospitality solutions, it has garnered recognition as one of the largest providers of vertically-integrated modular accommodations and added-value hospitality services in the region.

Company overview (Investor Presentation 2023)

The company's revenue streams are diversified across Hospitality & Facilities Services - South, Government contracts, and other segments. Notably, over the last nine months, all these segments have shown year-over-year increases, indicating sustained growth and a diversified revenue base.

Diversified revenue growth (Investor presentation 2023)

A significant growth driver for Target Hospitality is its strategic agreement with the US government, constituting more than 72% of the revenue in Q3 2023 from committed contracts. Despite a YoY revenue decline, the company has witnessed an improvement in gross profit, bolstered by these government contracts that boast attractive operational margins.

Key long-term contracts, such as the five-year agreement with the US government facilitating ICF contract awards, effective since March 2023, alongside an 11-year exclusivity agreement linked to the PPC community, provide the company with substantial revenue visibility and robust cash generation capabilities. For FY 2023, Target Hospitality has reaffirmed its guidance, anticipating total revenue between $550 and $580 million, with adjusted EBITDA projected to fall between $346 and $365 million. Moreover, aiming for a zero net debt by year-end, the company plans a capital spend of $30 to $35 million, signalling a year-over-year increase from FY2022 and offering promising growth prospects.

FY2023 Financial Outlook (Investor Presentation 2023)

Financial overview

When examining the historical financial performance of Target Hospitality over the past five years, a consistent upward trajectory across both top and bottom lines, cash flow generation, and balance sheet improvements instill confidence. The company has strategically reinvested its earnings, focusing on organic and inorganic growth initiatives, including the recent acquisition of Strategic Humanitarian Assets earlier this year. In Q3 2023, there was a year-over-year decline in third-quarter revenue by 8.54%, totalling $145.94 million. However, the company's nine-month performance exhibited year-on-year improvement, highlighting a positive trend from the prior year.

Revenue and gross profit Q3 2023 versus Q3 2022 (Sec.gov)

Notably, net income surged to $45.6 million in Q3 2023, a substantial increase from $19 million the year before. This growth trend extends over the last five years, with the company achieving a remarkable 64% increase in net income. This growth rate significantly surpasses the hotels, resorts, and cruise lines industry average of 20%, emphasising the company's proficiency in enhancing its earnings.

Annual net income (SeekingAlpha.com)

Target Hospitality demonstrates robust cash flow, evidenced by $166.3 million in cash from operations over the trailing twelve months (TTM), alongside levered free cash of $13.68 million.

Quarterly cash from operations (SeekingAlpha.com)

Quarterly levered free cash flow (SeekingAlpha.com)

Analysing the balance sheet reveals a healthy financial position, with the company boasting $230 million in total available liquidity. Additionally, its net leverage ratio stands at a conservative 0.3x, reflecting a favourable debt position. The company strategically increased its credit facility, now totalling $175 million, and executed an exchange of an outstanding senior note due in 2024 for a higher 10.75% senior note due in 2025, showcasing proactive steps toward optimising its financial structure.

Balance sheet overview (Investor presentation 2023)

Valuation

When assessing Target Hospitality's valuation metrics, they appear notably attractive compared to the consumer discretionary median. The forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio stands impressively low at 6.77, contrasting with the segment median of 15.53. Similarly, the price-to-cash-flow ratio over the TTM sits favourably at 6.71, while the segment median is relatively higher at 8.01. SeekingAlpha's Quant Factor Grades indicate an upward trend in valuation, growth, and revisions over the last six months, suggesting a compelling outlook for potential investors. Notably, the average price target for the stock stands considerably higher at $20.00, signifying a potential upside of over 80%.

Quant valuation (SeekingAlpha.com)

Furthermore, in Q3 2023, the company's return on equity (ROE) was reported at an impressive 49% (calculated as a net profit of $167 million divided by shareholders' equity of $338 million). This robust ROE indicates that for every dollar of equity, the company generated a profit of $0.49. Comparatively, the industry average ROE stands substantially lower at 16%. Despite not having a dividend program, the company's utilisation of profits to reinvest and propel business growth becomes apparent, reflecting its focus on expanding operations and enhancing shareholder value.

Risks

The company faces several risk factors that potential investors should consider. Firstly, a high short interest signals negative market sentiment, contributing to potential stock price volatility. Being a consumer discretionary stock, it's susceptible to market fluctuations, particularly amid current conditions where consumer spending caution prevails, posing a risk to future growth potential. Although the recent contract update is positive, the pending finalisation of contract specifics introduces an element of uncertainty regarding the precise economic impact and potential returns for investors. Moreover, the company heavily relies on revenue from government-related contracts. Any unexpected alterations in government policies or shifts in market conditions could significantly influence the company's growth trajectory and financial performance.

Final thoughts

Despite recent market sentiments and fluctuations impacting Target Hospitality, a closer examination of its financials and strategic positioning highlights an enticing opportunity for investors. The company's robust financials, propelled by improving revenue streams and long-term government contracts, underscore its potential for substantial growth in the coming years. With an attractive valuation compared to its industry peers and a promising average price target indicating significant upside, investors eyeing long-term growth may want to take a bullish stance on this stock.