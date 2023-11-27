Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Emerson Electric: Dividend Analysis Justifies Present Valuation

Nov. 27, 2023 11:35 PM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)
Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.68K Followers

Summary

  • Emerson Electric Co. is showing a potential 'ascending triangle' chart pattern, indicating buyer accumulation.
  • Technical indicators suggest a continuation of bullish trends for Emerson.
  • Using a dividend discount model, the projected value of Emerson is $85+ per share, slightly below its current share price.

Businessman draws increase arrow graph corporate future growth year 2022 to 2023. Planning,opportunity, challenge and business strategy. New Goals, Plans and Visions for Next Year 2023.

Galeanu Mihai

Intro

If we pull up an intermediate 5-year chart of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR), we see a potential 'ascending triangle' chart pattern in play which is a pattern that denotes buyer accumulation. Lower highs mean buyers have been more

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.68K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in EMR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About EMR

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on EMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.