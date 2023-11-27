dan_prat

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) is one of the most popular stocks in Canada, and for good reason. The company has a strong track record of increasing production and making shareholders money. The dividend is currently paying out just under 5% and will continue to grow as Suncor piles up the cash thanks to strong management over the years. There's no secret here, this is a play on oil & gas. The stock tracks oil prices, and if we see the rise in oil I'm hoping for, Suncor will be a great way to play that while getting paid to wait. Suncor is built for the long run and they are here to stay.

Back in early 2021, I suggested buying the dip on Suncor. This is one I have been right on as the stock is up over 50% since that piece. The big focus there was paying down the debt, and that's exactly what Suncor has done. It's allowed for increased shareholder returns, and that momentum pushed the stock to the highs we saw in early 2022. While I don't quite expect 50% in the next year, I do think there is growth potential here. I remain bullish on Suncor at current levels.

What's Driving Suncor?

Why Suncor might not be a better title, but oil & gas is an industry that is out of favor and in general undervalued thanks to greenwashing. Even with the very clear indications that oil & gas will be around for decades to come, these companies still trade at discounts. What's the main driver behind Suncor? It's oil prices. Before we get too worried about what we have seen recently in the oil market, I want to drop the chart below with respect to seasonality. It is normal to see prices decline in the late fall/early winter. As I write this article, WTI is currently sitting at $75 a barrel.

Equity Clock

That said, we do have a very large meeting coming up this week with respect to OPEC+. They were supposed to meet on the 26th, but now they will be meeting on the 30th (Thursday). OPEC+ has a history of trying to control the price of oil by cutting or flooding the market with the commodity. I believe they will tighten markets once again as the oil price has slipped recently. Mix in the recent slide, and a typical weak point in seasonality and there is no reason they would pump more oil into the market. Many seem to think that they will not curb production any further and just maintain the current levels, but I don't think that gets them the commodity appreciation they are hoping for. In fact, I think if they come out and stand as is, prices fall. So, if they do curb production further, that leads to less supply being pushed out to the market which should increase the price.

Regardless of the outcome, Suncor will continue to do what they have been doing for years, and that's making money. Looking below, you can see that over the last 20 years, there have been only two years where the company reported a negative EPS (GAAP). Both of these occurred in years when we saw the price of oil collapse. You'll notice the record-setting year we just had as prices surged. Naturally, we will not see growth this year because the commodity has corrected in price.

TIKR.com

This is one of the things that will scare people away from oil & gas. The growth is very inconsistent. You have to look at the whole picture to get an idea as to what's going on. Usually, it's as simple as looking in the wrong place. What you want to see is growing production. Looking below, you can see that daily average production has been a fairly steady increase, and is expected to continue to increase. The commodity price will always fluctuate, growing a business around a commodity where demand is expected to increase will pay off in the long run. That's what Suncor has done.

TIKR.com

Still not convinced? Check out the free cash flow. We can see sudden surges as the bulk of the work has been done. Now it's time to collect. You're seeing this in the form of dividends, buybacks, and acquisitions. You'll notice that the CapEx hasn't really spiked. Take out recent inflation and the expenditures look even better. To be spending the same as you were 10 years ago, yet making 2-3x the free cash flow is rather impressive. That's a company I want a piece of.

TIKR.com

How's The Dividend?

The dividend is currently above average at 4.9%. While it's above average, it is also extremely safe in the current environment. The payout ratio is currently sitting at 33%, meaning earnings cover them well. While Suncor doesn't quite have the dividend history as some of its competitors, we are definitely in the premium earning years. Looking below, you can see the explosion of increases since the Covid crash. Before that, the company had not cut the dividend. Some will criticize them for cutting, but I am all for protecting the balance sheet. Because of the strong management, we continue to see general increases, and increased buybacks. Just a couple of weeks ago, we saw them increase the dividend by about 5%.

TIKR.com

Where does it go from here? Well, that comes down to debt. As reported in the Q3 earnings reported in early November, we see net debt down to $13 billion. Looking below, if oil prices stay right around where they are currently, Suncor would have the potential to be debt-free. Now, that won't happen because they will continue to look for opportunities to grow. But, I do think we will see Suncor move into the 2nd tier of their matrix in 2024.

TIKR.com

Looking below, you can see the matrix. We currently sit in the $12-15 billion range. After taking out sustaining capital, the base dividend, & economic capital, the rest goes to buybacks and debt reduction at a 50/50 split. As I mentioned, I doubt we see Suncor hit a debt level of 0, they state here that the lowest it will likely go is around $9 billion. With respect to risk, the company is expected to finish the year around $11 billion which would take the leverage ratio down to 0.62x. Meaning there isn't much risk. Suncor has set itself up for long-term success through the recent surge in oil prices and shareholders will reap the rewards.

Suncor Energy

The one thing to keep an eye on is acquisitions. As energy prices cool off a bit, we are seeing more acquisitions across the industry. Often this still comes at a premium, and while most companies have fairly clean balance sheets, it's likely you will still inherit some debt. Not to mention the cost to purchase. We just saw Suncor put out a $1.5 billion medium-term note offering to help finance the acquisition of Total Energies' EP Canada Ltd. It is expected that this deal will close in the 4th quarter of 2023.

As mentioned, the cash is flowing and at the end of the day, this will lead to further dividend increases and more buybacks going forward. Currently, there is very little risk to the dividend and it's a great bonus to owning Suncor.

What Are The Risks?

The big risk is government policy. While the Canadian government has some pretty strict emissions targets, the good news is that Suncor operates in Alberta where the provincial government is pushing back on some of those regulations. At the federal level, there is an election coming and that could see a more oil & gas friendly government step into power. Part of this ties into getting product to market. One of the problems with producing in Northern Alberta, is that the nearest port requires rather severe transportation. New pipelines are extremely difficult to get approved in North America. The good news is that one is already under construction (Transmountain) and it was bought by the government years ago meaning it will eventually be finished and operational by the end of Q1 2024. This will double the capacity of the current pipe moving product from Edmonton to Vancouver.

There is a lot of noise out there with respect to what happens in the oil sands and how bad it is for the environment. Sustainability and reclamation is important to Suncor. They have reclaimed 9,185 hectares since 1967. This number will continue to grow as they continue to work on reclaiming more of the disrupted land.

Oil & gas prices are the final risk I will mention today. As prices move one way or another, cash flow will be impacted. That said, they operate in a low cost environment (~$35) which leaves a lot of room for error. But, if we see prices stay soft, we will see the share price suffer. Due to the low debt, they should suffer less than others, but that isn't always how the market works unfortunately. It's crucial to have stops in place on Suncor to ensure your capital is protected in sudden movements in energy prices.

What Does The Price Say?

Taking a quick look at the technicals, we can see that the stock is in a spot where things could go either way, yet all signs are still bullish. When strong fundamentals and bullish technical align, good things happen. I think a this will be determined by the OPEC meeting this week.

The first thing I see is the 200-day moving average. This has been a clear line of both support and resistance over the last few years. Looking below you can see we have been flirting with it over the last month. So far, any close calls have had strong rebounds. The next move will likely be news driven and could set the trend of the stock for the next little while. Keep an eye and make sure the 200-day moving average is still below the stock when you're making your buying decision.

TC2000.com

Given the industry and the volatility it provides, it's important to have stops in place. I would have my stop just below $28.00. Looking below, you can see the recent support at this level. This allows for the stock to come down 14% before you would get stopped out. It's a little larger than I would prefer, but going any less doesn't make a lot of sense at this point. As I said, we could see some bad news come out and shake the stock up in a hurry. It's important to protect capital, and at the end of the day, you can always buy back in should the stock turn the other way.

TC2000.com

As for where the stock could be headed, the technicals call for $35.50 & $37.25. Looking below we can see that those have both been points of resistance in the past. As the share price takes out these levels, they would become support meaning you can look to the next level of resistance for the new target.

TC2000.com

Wrap-Up

As you can see, Suncor is built to last. With strong reserves and low-cost breakeven, they will outlast several companies should we ever see a period of prolonged low oil prices. But, we are in an environment where I believe we will continue to see strong oil prices going forward. As we await the announcement of OPEC+ this week, Suncor is a stock I would be betting on to respond quite well to favorable news. If not, you get paid just under 5% to wait out the soft seasonality we're seeing in oil prices. I believe in oil & gas and I believe Suncor will continue to be a leader in the industry.