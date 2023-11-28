Time To Load Up On SCHD
Summary
- SCHD has struggled in 2023, but much of that has to do with its lack of Technology exposure.
- SCHD offers diversification and has historically allowed investors to compound their money through its safe, reliable, and growing dividend.
- The ETF has a low expense ratio, high dividend yield, and strong dividend growth, making it an attractive investment option.
Is now the time to load up on a Dividend favorite ETF, which is the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)?
The ETF is a favorite among many dividend investors for a number of reason, but in 2023, SCHD has struggled, but now may be the right time to start loading up on shares of the ETF.
In today's piece we will talk more about why SCHD can continue to be the best dividend ETF and look at the makeup of the ETF.
SCHD: It Is Time To Load Up
For years, SCHD has been a favorite among dividend investors due to the fact that the ETF has been a solid performing ETF that has allowed investors to compound their money.
Let's begin by taking a look at past performance. Over the past 12 months, SCHD has a total return of -5% compared to the S&P 500 returning 15%.
Although the past year has not been favorable for SCHD investors, if we look further out, things are much more intriguing. Over the past decade, SCHD has traded in a range much more comparable to the return of the S&P 500. Over that period, the S&P 500 returned 205% compared to SCHD returning 170%.
SCHD is a great compliment to the S&P 500 as the S&P can be very top heavy whereas SCHD is going to give you much more in terms of diversification.
The S&P 500 in 2023 has largely been driven by the "magnificent 7" which is made up of these 7 stocks, which are among the top 10 largest in terms of weighting in the S&P 500:
- Apple (AAPL)
- Microsoft (MSFT)
- Nvidia (NVDA)
- Tesla (TSLA)
- Amazon (AMZN)
- Alphabet (GOOGL)
- Meta Platforms (META)
These 7 stocks account for roughly 30% of the entire S&P 500 and here is the YTD return for these 7 stocks so far:
- Nvidia (NVDA) +227%
- Meta Platforms (META) +181%
- Tesla (TSLA) +91%
- Amazon (AMZN) +75%
- Microsoft (MSFT) +59%
- Alphabet (GOOGL) +55%
- Apple (AAPL) +47%
As you can see, all 7 stocks are well above the 20% return from the S&P 500 in 2023, which is very telling. The other thing that is very telling is the fact that the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) is up only 5%, which speaks to just how much those large 7 companies have carried and how many companies are actually not having that great of a year.
The strongest bull market climbs are the ones where it is broad, meaning many different sectors are taking part and not just 7 stocks within the technology sector.
As such, with interest expected to have peaked, and the economy already slowing, now may just be the time to start loading up on SCHD to gear up for the next run. It is important to understand that the stock market bottoms out long before the actual economy.
As such, what better way to diversify than through SCHD. Here is a look at the sector breakdown for SCHD.
SCHD is a very diversified ETF, which is why it is a great compliment to the S&P 500, which is very Tech heavy. However, that lack of technology exposure, only the 5th largest sector with less than 12% exposure, is the primary reason as to why SCHD has lagged in 2023. Technology and communication services have led the charge in 2023, two sectors that only account for 17% of the ETF.
Here is the look at the top 10 positions within SCHD:
The fund has a total of 104 positions and the top 10 positions account for roughly 40%.
The ETF is passive managed as it is rebalanced on a quarterly basis and the fund goes through a reconstitution every March, so it will be interesting to see how the fund changes in the near term, and see if we get more technology exposure for 2024. The expense ratio is very low at 0.06%, which means you pay $6 for every $10,000 in SCHD value you have.
The intrigue with SCHD is the diversification due in part that many other sectors, not named Technology or Communication Services, have value plays, which makes SCHD a value play, trading only 7% above its 52-week low.
The other intriguing part of SCHD is the dividend. The ETF is structured to invest in high-quality dividend paying companies. SCHD has a higher yield than many "high-yield" ETFs and they also combine that with dividend growth, having strong dividend growth than many "dividend growth" ETFs.
Right now, SCHD offers a dividend yield of 3.65% to go along with a five-year dividend growth rate of 14%. The ETF has seen its dividend increase for more than a decade.
Investor Takeaway
There is a lot to like when it comes to SCHD. Although the ETF has not performed well in 2023, and we know why, it is allowing patient investors like yourself to load up on this high-quality ETF.
Let all the naysayers who are nearsighted bag on the ETF while you stack your chips and set yourself up for long-term gains.
A diversified fund that offers growth potential, combined with a nice sized yield, combined with strong dividend growth...what more could you want from an ETF?
Down in the comment section below let me know what your thoughts are of SCHD at current levels.
Disclosure: This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. I have no knowledge of your individual goals as an investor, and I ask that you complete your own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.
