HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) recently declared its FQ3 2023 results as Seeking Alpha has reported here. In my previous coverage of HP Inc., I had raised concerns about the company's overall situation including macroeconomic conditions, turnaround concerns, and high debt. Since then, the stock has lost about 1% compared to the market's 2% gain. How do things look after Q4? Let's find out in HP Inc.'s edition of The Good, The Bad, The Ugly.

The Good

At the end of Q3, HP Inc. guided for $3 billion in FCF for FY 2023 but ended up reporting $3.1 billion. In other words, FCF for Q4 came in at $1.9 billion when the guidance was for $1.8 billion. This is especially good news when you consider that with 994 million shares outstanding, HP Inc. needs $1.093 billion in annual FCF to meet its dividend commitment to shareholders. That means HP Inc. has an impressive payout ratio of 35% based on its 2023 FCF.

Speaking of dividends, although this is not directly related to Q4 report, HP Inc. did increase its annual dividend to $1.10/share as I had predicted during the Q3 review. Thanks to that and the stock's relative weakness over the last year (down 5%), HPQ now yields close to 4% and the dividend appears well covered based on the FCF numbers covered above.

HP Inc. retired about 15% of its long-term debt in FY 2023, although Q4 showed a slight uptick in debt by $18 million. This now places HP Inc.'s total long-term debt at $9.25 billion, which is still significant for a company with $28 billion market capitalization. However, HP Inc. also has about $3 billion in cash and equivalents, which should negate any concerns about liquidity.

HPQ Debt (investor.hp.com)

Although revenue slowed down YoY (covered below), things are starting to look up a little for HP Inc. on a QoQ basis as covered here by Seeking Alpha. Personal systems and printing segments revenue went up 5.20% and 3.60% respectively in Q4 compared to Q3. It remains to be seen whether this is the beginning of a new upcycle in demand.

The Bad and The Ugly

Q4 marked the 6th consecutive quarter that HP Inc. missed revenue expectations. And this is not a high-flying company with ever-increasing expectations that we are talking about. Expectations are fairly tempered with HP Inc. and to record 6 consecutive misses despite that is quite concerning.

HPQ Revenue Surprise (Seekingalpha.com)

Sticking with revenue, Q4 once again saw revenue slowing down across the board with the printing segment declining 2.5% YoY and personal systems declining 8.2% YoY. On an annual basis, FY 2023 saw a 4.6% and 18.90% YoY decline in the two segments respectively.

HPQ FY 2023 Revenue (investor.hp.com)

The weakness is not just specific to business segments but applies to geographical regions as well. Q4's net revenue by region showed declines across the globe with Asia-Pacific and Japan [APJ] showing an 11% YoY decline. On an annual basis, things look much worse with all three regions (Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa [EMEA], and APJ) showing double-digit YoY revenue declines.

HPQ Q4 Regional Revenue (investor.hp.com)

Conclusion

HP Inc.'s Q4 wasn't a disaster by any means but as Q4 and full-year results showed, adjusting to the COVID excesses (demand slowdown) has been rough for the company. The slowdown is ubiquitous, among product segments and across geographical locations. I don't expect demand to pick up all of a sudden and believe it will be a slow grind upward.

I am sticking with my "Hold" rating for the stock but would like to add that if you currently do not have exposure to a legacy technology company with steady dividend, HPQ may not be a bad choice. Personally, I have International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) in my portfolio and believe it is a strong candidate for turnaround than HP Inc. but HP Inc. may not be a bad stock to own at the right price, especially if it continues paying down its debt while waiting for the demand side of the equation to improve.