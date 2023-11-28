Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Affirm Holdings Might Be Set For A Breakout

Nov. 28, 2023
On the Pulse
Summary

  • Affirm Holdings is a fintech startup experiencing impressive growth, driven by its Affirm Card that combines instant payment capability with pay later functionality.
  • The company's gross merchandise value (GMV) is steadily increasing, supporting its value proposition and pushing it towards profitability.
  • The technical situation of Affirm Holdings is positive, with the stock recently breaking out above the 50-day moving average line, indicating potential for further growth.

BNPL concept buy now pay later Marketing plans and personal marketing strategies Businessman touching BNPL screen

Tanankorn Pilong

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) is a well-managed, growing fintech startup with considerable growth momentum and a large and expanding customer base. The fintech is seeing impressive growth for its Affirm Card that connects instant payment capability with pay later

A financial researcher and avid investor with a keen eye for innovation and disruption, as well as growth buy-outs and value stocks. Keeping an eye on the pace of high tech and early growth companies, I write about current events and the biggest news surrounding the industry, and strive to provide readers with ample research and investment opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AFRM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

h
heung
Today, 1:31 AM
It’s too general
