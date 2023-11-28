Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AGCO: Betting On Higher Margins

Nov. 28, 2023 1:56 AM ETAGCO Corporation (AGCO)DE
Summary

  • AGCO Corporation's margins have improved in recent years, and there are catalysts to keep driving them higher: the Fendt brand, Precision Agriculture, and the global parts business.
  • Current PE and Price to Free Cash Flow multiples are lower than historical levels without deterioration of fundamentals.
  • Management has set a goal of achieving a 12% operating margin by 2026, which will lead to favorable stock performance.

Massey Ferguson Tractor

fotodzi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The 10-Second Thesis

I've had my eyes on AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) for a while, and obviously have kept tabs on Deere & Company (DE) as well since they are the main

This article was written by

Fernando Batista Costa profile picture
Fernando Batista Costa
70 Followers
I am a Mechanical Engineer with an interest in the stock market and long-term investing strategies. I have no formal training in equity research/analysis but I like to think for myself and take investment decisions into my own hands. Anyone can be a successful long-term investor when equipped with a handful of simple tools and the ability to stay the course regardless of what the market does in the short term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AGCO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

