Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Getting Granular In Our Strategic Views

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.16K Followers

Summary

  • We turn more positive on short- to medium-term developed market (DM) sovereign bonds in our latest strategic update. We trim DM stocks to neutral.
  • Ten-year U.S. Treasury yields steadied after their drop from 16-year highs. We think yields will stay volatile but ultimately resume their climb in the long term.
  • U.S. PCE inflation data out this week should gauge if price pressures are cooling further. We don’t see inflation coming down to the Fed's 2% target long term.

Business performance monitoring concept, businessman using smartphone Online survey filling out, digital form checklist, blue background.

Thapana Onphalai

Transcript

Elevated levels of bond volatility are evidence of the new macro and market regime in action, and confirm the benefits of being agile with our strategic views of five years or longer.

We upgrade sovereign bonds

View as PDF
FORPUBLICDISTRIBUTION INTHEU.S.,CANADA,LATINAMERICA, HONG KONG,SINGAPORE ANDAUSTRALIA.FORINSTITUTIONAL, PROFESSIONAL, QUALIFIEDINVESTORS ANDQUALIFIEDCLIENTS INOTHER PERMITTEDCOUNTRIES.
16

This article was written by

Jean Boivin, PhD profile picture
Jean Boivin, PhD
1.16K Followers
Jean Boivin, PhD, is head of economic and markets research at the Blackrock Investment Institute. Prior to joining BlackRock, Dr. Boivin served as deputy governor of the Bank of Canada and as Finance Canada’s associate deputy minister and G7/G20 deputy. He has taught at Columbia Business School and HEC Montreal. He writes about the global economy, global markets and policy.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BNDX--
Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares
BWX--
SPDR® Bloomberg International Treasury Bond ETF
GIM--
Templeton Global Income Fund
IGOV--
iShares International Treasury Bond ETF
BWZ--
SPDR® Bloomberg Short Term International Treasury Bond ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.