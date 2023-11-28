Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

FormFactor: The Pros And Cons Of Going Long

Nov. 28, 2023 2:03 AM ETFormFactor, Inc. (FORM)
MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers

Summary

  • FormFactor hit new highs for 2023 in November because of several favorable developments, including AI, quarterly results, and investor presentations.
  • FORM remains in a downturn, but its stock gains in 2023 stand in contrast, even when compared to most other semis.
  • There are a number of reasons why FORM is worth considering, but there are also reasons why some may want to keep their distance.
  • AI has given FORM a lift all year, and that is likely to continue with no end in sight for the AI boom, but remember that nothing lasts forever.

Electronic circuit board production and computer chip fly test by robotic automated machine

Aguus

It took months of sideways action, but FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) appears to have broken out in November on the way to a new 52-week high. The breakout seems to have benefited from a couple of favorable developments, including better-than-expected earnings. In

This article was written by

MarketGyrations profile picture
MarketGyrations
2.82K Followers
Welcome to my author's site. As an avid follower of SeekingAlpha, I take great interest in articles posted as the subject matter is often something that appeals to me. However, I will sometimes encounter an article that I might not agree with. My purpose is to present an alternative view to readers that they may want to take into account. I hope you find my articles interesting and informative.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FORM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FORM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FORM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.