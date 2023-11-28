Saranya Yuenyong

We previously covered Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) in August 2023, discussing why we had finally re-rated the stock as a Buy after multiple Hold ratings, attributed to the likely-well-supported crude oil spot prices, robust support from Berkshire Hathaway, and its inherent undervaluation compared to its peers.

In this article, we will be discussing why OXY may be a good fit to Berkshire Hathaway Energy's [BHE] existing portfolio, explaining why Buffett has further increased his stake as more consolidation occurs in the oil/gas industry. Combined with its improving balance sheet, we maintain our Buy rating.

The OXY Investment Thesis Remains Robust Here

For now, OXY has delivered a double beat FQ3'23 earnings call, with revenues of $7.4B (+9.9% QoQ/ -22.1% YoY) and adj EPS of $1.18 (+73.5% QoQ/ -51.6% YoY).

WTI Crude Oil Spot Prices

Market Insider

It is unsurprising that OXY's QoQ tailwinds and YoY headwinds are attributed to the volatile average realized prices of Oil at $80.70 (+9.6% QoQ/ -14.9% YoY), Natural Gas Liquids at $21.04 (+10.2% QoQ/ -40.2% YoY), and Natural Gas at $1.90 (+26.6% QoQ/ -65.8% YoY) in the latest quarter.

Even then, investors may still be encouraged by WTI's higher spot prices of $75.19 and Natural Gas at $2.87, compared to the pre-pandemic averages of $55 and $2.40, respectively, implying that the producer's top and bottom line prospects remain excellent no matter the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.

Thanks to the higher realized prices, OXY has also generated an impressive YTD Free Cash Flow of $4.33B (-56% YoY) and margins of 20.2% (-14 points YoY), moderated than the FY2022 margins of 33.6% (+4.5 points YoY), though still much improved than FY2019 margins of 4.8% (-10.3 points YoY).

The robust profitability has naturally allowed the management to focus on its deleveraging, with a moderating long-term debt of $18B by the latest quarter (-5.6% QoQ/ -9.6% YoY), down drastically by -62.8% from its peak debts of $48.39B in FQ3'19 (+376.7% QoQ/ +374.8% YoY).

The OXY management has also been consistently redeeming BRK's preferred stocks to $8.28B (-7.1% QoQ/ -15.1% YoY), executing its promise thus far.

This is on top of the sustained share retirement to 958.2M (-0.6M QoQ/ -44.3M YoY), naturally allowing the management to moderately optimize its dividend obligations.

Perhaps this is why OXY has refrained from further M&A activities, as that announced by its peers over the past few months, including Exxon Mobil (XOM) and Chevron (CVX), with some market analysts interestingly lamenting the unlikely chances of the former being acquired.

However, we believe that Mr. Market's laments are unwarranted, attributed to Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) (BRK.B) growing stake to 25.78% by October 25, 2023.

Interestingly, the most recent purchases at $62.83 each are notably higher than Warren Buffett's average purchase price of $57s since March 2022. The raised ceiling price implies that the billionaire remains highly optimistic about the prospects of conventional oil/ gas industry, including OXY's.

It appears that BRK may eventually decide to fully acquire OXY as a bolt-on addition to its existing BHE portfolio, despite the mixed messages of him supposedly "not planning to fully acquire" but applying for the regulatory approval to buy up to half of the company.

For context, Warren Buffett has been consistently acquiring different energy/ utility companies over the past few decades, growing BHE to a market valuation of nearly $90B. This is mostly attributed to the segment's highly profitable growth with $4.4B in FY2022 earnings, expanding at an excellent CAGR of +17.7% since 2000.

Assuming so, we believe that OXY may be a right choice indeed, with its existing oil/ gas offerings diversifying BHE's existing energy portfolio across coal, natural gas, geothermal, hydropower, solar, and wind power. This is on top of OXY's existing Direct Air Capture ambitions in STRATOS.

Lastly, OXY continues to trade at a discounted Enterprise Value to Proven Reserve ratio of 21.30x, compared to its US oil/ gas peers, namely XOM at 24.4x and CVX at 25.6x. We believe that the ongoing consolidation observed in the oil/ gas industry has triggered a change of heart for Warren Buffett after all.

So, Is OXY Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For now, the consensus estimates that OXY's top and bottom lines may be stagnant between FY2023 and FY2025, compared to its historical CAGR of +10.9% and +35.2% between FY2016 and FY2022, respectively.

However, long-term shareholders need not fret, since its FCF margins are expected to remain robust at 19.8% by FY2025, more than doubled of its pre-pandemic averages. This implies that the producer remains profitable enough to pursue its balance sheet improvement and shareholder returns, potentially paving the way for its eventual acquisition by Buffett.

OXY 10Y Stock Price

TradingView

For now, OXY's stock prices have moderated from its recent heights to retest its critical support range of between $58 to $60, thanks to the moderating crude oil spot prices and uncertain outcome from the delayed OPEC+ meeting.

However, we are of the opinion that the upcoming meeting on November 30, 2023, may lead to deeper production cuts through H1'24 to support prices at current levels, temporarily destabilized by the conflict in Israel/ Palestine.

Combined with Buffett's raised ceiling prices for OXY and the EIA's projection of higher spot prices by +11% YoY in 2024, we continue to rate the OXY stock as a Buy.