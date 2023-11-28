A stockphoto

The Company

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) and its subsidiaries specialize in designing, developing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. Their products include power control room substations, custom modules, electrical houses, circuit breakers, monitoring systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, catering to various industries such as oil and gas, petrochemical, mining, electric utility, and more. The company also offers value-added services like spare parts, field service, installation, and modification.

POWL's IR, August 2023

Powell Industries specializes in custom-engineered solutions for Industrial and commercial applications, including utilities and transportation, as well as Oil, Gas, and Petrochemicals, such as LNG and refining.

POWL's IR, August 2023

In Q3 FY2023, Powell Industries reported strong operational and financial performance. Total revenue reached $192 million, a 42% increase from the previous year, driven by growth in core industrial end markets, particularly LNG. Revenue from oil and gas increased by 25%, petrochemical and utility revenue grew by 45%, and commercial and other industrial sector revenue more than doubled. Gross margin in Q3 was 22.2% (19.5% YTD), a significant increase of 810 basis points compared to the previous year. Net income more than doubled to $18.5 million or $1.52 per diluted share ($2.32 YTD):

POWL's IR, August 2023 [author's notes]

POWL's order backlog at the end of the quarter exceeded $1.3 billion, a 31% increase from the prior quarter and more than double compared to the previous year. The company's order activity remained robust, with new bookings exceeding $500 million for the second consecutive quarter. Notably, Powell secured two large greenfield LNG projects along the US Gulf Coast, totaling ~$200 million. The book-to-bill ratio for Q3 FY2023 was 2.6x, marking the 7th consecutive quarter with a ratio above one and consecutive quarters >2x:

POWL's IR, August 2023

Despite challenges such as the price and availability of key components and labor availability, Powell initiated an expansion of its Houston facility to accommodate the rise in backlog. During the earnings call, the company expressed confidence in the size, mix, and quality of its order book and highlighted ongoing efforts to attract and retain qualified team members.

Looking ahead, Powell anticipates stable growth in backlog levels, though the pace may moderate compared to recent quarters. The company expects continued momentum in project activity across markets, particularly in LNG, gas pipeline, gas-to-chemical, renewable, and carbon capture sectors. Powell's near and medium-term priorities include growing its electrical automation platform, expanding services, and diversifying its product portfolio. Financially, POWL aims to maintain margins in the upper teens on an annualized basis, with a focus on operational priorities and executing the backlog.

Despite all the fears associated with an upcoming recession, investment in energy-related projects is growing faster today than in recent years:

powermag.com

This was influenced by many factors, one of which was the cut in Russian gas supplies to Europe, which led to increased investment in alternative sources of supply and in LNG infrastructure, according to the IEA's latest study:

IEA.org

Strong policy signals and new support schemes have triggered a rapid expansion in the project pipelines for low-emissions hydrogen and CCUS, the EIA added. According to BNEF's New Energy Outlook, the world needs to spend a total of $8.3 trillion on renewable energy deployment between 2023 and 2030 to align with a global net-zero trajectory by 2050. So the world seems to be far from over when it comes to investing in new energy projects, which creates a favorable backdrop for the growing demand for the services of POWL and its peers.

But how profitable is it to buy POWL shares now, given that they have risen 149% YTD? Let's take a look at the valuation.

POWL's Valuation & Expectations

According to Seeking Alpha's Quant System, POWL has a Valuation grade of 'D+', which indicates a fairly high premium in its multiples:

Seeking Alpha, POWL's Valuation

Based on the PEG ratios, we also see that POWL's EPS growth is about to slow significantly next year, and Wall Street's expectations support this finding:

Seeking Alpha, POWL, Earnings Estimates [author's notes]

Is 22x in forwarding P/E for POWL a lot or a little? Even history cannot give a clear answer to this, as the company operates in a cyclical industry, as I mentioned above.

Data by YCharts

But it's clear that POWL performs significantly better than its competitors. According to CSImarket data, POWL's revenue growth is several times higher than its competitors, while its net profit margin still lags far behind industry norms.

CSIMarket's data, author's notes

Assuming that management's forecast for the further strengthening of the company's margins is correct, POWL should receive a premium on its valuation.

According to Seeking Alpha, there are 71 companies in the Electrical Components & Equipment industry, including POWL. If I take out companies with missing P/E and EV/EBITDA ratios, that leaves 27 names. Powell Industries already has the growth premium mentioned above:

P/E FWD PEG FWD EV / EBITDA POWL stock 24.34 2.21 15.65 Median (27 names) 18.15 1.32 14.48 difference, % 34.1% 67.1% 8.0% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

However, not all valuation metrics POWL has this kind of premium. For example, its price-to-cash flow ratio is 58.7% below the median. And the FCF yield of 12% confirms the company's advantage over most other peers, as it has been quite high and stable in recent quarters, growing with the market cap.

Data by YCharts

As I have already mentioned, POWL's margins are falling short of industry norms despite the above-average growth rates of the business - the company clearly still has room for margin expansion if the tailwinds in the form of increased demand in the end markets continue to materialize.

Revenue FWD EBITDA FWD EPS FWD Profit Margin EBITDA Margin Return on Equity POWL stock 17.6% 79.9% 327.6% 19.7% 7.9% 11.9% Median (27 names) 8.0% 16.4% 14.5% 34.4% 18.9% 16.5% difference, absolute % 9.5% 63.5% 313.1% -14.6% -11.0% -4.6% Click to enlarge

Source: Author's calculations, Seeking Alpha data

The problem with POWL is that the market seems to have almost fully priced in the catalyst of margin expansion, as the stock is trading very close to its usual overvaluation zone in terms of EV/EBITDA multiple:

YCharts, author's notes

The Verdict

Powell Industries will release its fiscal 2023 fourth-quarter results on December 5, 2023, after the market closes. Only 2 analysts have formed a consensus on POWL's EPS for the upcoming quarter, expecting a year-over-year increase of 115.18%:

Seeking Alpha, POWL

As you can see, the consensus view on Q1 FY2024 results is only forecast by one analyst - I expect this forecast to be revised after the actual Q4 results, which will bring quite a bit of volatility to POWL.

In recent quarters, POWL has far exceeded the forecasts of analysts who have been wrong and repeatedly underestimated the company's growth prospects.

Seeking Alpha

In cyclical industries, however, it almost always works like this: initially, analysts underestimate the company, but at some point, after making positive adjustments for the coming quarters, the cycle turns and the shares quickly lose almost everything they have earned over many months.

It's hard for me to say when POWL's cycle will turn. So far, the company is growing and proving the market wrong time and time again. However, I would avoid buying POWL right before the report, because as we noted above, there is a chance that the stock will come under heavy selling pressure at the slightest weakness.

Overall, I've not yet been able to form a clear opinion about the attractiveness of POWL. On the one hand, the company is growing fast and the end market tailwinds are clear and understandable. On the other hand, the stock was cheap a few quarters ago, and not anymore. This would be an ideal value play at an EV/EBITDA of below 10x, not 15x as today. Moreover, the underlying positive trends in the end markets could change dramatically due to a possible recession in 2024 - in such times the company's cycle could be interrupted very unexpectedly, with negative consequences for Powell's shareholders. Therefore, I rate the stock as a 'Hold' this time, i.e. I'm neutral and will continue to look for better options in the small-cap universe.

Thanks for reading!