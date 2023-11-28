chaofann

Introduction

One of my favorite companies to cover is United Rentals (NYSE:URI). I started covering this company many years ago for two reasons:

As America's largest equipment rental company, it tells us a lot about what it sees in terms of economic development. It owns 17% of the highly fragmented equipment rental market and has more than $20 billion worth of equipment. As a macro-focused investor, I like to gather as many insights as possible.

United Rentals

The company is one of the fastest-growing corporations in America. In 2016, investors were able to buy the stock at $50. Now, it's trading north of $460.

United Rentals

Between 1997 and 2008, the company executed roughly 250 acquisitions to boost its footprint. Now, it is in a transformation phase to become a technology-driven rental company with capabilities that others cannot compete with.

On May 7, I wrote a bullish article titled United Rentals: Between Dividend Growth Brilliance And Recession Fears. Since then, the stock is up 37%.

My most recent article was written on August 7, when I became neutral due to economic challenges.

Since then, the stock is unchanged.

In this article, I'll focus on new economic developments, the company's strong earnings, and, to justify the title, the company's selection to the list of the World's Best Companies from TIME.

So, let's get to it!

One Of The World's Best Companies

The title I used isn't clickbait. On September 28, United Rentals was selected to the TIME World's Best Companies 2023 list. According to United Rentals, the award recognizes the company as one of the top-performing companies across the globe.

TIME conducted the new annual index in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. To create the list, Statista evaluated companies based on three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth and sustainability (ESG). The research included survey data from approximately 150,000 employees worldwide, company revenue growth data for the last three years and evaluating environmental, social and governance dimensions.

Although I have never focused on the company's sustainability, I know from many comments that people like working for United Rentals. It's also a company that has blown expectations out of the water.

Over the past ten years, it has compounded its revenue by double digits, turning into a company with close to 1,600 global branches. Its specialty business, which focuses on unique customer demands, has grown by almost 30% per year over the past ten years.

United Rentals

The company has exploited the equipment rental market like no other, benefitting from the ever-increasing trend of asset-light business models among construction companies and other customers in need of equipment.

Renting versus buying has tremendous benefits, including capital conservation, high utilization rates, outsourced maintenance, and top-tier customer support.

In a strong economy, this is a win-win for all parties involved, as customers only pay for equipment when they need it, and United Rentals enjoys high utilization rates.

Among its customers are industrial and construction companies that cover a wide range of industries, including utilities, manufacturing, chemicals, multi-family construction, infrastructure, and so much more.

United Rentals

With that said, the company is still going strong despite economic weakness.

Why United Rentals Remains So Strong

The company experienced a strong third quarter, with total revenue rising by 23% to $3.8 billion.

This growth was attributed to broad-based increases in rental revenue across various verticals, regions, and customer segments.

United Rentals

Key verticals, including industrial, manufacturing, metal and mining, and power, saw substantial growth. Non-residential construction grew by 9%, reflecting a robust business landscape.

As we can see below, despite a steep decline in the leading ISM Manufacturing Index, construction spending in the United States remains rock-solid, growing by more than 8% compared to prior-year levels!

Data by YCharts

Furthermore, during its earnings call, the company expressed optimism about the unique opportunity ahead for large projects, stating that it is unlike anything they have seen in recent years.

The company believes it is well-positioned to win more than its fair share of the $2 trillion-plus investment it sees on the horizon.

Adding to that, the company's confidence in the business outlook is driven by positive feedback from the field and identified tailwinds on the horizon.

CEO Flannery mentioned strong indicators such as ABC's Contractor Confidence Index, the Dodge Momentum Index, and the company's own Customer Confidence Index.

These indicators reflect optimism and early indications from the field team for 2024 are encouraging.

We're also seeing an uptick in housing starts despite elevated rates.

Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg:

While elevated financing costs and stubborn prices continue to take a toll on demand, limited listings of previously owned homes are steering buyers toward new construction. Against a backdrop of higher mortgage rates, builders have been offering cheaper financing rates and other incentives to entice prospective buyers.

United Rentals also sees a beneficial recovery of the supply chain, as it noted that the need to pull spending forward should be behind them.

Used equipment sales more than doubled year-over-year to $366 million, reflecting normalized volumes and the rotation of older fleets after holding back in 2022.

This indicates positive momentum in equipment demand and the overall business environment.

In addition to the investments made in growth, United Rentals demonstrated its commitment to shareholder distributions.

The company returned $350 million to shareholders through a combination of share buybacks and dividends in the quarter.

On January 25, the company paid its first quarterly dividend of $1.48 per share. This number currently translates to a yield of 1.3%.

That is nothing to write home about. However, note that URI is still in a period of extreme expansion.

This year, the company is expected to generate $40.31 in EPS. This translates to a payout ratio of just 15%!

In other words, there is a lot of room for dividend growth.

How Attractive Is URI?

As part of a strong performance, the company reported strong guidance.

The midpoint of total revenue was raised by $50 million to $14.1 to $14.3 billion. Adjusted EBITDA guidance maintained the midpoint at $6.8 billion.

The company expects to generate at least $2.3 billion in free cash flow, returning over $1.4 billion to investors through share repurchases and dividends, equivalent to around a 5% yield on return of capital at current share price levels.

United Rentals

The company also maintains a healthy balance sheet. Although its credit rating is BB+ (that's a "junk" rating), it is not exposing investors to major financial risks.

At the end of the third quarter, the net leverage ratio remained flat at 1.8x (EBITDA), with liquidity at $2.7 billion and no long-term note maturities until 2027.

United Rentals

Hence, I expect the company to get a credit rating boost to BBB- within the next 24 months. BBB- is an investment-grade credit rating.

With that said, analysts expect the company to grow EPS by 24% this year, followed by 7% growth in 2024 and 6% growth in 2025.

URI currently trades at a blended P/E ratio of 11.8x. Going back twenty years, the normalized P/E ratio is 12.7x. A return to that valuation would unlock a path to 12% annual returns, including its dividend.

FAST Graphs

With that in mind, there are two possibilities.

If you believe the Fed is able to achieve a soft landing, URI remains a Strong Buy. In that case, it would have both cyclical and secular growth tailwinds. When adding its own ability to outperform the industry, it would be one of the best investments in the industrial space.

If you are concerned about global growth, URI may remain a Hold, as URI usually bottoms with a blended P/E ratio below 8x.

Although I am not against buying cyclical stocks - I have added to some myself in recent months - I cannot make the case that URI is a Strong Buy. Economic risks are just too elevated.

However, because URI is such a promising long-term investment, I think gradual buying is warranted. That's why I'm giving the stock a Buy rating.

In other words, if you're a long-term investor interested in URI, buying a small position and adding gradually over time may be the way to go.

That way, if the stock weakens, investors can average down. If it takes off, investors have a foot in the door.

Given economic conditions, I would not rule out seeing some buying opportunities in the next two to three quarters.

The only reason why I do not own URI is that I have more than 50% industrial exposure, including two machinery stocks.

Takeaway

United Rentals stands out as a top performer, earning a spot on TIME's World's Best Companies 2023 list.

Despite economic challenges, URI's strategic focus on technology and unique customer demands has fueled its growth.

The company's recent strong Q3 results, positive indicators for 2024, and robust financial position underscore its resilience.

URI's promising long-term outlook makes it a compelling investment for gradual buyers, with the potential for substantial returns and dividend growth in the future.