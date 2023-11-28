Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

What Makes United Rentals Is One Of The World's Best Companies

Nov. 28, 2023 3:22 AM ETUnited Rentals, Inc. (URI)6 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • United Rentals has been selected as one of the World's Best Companies by TIME, recognizing its performance and sustainability.
  • The company experienced strong Q3 results, with total revenue rising by 23% and growth across various verticals and regions.
  • United Rentals maintains a healthy balance sheet and expects to generate significant free cash flow, making it an attractive investment for gradual buyers.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT® on Alpha. Learn More »
Dollar is KI

chaofann

Introduction

One of my favorite companies to cover is United Rentals (NYSE:URI). I started covering this company many years ago for two reasons:

  • As America's largest equipment rental company, it tells us a lot about what it sees in terms of

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
28.54K Followers

Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha.

As a member of the iREIT on Alpha team, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 4:21 AM
Comments (510)
@Leo Nelissen I assume that its price will drop if the market drops and a recession or worse transpires. Maybe waiting to open a position could be prudent.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:33 AM
Comments (10.66K)
@ARNOLDMUSCAT Yes, it likely will. That's why I encourage people to buy gradually. This isn't a great market to start big.
R
R Phillips
Today, 4:15 AM
Comments (681)
Thanks for another great review.

Eighteen months ago, I was long 200 shares. Anticipating higher rates, I sold 150 shares. That was a mistake. Since then, the shares have more than doubled while URI has made multiple acquisition and significantly increased market share. Kudos to URI's management during a period of dramatic interest rate increases.

Today, I am following Leo's recommendation and acquiring additional shares on weakness. I am back to 110 shares and fishing using Bollinger Bands and Point & Figure charts to identify buy points. It is one of those stocks like Nvidia that I wish would trade for $350 and make my investment life easier.

For me, while URI trades for less than a market multiple, it is a lock box stock. It seems to find strength in almost every different economic scenario. I sense the free cash flow will always be there and with a 15% payout, there will be more positive surprises.

Thanks again for another great review of a solid company.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 4:34 AM
Comments (10.66K)
@R Phillips Thank you very much!

Gradual buying is the way to go.
Taro Watterson profile picture
Taro Watterson
Today, 4:14 AM
Comments (92)
Spelling error in the title. The "Is" is false
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About URI

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on URI

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URI
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.