Newmont Should Be A Core Gold Holding: Triple In Price Next? (Rating Upgrade)

Summary

  • Newmont is now the largest gold miner globally after its merger with Newcrest Mining, with a long list of Tier-1 mines.
  • The company owns world-class gold reserves and resources, as well as extensive exposure to silver and copper.
  • Newmont offers a bargain valuation vs. lesser peers and historical comparisons with a strong dividend yield backstop, making it an attractive investment opportunity.
  • I am upgrading my rating to Strong Buy on recent share weakness.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) stands out as the top blue-chip choice in the gold mining space. It is now the largest gold miner on the planet (on sales and equity market capitalization) after the completed merger weeks

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 37 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NEM, PAAS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I trade precious metals miners on a regular basis. I may buy any of the mentioned gold mining securities over the next 72 hours. This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (5)

o
old maid
Today, 4:08 AM
Comments (3.01K)
thanks for the nice piece.

i disagree with your rating nem a “strong buy” as a long term investment. it may make money as a trade, however.

i have been an investor for more than five decades and have invested in gold miners from time to time. those investments have rarely, if ever, outperformed the metal.

there is an old saw that defines a gold mine as “a hole in the ground with a liar at the top.”

gold, quite simply, has out-performed nem. consistently.

nem management has spent many tens of $mms buying back shares yet the share count doesnt go down. the reason
share count doesnt go down seems to be because management awards itself options the sells stock into the market.

this is NOT the kind of management i want to invest in. ever. i see this kind of behavior, more and more frequently. there oughta be a law.

so pardon me but i intend to pass on this stock and all stocks of its ilk… companies that focus on enriching management, not shareholders.

good luck.
A
ARNOLDMUSCAT
Today, 4:01 AM
Comments (509)
@Paul Franke You are really confident, thanks I am waiting for a dip/crash
FourDecadeStreetExec profile picture
FourDecadeStreetExec
Today, 4:00 AM
Comments (67)
Well written summary. Thank you 🙏
H
HenryBL
Today, 3:58 AM
Comments (149)
Thanks very much for the article. My financial advisor suggested me to buy gold or gold stocks a few months ago and NEM is now my biggest individual stock holding. I also have a holding in AEM, which also offers good dividends. NEM and AEM are 5% of my overall portfolio (excluding bonds). I am a long term investor looking to retire in 5 years, hence the dividends of NEM and AEM are of interest. As a noobie to gold stocks, what advise would you give on: (1) Should I increase gold stocks to more than 5% of my portfolio? (2) Would you "go all in" on NEM or dollar average over the next 12 months? Thanks very much
r
return2reality
Today, 3:51 AM
Comments (193)
Excellent summary
"Again, I am upgrading my rating for Newmont to Strong Buy. There are just too many sound reasons to own it"
I agree completely with a strong-buy call. Time to buy gold-miners is at cycle bottoms. Miners have lagged the gold price by a lot and are still hated. NEM suffering was further amplified by the negative reaction to the Newcrest merger which knocked the premium out of the price giving this compelling opportunity to.
I restarted in $34-$36 range making NEM by 4th largest position after PBRA, EC and PBR.
When gold consolidates solidly over $2000 and we get several quarters of financial results with average selling price $2050+, the first surge in share-price re-rate to $60+ will be swift !
GLTA
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

