Homeownership Slips Out Of Reach For Many U.S. Buyers In The West And East Coast Regions

Summary

  • Homes in 29 states are unaffordable to the median household, marking the first time a majority of states have below-average affordability.
  • In these 29 states - led by Hawaii, California, and the District of Columbia - the median household cannot afford a median-priced home, according to our home affordability index.
  • In combination with higher borrowing costs, this has made owning a home a difficult proposition for many prospective buyers in 2023.

Close-up of a woman"s hands holding the keys to a new house, a woman moves into a new apartment

Viktoria Korobova/iStock via Getty Images

Homes in 29 states are unaffordable to the median household, marking the first time a majority of states have below-average affordability. This crunch is even deeper than that during the subprime housing crisis.

In

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

